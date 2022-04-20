RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department.
Jan. 22
12:38 p.m. The Reporting Party found a debit card at the ATM and brought it to the Rigby Police office. Dispatch tried calling the number in the locals and was unable to leave a message.
6:11 p.m. A local business truck is driving erratically on Rigby Lake Drive. The Reporting Party is in a black Nissan Altima and was nearly forced off the road. They were not able to identify the driver and are no longer following the vehicle.
8:16 p.m. The Reporting Party’s neighbor is smoking weed in the apartment directly below theirs on Farnsworth Way.
Jan. 23
12:25 a.m. An individual was arrested for driving under the influence on 4000 East.
2:22 a.m. A 12-year-old called in because his mother left over an hour ago and hasn’t returned. She drove to a bar to pick up friends in a red SUV Toyota.
7:38 p.m. Assistance was given to another agency for a traffic accident between a 1999 Honda Civic and a Chevrolet Silverado on North State Street. No injuries occurred in the incident.
Jan. 24
12:06 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a Toyota Prius and a GMC Yukon on South State Street. The air bags did not deploy and there were no injuries. They are moving into the U.S. Bank parking lot.
4:10 p.m. A traffic violation occurred on First South when a dark colored vehicle with IJ license plates passed a bus with its crossing arm extended. The violation was faxed in on the following day and the reported incident was closed.
5:23 p.m. Someone drove away with the Reporting Party’s propane on Farnsworth Way.
Jan. 25
9:15 a.m. A welfare check was requested for a man walking on South State Street near the Good 2 Go in a robe and slippers. The reported incident was closed.
8:03 p.m. There is a white truck pulling a trailer without lights on Highway 20 near exit 322.
Jan. 26
8:23 a.m. A black Honda and a GMC Sierra were in a traffic accident on South State Street. The incident did not result in injuries.
9:46 a.m. Transportation by ambulance to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital was needed for an 81-year-old male without oxygen at a residence on the Annis Highway.
5:37 p.m. There are traffic cones everywhere on First South but there are no signs showing that the road is closed. The reported incident was closed.
Jan. 27
9:59 a.m. A 67-year-old female is having difficulty breathing and has COVID-19. The front door is unlocked at her residence on Third West. She was transported to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital by ambulance.
5:52 p.m. Transportation by Idaho Falls ambulance to EIRMC was needed for 65-year-old male experiencing cardiac arrest symptoms. He can be found in his room on First South by entering through the side door.
Jan. 28
10:44 a.m. There is metal on the roadway that is causing a traffic hazard on both eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near exit 322.
1:37 p.m. The Reporting Party can smell gas coming from the fireplace in an apartment on Caribou Street. This has happened before, and the reported incident was closed.
10:09 p.m. The driver of a semi-truck with two trailers has his flashers on and is moving from lane to lane while cutting people off on Highway 20 near exit 322.
Jan. 30
12:43 a.m. A female is suspected of a DUI while leaving the Maverik on South State Street in a green Toyota with 8B license plates. She is stalling the engine.
11:13 a.m. The driver of a silver Honda Civic is swerving a lot and heading north across the overpass on Farnsworth Way.
Jan. 31
11:08 a.m. A pump at the Good 2 Go was hit on South State Street.
11:23 a.m. Their brother took the dog from the Reporting Party’s residence. Their sister is watching the residence on Fourth North.
1:11 p.m. An individual has fallen and needs assistance on Dove Avenue. Medical transport was not needed.
2:32 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a blue 2008 Ford Focus and a red 2007 Ford F-150 at Broulim’s on North State Street.
6:07 p.m. A civil dispute occurred with a tenant on Caribou St.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office.
Jan. 22
9:44 a.m. The driver of a black Chevrolet truck is driving erratically, varying speeds and braking. The Reporting Party is following in a gray GMC truck on the North Yellowstone Highway. They are passing Denning Well Drilling and Pump Systems and approaching the County Line Road. A verbal warning was given.
2:01 p.m. A semi-truck lost an inside tire toward the back of vehicle and pieces of the tire are being thrown all over the roadway. This happened near the Maverik in Ririe and the reported incident was closed.
6:35 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a car and a truck on 4100 East near Rigby. The car is in the gutter and the truck came to rest near the stop sign. The airbags deployed and they do not know if anyone is injured.
Jan. 23
9:40 a.m. The neighbor’s dog is chasing the Reporting Party’s horses on 214 North near Rigby. This is an ongoing issue and they do not know the name of the owners. They are willing to sign a citation and a written warning was given.
