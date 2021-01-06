Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Oct. 3 to Oct. 9.
Oct. 3
9:41 a.m. There are tools in the northbound lane near exit 321 on Highway 20 and are creating a traffic hazard.
1:10 p.m. Someone left their vehicle’s doors open and scattered paper everywhere on Thursday night on Caribou Street. The Reporting Party stated that nothing seemed to be missing.
9:32 p.m. A large cat came out of the canal on Third West while his wife was walking the dogs. She said it was huge and the Report Party stated that his wife is being “Dramatic.”
Oct. 4
10:12 a.m. A car ran into the median in the westbound land near exit 322 on Highway 20. Smoke is coming out of the vehicle.
10:12 a.m. The traffic accident from the previous report was caused by an individual who was driving under the influence of alcohol.
6:37 p.m. The Reporting Party’s son was walking his dog on First North when they were attacked by another dog. He was bit and his dog was wounded. A verbal warning was given.
Oct. 5
5:30 p.m. Dogs are barking on Third West and were left out all day. This has been an ongoing problem.
8:27 p.m. Assistance was given to another agency on Third West for a vehicle that was stolen from Bonneville County.
8:55 p.m. The television and the clippers are missing, and the back fence is broken on Idaho Avenue.
Oct. 6
12:09 a.m. The Reporting Party’s friend drank too much. He fell and hit his head on East Main Street. He was transported to EIRMC via ambulance.
11:06 a.m. The Reporting Party lost his glasses during the incident of the previous report on East Main Street. The glasses have thin black frames and may be in the back of the vehicle. The Reporting Party is unable to remember more.
12:01 p.m. The neighbor’s five dogs and six cats keep coming onto their property and digging in the yard on Summer Street.
Oct. 7
2:18 p.m. A VIN inspection was performed on a Chevrolet Impala and a Ford Van.The Reporting Party would like a call before going out to inspect the vehicles.
2:41 p.m. The Reporting Party has pulled off to the side of the road on the northbound lane of Highway 20 near exit 320 and needs assistance.
7:19 p.m. A 78-year-old is having chest pains on First South and was transported to EIRMC via ambulance.
Oct. 8
3:53 p.m. The Reporting Party bought a truck from a business on First North and paid $2000. They will not let him get his truck or the personal items from the vehicle.
4:32 p.m. A male in a baseball cap in a 2002 blue GMC Sierra is swerving in the lane near exit 322 on Highway 20. They are now passing exit 320.
6:06 p.m. The Reporting Party’s neighbor is spraying their dogs in the Reporting Party’s backyard on Madsen Avenue.
Oct. 9
6:03 a.m. The railroad sign is down on 4000 North and no injuries occurred during the incident.
11:55 a.m. The Reporting Party found a young boy approximately three years old on North State Street. The boy’s parents are not in the area. He is wearing a shark shirt with grey and black shoes.
7:05 p.m. The Alley’s exit and entry alarm was triggered on South State Street.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Oct. 3 to Oct. 9.
Oct. 3
1:52 a.m. The Reporting Party does security for the Haunted River and is following an intoxicated driver in a Cadillac Deville with a 2C license plate. The driver is unable to maintain speed or stay within the lane while heading southbound on 3400 East near Menan.
10:08 a.m. An organization is stopping traffic on Twin Butte Road near Menan. The parking lot is full and there are people crossing the road. They told the Reporting Party that they do not have a permit or permission. The Reporting Party is concerned for the safety of the people there.
12:23 p.m. A moving company stole the money from their son’s piggy bank that held approximately $750 from the house on 3833 East near Rigby.
Oct. 4
7:58 a.m. A large blue porta potty was put into the Reporting Party’s irrigation ditch on 3700 East near Garfield.
7:09 p.m. There is a field and brush fire on 2850 East near Roberts by the overpass on the west side of the highway. The Reporting Party did not see anyone around while driving by. The burn was not called in.
7:37 p.m. Four or five cows are out on 3800 East near Rigby.
Oct. 5
3:49 a.m. Idahoan Foods general alarm was triggered on 3500 East near Lewisville.
8:22 a.m. There is a television in the road by Valley Wide Country at the crossroads west of the tracks on 650 North in Menan.
11:15 a.m. A black and white Pitbull Rottweiler mix is missing on 3400 East near Lewisville.
Oct. 6
11:53 a.m. The Reporting Party will be burning off weeds on a two-acre pasture on 2850 East near Roberts. The fire will be attended and may put out a lot of smoke.
6:07 p.m. There are juveniles riding four wheelers on the road with no helmets on 160 North near Rigby. Extra patrols scheduled throughout the next week after 3:00 p.m. and weekends.
6:34 p.m. Several vehicles are speeding 60 miles per hour in a 40 zone past the Reporting Party’s residence and “blowing coal” on 4100 East near Rigby. The Reporting Party has called several times and Jefferson County will not do anything about it.
Oct. 7
9:54 a.m. An audio burglar alarm was triggered in the interior kitchen on 3400 East near Grant. The alarm company can see a cat in the kitchen via the camera.
5:33 p.m. Potato trucks are running the stop sign and almost hit the Reporting Party’s children on 1700 North near Mud Lake for the past couple of days.
11:23 p.m. The Reporting Party has been having problems with people coming onto their property on 3400 East in Lewisville. There was an arm and flashlight visible on the doorbell camera approximately 10-15 minutes ago.
Oct. 8
3:24 p.m. A corn harvester is on fire with visible flames on 3300 East near Menan. The field underneath it has not caught fire.
3:53 p.m. The neighbor has put up a security camera that looks directly onto the Reporting Party’s property on 3900 East near Rigby. He talked to the PA and he was told to file a report with the SO about the possible invasion of the Reporting Party’s privacy. This incident is not currently in progress.
5:23 p.m. A silver SUV is in a canal on the north side of the road on East County Line and Highway 48. There are items floating in the vehicle and the Reporting Party does not know if anyone is in the vehicle. There are vehicle parts on the roadway near the bridge indicating that the vehicle may have hit something prior to entering the canal.
Oct. 9
12:39 p.m. A male called the Reporting Party and told her that they had her account information. They also planned on taking money out of the account. She called her bank and they didn’t show any transfers on the account.
5:26 p.m. The Reporting Party has an old trailer on the side of the road with a broken axel and is unable to get it entirely off the road. The Reporting Party requested assistance with the traffic on the eastbound lanes on 300 North near Rigby.
8:48 p.m. One of the apartments on 680 North in Roberts smells something like skunkweed. The Reporting Party is not sure which residence it is coming from.