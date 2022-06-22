RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Feb 27 to March 14.
Feb. 27
7:40 a.m. The Reporting Party is experiencing a lot of anxiety and wants to be taken to the hospital. The patient had been transported last night but was not this time. The reported incident on Annis Highway was closed.
4:20 p.m. Assistance with another agency on Farnsworth Way and Second North was provided for a traffic stop that needed a K-9 unit.
11:28 p.m. The bottom of the ticket booth doors has been kicked. The vandalism on Veteran Memorial Drive was filed.
Feb. 28
9:41 a.m. The Reporting Party’s son locked them out of the car while at the Wicked Wash on First South. A two-year-old and a five-month-old are in the vehicle.
11:54 a.m. The nine months pregnant Reporting Party blacked out, had blurred vision, lost feeling in her mouth and her heart is racing. She has a toddler with her on Lincoln Street and the patient was transported to EIRMC.
11:44 p.m. A 29-year-old wife is feeling dizzy and has vomited after taking a medical prescription on Third West. She is awake, not talking and 37 weeks pregnant.
Mar. 1
9:43 a.m. A blue jeep with Arizona license plates has been on Farnsworth Way for two days and they want the owner contacted or the vehicle towed. The abandoned vehicle situation was closed.
9:56 a.m. The landlord and handyman have smelled Marijuana at a residence on West Fremont Avenue in the past and the reported incident was closed.
6:16 p.m. A red GMC Yukon with 1J license plates was abandoned on Veteran Memorial Drive and a written warning was given.
Mar. 2
10:57 a.m. There is a Transformer smoking on Ramona Avenue.
5:41 p.m. The driver of a blue Dodge pickup truck with 1J license plates left without paying for propane on Farnsworth Way.
7:13 p.m. Assistance was given to another agency with a K9 search on Veteran Memorial Drive. The reported incident was closed.
Mar. 3
10:05 a.m. A funeral escort was requested through the traffic lights on North State Street and East Main Street to the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
11:01 a.m. An 87-year-old male cannot talk nor feel his right arm on the Annis Highway. He took a pill for back pain.
3:03 p.m. A 7-year-old male left from the Harwood Elementary and is heading in an unknown direction of travel. The reported incident was closed.
Mar. 4
7:28 p.m. There is an older Ford Crown Victoria with white lights on the vehicle that could be used to impersonate a police officer on 300 North. The lights are not blue or red. The reported incident was closed.
9:26 p.m. There are males shouting at each other in the South Fork Elementary teacher’s parking lot in the back. There are two trucks of unknown make and model at the location. The Reporting Party thinks that they were going to race.
10:19 p.m. A younger female was at a birthday gathering at the bar and is now arguing with a male in the parking lot south of Maverik and closer to Speedy CPS. The Reporting Party will be in a red Chevrolet truck and the incident was closed.
Mar. 5
7:45 a.m. The Reporting Party is requesting transportation to their home on 4200 East after their vehicle broke down at the Maverik on South State Street.
4:48 p.m. A stray black and brown dog with a white face was found on the Annis Highway. The mutt is not wearing tags or a collar.
11:10 p.m. She has not been able to sleep for two weeks on Stockham Boulevard and does not have her meds. She is having trouble thinking and was transported by an Idaho Falls ambulance to EIRMC.
Mar. 6
3:08 p.m. The Reporting Party stated that there are five to ten dogs who are defecating in his yard on Foxhill Drive. They may know the identity of some of the owners and requested a follow-up call.
Mar. 7
7:14 a.m. The southeast motion alarm was triggered at the Bank of Commerce on Rigby Lake Drive. Two prior alarms were cancelled but they have not received a cancellation for this alarm. The log was updated when another cancellation came in.
1:47 p.m. A 46-year-old male may be experiencing stroke symptoms on First South. The patient was transported to EIRMC by an Idaho Falls ambulance.
6:58 p.m. A male is throwing snow in the road on East Main Street.
Mar. 8
5:09 a.m. A deer and a vehicle collided on Highway 20 near exit 322 and the accident did not result in injuries.