2:04 p.m. There is hay on the southbound lanes on Interstate 15 near mile marker 137.
9:28 p.m. A scruffy brown dog keeps getting onto their property behind their house on 2876 East in Roberts. The owners of the dog have used profanity and live on the same street. The Reporting Party has a video with proof of the dog’s activities. The reported incident was closed.
Jan. 24
11:15 a.m. There is a rumor of a place where alcohol is being sold to individuals without checking their identification in Ririe and minors are going there to purchase it.
1:44 p.m. The Reporting Party’s son reported that his mom has him living in a tiny home on wheels without running water. The location is approximately near Terreton, and the reported incident was closed.
4:36 p.m. The Reporting Party’s check was sent through the mail and opened by their friends, aunt and uncle. They will not give it back even though it was addressed to the Reporting Party.
Jan. 25
11:11 a.m. An irrigation line from the canal was destroyed by the neighbors. It has been on 300 North between Rigby and Ririe for 30 years.
2:21 p.m. The neighbors’ aggressive brown and white Pit Bull Terrier is running loose directory across the street from the Reporting Party’s residence on 3530 East in Menan. They do not know the name of the owner and the reported incident was closed.
5:59 p.m. A strange man is going to multiple residences on Church Street near Rigby looking for a female that he can’t remember the name of.
Jan. 26
8:17 a.m. A small buffalo or a dog ran out toward 500 North between Lewisville and Menan. It did not hit anything and possibly went back to the fields. The creature might have been a dog, but the Reporting Party believes it had horns.
10:01 a.m. The neighbor’s dog attacked the Reporting Party and broke the skin yesterday. The doctor prescribed antibiotics. There were four dogs involved in the incident and it occurred northwest of Menan on 3400 East. They would like to be contacted and a verbal warning was given.
7:20 p.m. A third grader called the Reporting Party forty times and will not give them his parents’ information.
Jan. 27
11:26 a.m. A pink Adidas bag with ski gear was likely lost in the Twin Bridges area near Heise. The Reporting Party said it is okay to give out their phone number.
5:42 p.m. A 2014 maroon Dodge Grand Caravan was left just south of exit 320 on Highway 20 in the northbound lane. The Reporting Party will pick up the van in the morning after getting a hold of someone who can fix it. The incident was closed.
7:22 p.m. Two Rottweilers went after the Reporting Party’s son and chased him on Maple Lane in Ririe. She is also concerned for her elderly mother. This is an ongoing issue, and a verbal warning was given.
Jan. 28
8:05 a.m. There was a traffic accident by the entrance to the Blue Heron Inn on the North Yellowstone Highway near Lorenzo. The vehicle has a lot of damage, and they requested a check to make sure the driver was not ejected. Assistance from another agency was provided.
8:52 a.m. The attic of a car wash on West Ririe Highway is on fire. One-foot flames are coming out of the area that the water normally does. The reported incident in Ririe was closed.
6:39 p.m. There are signs that someone has been at their house on 3700 East near Menan and they do not see anything missing. Their cat is playing with a tampon dispenser and there is a tampon wrapper in the trash. No one in the residence uses those. There are tracks in the snow and the reported incident was closed.
Jan. 29
1:38 p.m. The Reporting Party just bought a property on 2497 East in Hamer. Over the last two nights, he has found evidence of people staying there. He found some pop cans and a sleeping bag. He would like this to stop before it becomes a problem. The reported incident was closed.
2:04 p.m. A black and lime-green K2 snowboard was lost somewhere along the East Kelly Canyon Road near Heise. The reported incident was concluded.
3:53 p.m. A blue 2000 blue Buick LeSabre was abandoned along 300 North near Rigby. The reported incident was closed.
Jan. 30
4:17 p.m. The Reporting Party stated that a male hit her white Toyota Tundra on 178 North near Rigby.
6:38 p.m. Approximately twenty head of cattle are on 250 North near Ririe. They do not see any tag color. The reported incident was closed.
11:46 p.m. A diabetic individual was non-responsive, not breathing and cold to the touch on 129 North near Ririe.
Jan. 31
8:36 a.m. An interior motion residential alarm was triggered on 3800 East near Garfield. The reported incident was closed.
9:08 a.m. There is a Ford truck going 95 miles per hour on Highway 20 near exit 325.
3:03 p.m. An arrest was made for possession of a controlled substance on 3470 East in Lewisville.