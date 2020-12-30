Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
Sept. 26
7:05 a.m. Pursued a white sedan with no plates on North Yellowstone Highway.
12:03 p.m. There is an intoxicated female wanting to leave in a vehicle on Second South. The Reporting Party has her vehicle keys so they can keep her on the scene.
7:59 p.m. The Reporting Party was punched by an owner on East Main Street. The Reporting Party is outside and does not need medical attention.
Sept. 27
2:23 a.m. Someone is sleeping in the Maverick parking lot in Ririe and needs to move.
1:06 p.m. There are several females taking things out of a black vehicle with an abandoned sticker in the alley behind East Main Street. They are in a dark green Infinity Q30. The suspicious circumstances were resolved.
10:59 p.m. A Jeep Liberty was taken from Bingham County. The Reporting Party was told that the vehicle was in Rigby by a female on Facebook Messenger.
Sept. 28
10:13 a.m. A violation of a no contact order was called in. He sent a text on Saturday stating that he would not contact the Reporting Party anymore and was sorry. He also wanted to tell the kids he loved them, and he was fine. The Reporting Party stated that they will need to be in court this afternoon.
3:53 p.m. There is a male is having difficulty breathing and is semi-conscious in a Honda Accord in a parking lot on the North Yellowstone Highway.
8:12 p.m. A 36-year-old female is having a panic attack on Second West. No medical transport needed.
Sept. 29
1:30 p.m. A truck with trailer and landscaping equipment hit the front of the Reporting Party’s vehicle with the back end of the trailer in the northbound lane of Highway 20. The truck took the south Rigby exit and is heading into town. The Reporting Party is waiting in a parking lot and is in a white Dodge Magnum.
5:38 p.m. The Reporting Party’s daughter’s gold Buick LaCrosse was hit by a silver car. She is now parked at the library and does not need an ambulance.
5:47 p.m. There is a confused 70-year-old man on the south side of the City Park. He is wearing jeans, plaid shirt and tennis shoes. He has a gray beard and is carrying a brown shirt.
Sept. 30
10:42 a.m. An employment scam was attempted through an app to an individual on Second West. They were told to send their driver’s license and social security number.
12:09 p.m. There was a parking complaint at the Broulim’s supermarket on North State Street.
8:35 p.m. A male dachshund with an orange polka dot collar has been missing for 30 minutes on North State Street.
Oct. 1
2:44 p.m. A natural gas line was hit on the corner of East Jaylee Drive.
5:46 p.m. There is a reckless driver currently in a store on Farnsworth Way who had gone through the roundabout backwards.
9:36 p.m. A male in a green 1990’s Ford Expedition without hubcaps was drinking and stumbled out of Don’s Lounge. He left five minutes ago and is heading southbound from the Maverick. He is 50 to 60 years-old, wearing a tan hat and lives in Lewisville. The Reporting Party called back to report that the individual possibly entered his mother’s house near the St. Leon exit.
Oct. 2
11:44 a.m. Assistance is needed with a chicken that has been at the US Back on South State Street for a few days.
1:27 p.m. The Reporting Party had approximately $100 stolen out of their vehicle and wallet on South State Street. There is also cheese on their car.
7:07 p.m. A white flatbed truck and a black Cummins Dodge Ram are racing on Caribou Street.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
Sept. 26
8:32 a.m. There are four donkeys and a calf in her yard on 100 North near Grant. This is an ongoing problem and the neighbor refuses to fix the fences.
4:14 p.m. Five Porsches are traveling together from Salmon on Highway 28. They have been going approximately 100 miles per hour for an extended period of time. The trooper was unable to catch up with them and they should be arriving in Jefferson County in about 30 minutes.
11:16 p.m. An older Dodge Ram van with graffiti all over it is revving the engine, being noisy and circling around the neighborhood on 493 North in Lewisville.
Sept. 27
1:50 a.m. Multiple people have been making a lot of noise for the last 15 minutes on West Smith Street. There is pounding outside on the Reporting Party’s white Cadillac Escalade and on the kitchen window. It sounds like the windows are breaking.
8:31 a.m. The Reporting Party found a full box of dead mallards on his property this morning on 154 North near Rigby.
11:43 p.m. There was a burglary last night at Ball Brothers Produce on 3470 East in Lewisville. They have video footage of a white Chevrolet Duramax with an extended bed and two males. The investigation resulted in an arrest.
Sept. 28
1:20 p.m. A medium sized brown goat with horns and a collar is running up and down Main Street in Lewisville. If someone has the goat, the owner has approved giving out their information.
2:15 p.m. The Reporting Party called dispatch to report the theft of a 2005 Chevrolet diesel. The vehicle was parked at the farm shop on Meadow Creek Road near Ririe. It was last seen Friday in the afternoon. The vehicle was located while serving papers to a suspect in the burglary at Ball Brothers Produce on September 27th. The vehicle owner was contacted. There is more information in a previous report.
7:05 p.m. The Reporting Party’s vehicle was broken into last night on 12 North near Garfield. The vehicle was unlocked and nothing is missing. The Reporting Party stated that several other burglarized vehicles have already been reported in the area.
Sept. 29
9:11 a.m. Someone used the Reporting Party’s information to sign up for unemployment but didn’t receive the benefits.
7:22 p.m. A herd of cattle are in the roadway on 4600 East near Ririe. A second caller nearly hit the cattle after the first bend but before the second one.
8:29 p.m. Two chipped dogs are missing from 144 North near Rigby. One is a black Newfoundland and that other is a black/brown/white Bernese Mountain Dog. They have been missing since 5:30 p.m. and are not wearing tags.
Sept. 30
8:59 a.m. The Reporting Party’s yard is flooded on 4100 East near Lorenzo. This has been an ongoing issue and they will be taking the neighbor to court for the property damage.
1:24 p.m. A small child showed up at the Reporting Party’s back yard on 3762 East between Rigby and Garfield. They went to the house where the child lives. The door was open but no one answered.
9:46 p.m. Two people are in the roadway with tape measures on 3600 East near County Line Road. There is also an unknown vehicle honking their horn.
Oct. 1
10:11 a.m. There are concrete and other farm trucks speeding on East County Line Road near Osgood.
12:34 p.m. Furniture and lost bales are causing a traffic hazard where the road splits on 25th North at the Eagle Rock head gate near Ririe
4:04 p.m. A student struck another student with a wooden dowel in shop class on 3700 East near Rigby. The juvenile was not taken into custody.
Oct. 2
1:34 p.m. The Reporting Party is missing her wallet. She her last purchase was at the Costco in Idaho Falls but believes she had it with her in the Heise area.
6:58 p.m. Tools are being stolen from trailers in the Autumn Heights subdivision along the County Line Road in Garfield. An extra patrol has been scheduled from 12:00 to 3:00 a.m.
8:46 p.m. The Reporting Party is an avid hunter and heard a mountain lion between 4115 and 4100 East near Rigby.