3:35 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a black Nissan and a white Honda van. No injuries occurred at the Maverik on South State Street.
6:46 p.m. The crossing arm is down, and the Reporting Party cannot see a train from their location on Highway 48. The reported incident was closed.
Mar. 9
11:59 a.m. The Reporting Party stated that he had a rusty red orange 1952 cab-over engine Ford truck and gave the vehicle to a garage repair shop after making a deposit. He cannot get a hold of the shop and knows the name of the Responsible Party for the garage.
2:53 p.m. Bonneville County requested assistance with medical transportation for a patient returning home on First West.
5:45 p.m. The Reporting Party needs assistance picking up a trailer on Third West to avoid disturbing the peace. The reported incident was closed.
Mar. 10
3:40 p.m. A white four-door Ford Super Duty truck with California license plates has been in front of a residence for approximately ten to fifteen minutes. The reported incident on Third North was closed.
8:25 p.m. The neighbors are remodeling, and the Reporting Party is wondering if it is too late in the night for that much noise. The disturbance of the peace incident on First South was closed.
10:22 p.m. An individual witnessed a person leaving the store on North State Street without paying for the alcohol. There is a witness, and some individuals will be available in the store the following day. The reported incident was closed.
Mar. 11
12:42 a.m. The neighbor’s Chevrolet Trailblazer has been sitting across the street with its engine running since sometime between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. yesterday. The Reporting Party cannot see anyone in the vehicle. They do not know the name of the owner, but they might know where he works. The reported incident on Caribou Street was closed.
9:28 a.m. A VIN inspection was requested for a side-by-side vehicle on First South and the Reporting Party would like a follow-up call.
Mar. 12
9:54 a.m. There is a piece of rope in the southbound lane on Highway 20 near exit 322.
10:42 a.m. A 61-year-old female resident at a building on Stockham Boulevard has not had a bowel movement in eight days. The patient was transported to EIRMC by an Idaho Fall ambulance.
10:59 a.m. Public assistance was requested for a funeral escort starting at West Main Street then heading to the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery requested. They will call back on the closing song.
Mar. 13
8:29 p.m. The side-motion alarm was triggered at Good 2 Go and the reported incident on Farnsworth Way was closed.
11:14 p.m. Music is blaring on Caribou Street and the name of the mother at the residence is known. The Reporting Party does not need a follow-up call and the incident was closed.
11:53 p.m. A front entry alarm was triggered at the Beehive Federal Credit Union and the reported incident on South State Street was closed.
Mar. 14
2:24 a.m. The Reporting Party cannot see what is on fire on the North Yellowstone Highway. It was determined to be located in burn barrel sitting behind a truck and the reported incident was closed.
11:00 a.m. Fremont County requested assistance with a possibly intoxicated male. His name is known, and he is heading toward this mother’s residence. His mother’s phone number is also available.
8:30 p.m. There is a round item about the size of a barrel in the righthand southbound lane. The reported incident on Highway 20 near mile marker 321 was closed.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Feb 27 to March 14.
Feb. 27
12:40 a.m. Someone showed up in an Uber with a gun on 480 North in Lewisville. The individual whose name is known took off on foot and is walking southwest. The dogs in the area are barking and the reported disturbance was closed.
2:34 p.m. ATV drivers are traveling in the shooting area at the Cinder Butte near Highway 33. The Reporting Party has talked to them, and they will not leave. An older black Toyota pickup truck is at the location and the reported incident was closed.
10:59 p.m. There is a skunk smell downstairs, and they are worried it may be caused by sewer gas. The reported hazard on 3717 East near Garfield was closed.
Feb. 28
11:15 a.m. A glass case in the school foyer at the Rigby Middle School on 3800 East near Rigby has been glued shut with a sign in it.
1:13 p.m. There was a traffic accident that involved a Nissan under the overpass on East County Line Road. The road was not obstructed and there were no injuries. Bonneville County took the call, and the reported incident was closed.
7:44 p.m. A water heater is smoking at a residence on 2872 East in Roberts. There are no visible flames, and the Reporting Party is in wheelchair. Everyone is in the process of leaving the building and the incident was closed.
