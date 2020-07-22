Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for March 13 to March 20.
March 13
1:48 p.m. Traffic hazard at Highway 20. A female is stopped in the middle of the highway. The vehicle is broke down on the curve.
11:58 p.m. Report of a suspicious person at S Clark Street. The person is either loading something into the dumpster or taking something from it. In a Chevy Silverado and has a head lamp.
March 14
7:35 a.m. The alarm at Family Dollar is going off. There’s an employee outside that wants someone to check it before she leaves.
12:44 p.m. Residential alarm via a key pad at N 4 W in Rigby.
March 15
5:48 p.m. Alarm at Ron’s Tire in the northeast of garage.
7:02 p.m. Assisting another agency with a 70-year-old male slumped over the wheel with chest pain, possibly from the seat belt, in the median.
March 16
10:30 a.m. Report of fraud with counterfeit money at S State Street.
12:48 p.m. Report of shoplifting at S State Street of a juvenile stealing alcohol. The juvenile was no longer in the store.
March 17
11:56 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Lolo Little Darlin Daycare. A female neighbor is yelling and now taking pictures.
March 18
11:06 a.m. By the Wildflower, an older male walked out in front of the reporting party’s vehicle and seemed lost. He is in pajamas and slippers.
11:29 a.m. A car has been parked in the church parking lot at E 1st S and has been there for more than a week. The reporting party states there are no plates and the car is a Mercury Milan on the north side of the church towards the ballpark. Reporting party would like contact.
March 19
10:55 a.m. Public service call for a funeral escort. They will be going to the Annis Little cemetery.
6:11 p.m. Call to keep the peace while a female who was previously living with the reporting party comes to get her things. The reporting party is afraid of her and her father retaliating. The office received another call from the father of the female stating they would like an officer to stand by while she gathered some belongings from the residence. They will be waiting outside in their Dodge.
March 20
4:44 p.m. Disturbance at Scotty’s. A male is claiming to have “the disease” and is wearing black shoes, face mask, blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for March 13 to March 20.
March 13
12:09 p.m. Disturbance in Roberts. The reporting party stated that the landlord came to the residence and started yelling and banging on the door. They left the area and is walking towards the back of the trailer. The reporting party is in a wheelchair and believes the suspect possibly went back to her trailer.
3:38 p.m. Report of a mama and baby moose in the reporting party’s backyard at N 4160 E.
9:16 p.m. A neighbor chased the reporting party to their car and followed them down the road. The kept following and drove around the vehicle at a stop sign and screamed at the reporting party. Located in Roberts and resulted in an arrest.
March 14
7:48 a.m. Southbound lane roll over of a large SUV in Roberts along I-15. Unknown injuries or patients.
12:09 p.m. Traffic complaint in Menan. A driver passed on a double line and threw a pop bottle at the reporting party. The driver was in a blue Smart Car with 2B plates. Reporting party was in a Dodge Ram flatbed.
March 15
1:46 a.m. Report of a black and white cow on the east side of the road between the church and 100 by a field of horses. Located at N 3700 E in Rigby.
3:29 p.m. Report of a dog that chased the reporting party on two occasions but did not bite. The owner was given a written warning a dog at large.
March 16
8:41 a.m. One vehicle roll over in Roberts. Six occupants in the vehicle.
6:17 p.m. Two dogs bit the reporting party in the left buttocks and calf. Call at E 100 N in Rigby and the reporting party did seek medical attention.
March 17
9:20 a.m. Located in Menan, a male is at the back window yelling obscenities. Stated he was going to slash the reporting party’s tires. There are no known weapons or intoxication. A written warning was issued.
12:00 p.m. The reporting party’s son was bit by a dog at N 2743 E in Roberts. It did not break the skin but son is a six-year-old. No medical assistance was requested but the reporting party stated they would like to talk to a deputy to sign a complaint. A written warning was issued to the owner.
7:44 p.m. Traffic complaint in Roberts of a couple of kids flying up and down the road on a motorcycle and a 4-wheeler. It has been going on most of the day. Reporting party does not need contact. Located at E 671 N.
March 18
11:14 a.m. At N 2858 E in Roberts, a male assaulted the reporting party who was there to repossess a vehicle.
5:33 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at N 3988 E in Rigby. A helicopter landed in the cul-de-sac. It was a blue Seater that landed and then took off and landed in the next one. Reporting party stated they do not need contact but can be if there are more questions. Party advises that the helicopter is blue/silver in color and they have a video.
March 19
5:22 a.m. Report of a vehicle fire at E 642 N in Roberts. A chicken coop exploded and there are propane tanks nearby. Received several calls.
1:25 p.m. Report of check fraud at N 4000 E in Rigby. $472,346 in checks were given to the reporting party with no money to cover them. The call resulted in an arrest.
March 20
4:52 a.m. Residential fire at E 170 N in Rigby. There’s a fire inside of the oven and they did close the oven.
7:49 a.m. Report of a vicious animal at N 4300 E in Rigby. Neighbor has a white standard Poodle that chases after the reporting party’s horses. The party is worried about the dog killing one of his new thoroughbred colts and would like contact from a deputy. A verbal warning was issued.
10:05 a.m. Vehicle vandalism reported in Lewisville. The reporting party stated he needs to make a police report about vandalism that occurred last night in his salvage yard. No security cameras are working at this time but they busted the windows out of four cars.