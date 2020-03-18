Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Jan. 1 to Jan. 7.
Jan. 1
12:03 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Claremore Drive. Reporting party said someone was tapping on the front basement window.
10:27 a.m. Parking complaint reported on 2nd S. Reporting party said the neighbors were still parked in front in the way of the snow plows.
6:26 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a car slid off the road and was near the northbound exit on the east side of the roadway.
Jan. 2
8:20 a.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on Bennett Street. Reporting party said the vehicle was a black Dodge pickup truck.
8:39 p.m. Cat reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said they had trapped an aggressive feral cat and would like to surrender it to a city officer.
Jan. 3
11:37 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Dove Avenue. Reporting party said neighborhood juveniles found a bat with a sawblade embedded in it and a name engraved on the side in a nearby canal.
2:19 p.m. Animal abuse reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said they were worried about their grandma’s dog as their grandma was a hoarder and not taking care of her Chihuahua.
Jan. 4
3:53 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a vehicle had been parked for several days.
9:07 p.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street. Reporting party said the accident involved a white Honda and white Kia.
Jan. 5
9:21 a.m. Theft reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a jewelry box had been taken from luggage in the hotel.
6:05 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a 65-year-old woman with diabetes and cancer was unresponsive.
Jan. 6
8:41 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a white car near the southbound exit hit the barrier and was on top.
12:46 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said a reckless driver turned north from State Street and State Highway 48 and pulled in front of the reporting party.
7:39 p.m. Disturbance reported on State Street. Reporting party said a bunch of males in a black Ford were harassing a female in a Chevy truck.
Jan. 7
5:51 p.m. Disturbance reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said a tenant evicted 30 days prior was harassing the landlord via text and messenger.
5:54 p.m. Disturbance reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a couple was fighting in the parking lot.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Jan. 1 to Jan. 7
Jan. 1
1:33 a.m. Suspicious person reported on Yellowstone Highway in Rigby. Reporting party said an intoxicated male with two children with him almost caused an accident.
8:49 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Menan Lorenzo Highway in Menan. Reporting party said a red Toyota was parked in the road.
3:37 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on 3200 E. in Menan. Reporting party said someone in the area plowed snow from the driveway into the middle of the road.
5:34 p.m. Suspicious person reported on 2nd W. in Ririe. Reporting party said an individual was back on the property snooping around in the trees on the south side of the garage.
Jan. 2
5:51 a.m. Parking complaint reported on Old Butte Highway in Hamer. Reporting party said a one-ton delivery truck parked on the main street was impeding snow removal.
4:18 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said a 73-year-old man fell and hit his head on the concrete and was bleeding.
5:56 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3565 E. in Menan. Reporting party said the door was unlocked when she left and there were tracks into the residence, though she did not know if anything had been taken.
11:31 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 450 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said they were being harassed and “individuals say they will attack tonight.” The reporting party said there were firearms in the home.
Jan. 3
8:07 a.m. Horse reported on 1500 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said a horse and colt were seen heading to the west and it was very foggy.
10:07 a.m. Theft reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a belief their daughter’s boyfriend stole a 9mm Luger that had last been seen Dec. 15.
2:51 p.m. Disturbance reported on 1st E. in Ririe. Reporting party said someone created fake Facebook accounts and was following the reporting party and showing up at the residence.
Jan. 4
1:31 a.m. Suspicious person reported on Menan Lorenzo Highway in Menan. Reporting party said a male wearing black with a backpack was laying on the floor inside the building.
3:49 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 671 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said a 79-year-old man fell outside, hit his head on concrete and his legs were hurting.
9:40 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 3900 E. in Ririe. Reporting party said a Red Chevy Impala was hitting brakes and tailgating.
Jan. 5
12:10 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 3900 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said the horn was honking nonstop.
1:16 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3200 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a 78-year-old woman was very dehydrated and had been throwing up all night.
3:18 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said a white northbound truck collided with a guardrail.
Jan. 6
10:28 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 400 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a car appeared to have slid off the road and no one was in or around the vehicle.
12:47 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 400 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said an individual stopped on the side of the road and slumped over the wheel.
1:32 p.m. Vicious dog reported on 4212 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said dogs had attacked and killed a goat and were still in the pen.
6:58 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 5050 E. in Ririe. Reporting party said a truck rolled over and a male, on foot, admitted to the reporting party he had been drinking and said he was not injured and wanted someone to pick him up.
Jan. 7
12:02 a.m. Prowler reported on 100 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone was trying to enter the neighbors’ home while the neighbors were out of town and the motion light in the backyard turned on.
8:39 a.m. Burglary reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said the car had been broken into during the night and most items had been taken.
6:25 p.m. Disturbance reported on 3565 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a male was yelling at his brother about killing him near the house.