Mar. 1
1:13 p.m. The driver of a Dodge with a flatbed hit a light pole on Highway 20 near exit 325. There were no injuries, and the accident did not block traffic in the northbound lanes. The reported incident was closed.
1:44 p.m. The front window of a vehicle was shot out last night on 3950 East near Rigby. The Reporting Party did not see any other vehicles.
4:33 p.m. A 13-year-old female did not get onto the bus after school, and she is supposed to ride the bus to another school. She may be with her mom or with her brother’s friends. The reported incident was closed.
Mar. 2
9:13 a.m. The neighbor’s dog attacked the Reporting Party’s son and their dogs on 120 North near Rigby. The reported incident was closed.
11:08 a.m. The Reporting Party stated that the neighbor’s dogs are always out of the owner’s yard and are going into several yards in the neighborhood. They are chasing the school buses and other vehicles. The owner of the two black Labrador Retrievers and a small black and white dog has a fence on 343 North near Rigby, but it is not effective. A verbal warning was given.
10:26 p.m. An individual fled the vehicle during a traffic stop on 650 North in Menan.
Mar. 3
1:35 p.m. The Reporting Party states that they find at least one case of beer on the road every day on 3145 East near Roberts.
2:37 p.m. A laundry washer was stolen from the property on 4100 East near Rigby. The machine was sitting next to the door inside the house and the Reporting Party may possibly know who stole it.
6:02 p.m. A juvenile female is not listening to her mother and is making inappropriate jokes as well. The reported incident on 180 North near Rigby was closed.
Mar. 4
9:46 a.m. The Reporting Party stated that her cat was shot by a .22 caliber yesterday on 163 North near Grant. She is concerned because she has small children.
5:44 p.m. A male came into the gas station this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on 1500 North in Terreton and tried to use a card that may have been stolen. He pumped over $100 worth of fuel and then was asked to leave. The male was very violent, was throwing things and kept telling the clerk to run the card.
7:01 p.m. A residence behind the Reporting Party’s property on 3500 East near Grant looks to be on fire. They can see flames from their back door. A second caller can see a very large fire from the road, and it is back behind the residence. There are a lot of trees in the area and the reported incident was closed.
Mar. 5
2:19 p.m. There is a tractor trailer on fire in a large pull out along the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at mile marker 142. The vehicle fire was closed.
6:24 p.m. A possibly intoxicated driver of a black 2012 Volkswagen is unable to maintain their lane and has driven off the road over three times on Highway 20 near exit 320. The reported incident was closed.
8:30 p.m. Someone broke into the house while they were gone all weekend. A lot of stuff was taken from their residence on 163 North near Grant. They do have cameras, but they have not been working.
Mar. 6
9:29 a.m. A resident in building two on 4064 East near Rigby fell and hit their head. They are conscience, breathing and not bleeding. Transportation was not needed, and the medical incident was closed.
12:14 p.m. A Boxer is trying to kill the chickens and the dog is wearing a sweater. The reported incident on 630 North in Menan was closed.
8:56 p.m. The driver of a small Pontiac sedan with 4C license plates is swerving all over the road and changing speeds on Highway 20 near exit 320. The Reporting Party is in a silver Honda Odyssey.
Mar. 7
12:11 p.m. There are two males in red pickup truck that may be a Ford Ranger that has driven past their residence three times and then parked in the church parking lot. The reported incident on 4100 East near Rigby was closed.
3:06 p.m. Rocks are being thrown out of the window of a maroon Ford pickup truck with 1A license plates on Highway 20 near exit 320. The Reporting Party was trying to catch him and was reaching speeds of 97 miles per hour. The Reporting Party took the first exit but could not find the police department. They stopped at the Good 2 Go and will walk to the sheriff’s office. The traffic complaint was closed.
3:34 p.m. A third party called in to state that another’s 9-year-old and 6-year-old daughters are home alone on 200 North near Rigby. A male is knocking on the door and walking around the front yard. The Reporting Party would like a follow-up call and the incident was closed.
Mar. 8
7:25 a.m. A traffic violation occurred on Highway 48 and 4100 East when a gray car did not stop. The 4B license plates given did not return any results.
