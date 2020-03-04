Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.
Dec. 16
6:54 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on 5th W. Reporting party said the area of the road near the S curve was very slick.
4:04 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 1st S. Reporting party said there were tracks in the snow around his vehicle and his residence when he came home.
5:39 p.m. Hit and run reported on State Street. Reporting party said she was grocery shopping and when she came out of the store the vehicle was gone.
Dec. 17
1:04 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said boyfriend collapsed and had hurt his back the other day.
4:25 p.m. Information reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said her 5-year-old son had soap put into his mouth by a person watching him after he used bad language.
10:13 p.m. Medical emergency reported on State Street. Reporting party said an 81-year-old man had high blood pressure, severe abdominal pain and somewhat high blood sugar.
Dec. 18
10:33 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Railroad Avenue. Reporting party said a man around 40 years old was down with his eyes open and not responding to questions.
1:58 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a box with debris was covering the lane of travel in the southbound lanes.
2:09 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a 26-year-old man fell eight to 10 feet off a ladders and was conscious and breathing.
Dec. 19
2:15 p.m. Juvenile incident reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said there was bullying at a bus stop.
3:03 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said someone was parking by the hydrant.
Dec. 20
8:49 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Main Street. Reporting party said there was a minor two-vehicle traffic accident with no damage, injuries or road blockage.
1:55 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said they received an unexpected check and knew it was fraud.
3:10 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 1st W. Reporting party said a female took a shot of whiskey when children jumped out of the vehicle to go into the store.
Dec. 21
8:28 a.m. Theft reported on State Street. Reporting party said a male with a yellow hat and a blond female took charging cords and other items.
12:52 p.m. Animal abuse reported on 1st N. Reporting party said dogs were neglected.
6:30 p.m. Property damage reported on State Street. Reporting party said someone ran over a fuel-delivery hose.
Dec. 22
5:34 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a car was out near the vehicles in the back yard and did not know if anything had been taken or damaged.
7:38 p.m. DUI reported on State Street. Reporting party said an intoxicated male was falling over and had been heading in the direction of a gas station.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Dec. 16 to Dec. 22
Dec. 16
8:06 a.m. Horse reported on Highway 48 in Roberts. Reporting party said a horse had its foot stuck in the fence on the left-hand side of the highway.
11 a.m. Trespass reported on 650 N. in Menan. Reporting party said young individuals who stole from the store the previous week were at the store parked by the office door.
6:40 p.m. Verbal disturbance reported on Miller Street in Ririre. Reporting party said the landlord’s daughter was on the scene throwing the reporting party’s items outside and yelling in front of the children.
9:15 p.m. Harassment reported on 3565 E. in Menan. Reporting party said the child’s father is harassing her through Facebook Messenger.
Dec. 17
4:31 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3479 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a 72-year-old woman had a fever and chills and was not feeling well.
9:28 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 400 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle driving in the wrong lane drove through a stop sign.
4:05 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 4142 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 60-year-old woman fell from a standing position, was bleeding from mouth and had pain in the back of her neck.
Dec. 18
10:28 a.m. Threats reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said a male threatened them at work.
6:10 p.m. Rape reported on 356 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said they wanted to report a rape that occurred Dec. 10.
9:52 p.m. Harassment reported on 180 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said wife’s ex-husband called and does not have rights to see the children. Reporting party said after years of no interaction, the ex-husband asked to talk to the oldest son and threatened to come to the house.
Dec. 19
7:08 a.m. Information reported on 1700 N. in Monteview. Reporting party said an individual was harassing them and wanted to fight.
8:06 p.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on 650 N. in Menan. Reporting party said the vehicle had no plates and had been tagged for 48 hours.
11:06 p.m. Disturbance of the peace reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said the girl next door was trying to get her boyfriend to leave and they had been fighting for more than 30 minutes.
Dec. 20
1:15 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said an older woman with an unknown history was confused.
10:15 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3464 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said multiple people were coming and going at all times of the day to a small outbuilding.
3:55 p.m. Fraud reported on 493 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said more than $4,000 had been transferred from a bank account.
7:26 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 480 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said wife was experiencing severe chest pain and having difficulty breathing.
Dec. 21
3:14 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 1600 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said a 73-year-old man passed out on the floor after coming home from the hospital and was unresponsive.
12:06 p.m. Threats reported on Kelly Canyon Road in Ririe. Reporting party said the Forest Service has an ordinance for dogs and a male cross-country skier had a dog with him. The reporting party said when he was advised of the ordinance, the male threatened to beat them up.
3:10 p.m. Trespass reported on Heise Road in Ririe. Reporting party said a hunter had been on their property without permission.