11:24 a.m. The Reporting Party received a call from someone who claimed to be from Medicare. She gave the caller her husband’s and her card numbers. They have called the doctors and fraud department. The reported fraud attempt was only for information purposes at this time and the incident was closed.
2:20 p.m. The Reporting Party states that a male walked up to her house on 100 North near Garfield and is now knocking on the neighbor’s house. He is wearing a long blue sleeve shirt and a black puffy vest. He was also looking inside a vehicle.
Mar. 9
8:13 a.m. There was a traffic accident between a Nissan Altima and a bus on 4000 East near Rigby.
5:28 p.m. A stop sign is down on the corner of Highway 48 and 500 North in Lewisville.
10:23 p.m. The Reporting Party is home alone, sick and uses a walker. Someone tried getting inside through the front door of the residence 300 North near Rigby.
Mar. 10
11:57 p.m. A man knocked and tried to talk the babysitter into letting him come in to measure the counters. The man used the Reporting Party’s name, and she did not request anyone to come to her house. Her doorbell cameras showed a white mini sedan, and the reported incident on 3752 East near Rigby was closed.
1:08 p.m. The Reporting Party and his wife are trying to pay his taxes for the IRS. They sent in the paperwork and their passports. The passports have not been returned and the Mexico consulate wants them to file a police report. The reported theft was closed.
7:17 p.m. When the Reporting Party got home on 3400 East near Menan, they found the dog outside when they had left him inside the residence. The onsite cameras show a male walking around the residence, entering the garage and letting the dog out. The cameras did not have a vehicle in view. The shop camera was not working, and they were unable to see if anything had been taken.
Mar. 11
4:41 a.m. Two dogs have been running around the neighborhood several times over the last few weeks on 20 North near the County Line Road. Both big dogs are out all of the time now. One is a black and white sheepdog, and the other is a white poodle. The Reporting Party requested a follow-up call. A verbal warning was given.
7:40 p.m. The driver of a white Ford Explorer with 8B license plates is only going approximately 40 miles-per-hour and swerving all over the road. The vehicle is passing the Brown’s dairy on 3500 East near Lewisville. The reported incident was closed.
11:38 p.m. A deer and a white 2021 Ford were involved in an accident on East Heise Road near the red barn and tube hill. The incident did not result in injuries.
Mar. 12
11:39 a.m. The Reporting Party is the executor of the estate and is requesting that someone check a residence on 4100 East near Rigby. There have been issues with other people claiming to be family members. The fact that she has passed away has not been made public. The renter of the guest house has a Chevrolet with a camper and an old SUV Ford Explorer in the driveway. The Reporting Party will be back in the area on the 18th.
5:53 p.m. A dog has been at the Reporting Party’s property a couple times this week on 200 North between Ririe and Rigby. A written warning was given, and the reported incident was closed.
11:17 p.m. Something is sparking and causing an electrical arch on the west side of Challenger Pallet & Supply complex one 3210 East near the Osgood exit. It can be reached through the fuel express parking lot.
Mar. 13
2:05 p.m. There are a bunch of trash cans full of soda cans on the southbound lanes of Highway 20 near exit 318.
2:25 p.m. A vehicle with 1B license plates is parked under the overpass on Highway 20 at exit 318 for no obvious reason and no one is around.
9:36 p.m. They have not heard from their sister for a couple of hours and her children did not answer either. She drives a dark blue Toyota Sienna and the Reporting Party would like a follow-up call. They called back at 9:51 p.m. to state that their sister has made contact and no further assistance is required.
Mar. 14
11:58 a.m. Assistance was requested from another agency for a pursuit involving a blue four-door sports car on the North Yellowstone Highway near the County Line Road exit.
3:35 p.m. The driver of tan/gold Toyota Tundra pulling a four-wheeler trailer with California license plates did not pay for gas on 1500 North in Terreton and is now heading toward Idaho Falls.
8:11 p.m. A GMC Sierra 2500 and a brown Buick Century were in a traffic accident on 400 North near Rigby. There were no injuries, the air bags did not deploy, and both vehicles are off the roadway.