RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Dec. 9 to Mar. 5.
Dec. 9
12:36 a.m. A 78-year-old female fell on Third West. The Reporting Party hurt her knee. The door is unlocked, and no medical transport was needed.
9:48 a.m. A 17-year-old pregnant female was having a seizure on Third North. She is still breathing and does have a history of seizures. The patent was transported to EIRMC via Idaho Falls ambulance.
3:18 p.m. The used car sales lot on the corner of First North has a Semi truck carrying a couple of cars blocking visibility for those trying to turn onto Farnsworth Way.
Dec. 10
12:10 a.m. There is a 30-year-old male bleeding from the nose at Top Cats on East Main Street. He is conscious but not responding.
11:18 a.m. Public assistance was requested for a funeral escort starting at the corner of Main and State Street and is heading to Annis. They will call back on the closing song.
7:44 p.m. An officer was flagged down by an employee at Good 2 Go on South State Street. A written warning was issued to a male who was trespassing on the property.
Dec. 11
10:01 a.m. A funeral escort was requested for two traffic lights from the funeral on West Main Street to the Pioneer Cemetery at approximately 10:45 a.m.
12:12 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in a traffic accident on North State Street. There are no injuries and no blockage of the road.
12:34 p.m. A 2014 GMC Sierra was repossessed without the owner’s knowledge on West Main Street. The owner will need to contact Allied Solutions.
Mar. 1
1:29 a.m. The Reporting Party stated that for the past several nights someone has been trying to break into the vehicles on the property at Third North. Extra patrols were scheduled.
7:40 a.m. Medical transport was needed when the Reporting Party was unable to lower their blood sugar with insulin. The 41-year-old has type one diabetes and was transported to Madison via ambulance from Stockham Boulevard.
5:53 p.m. A traffic accident between a maroon Chevrolet Malibu and a green Ford pickup occurred on North State Street.
Mar. 2
1:02 p.m. The residential alarm on the left bedroom window was triggered on Second West. Contact with the owner was not established. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
2:29 p.m. The Reporting Party walked into the Rigby police office to give the officer the opportunity to apologize for assaulting him at the police department in the past.
4:43 p.m. Public assistance was needed for vehicle that ran out of gas on South State Street.
Mar. 3
8:11 a.m. An abandoned Chevrolet Tahoe was left in a parking lot on Farnsworth Way since Sunday.
2:45 p.m. Extra patrols scheduled on 3900 East for the next three days and nights.
2:46 p.m. Cars are being egged on Franklin Street and Boulder Street. Extra patrols were scheduled for one week during the day and night.
Mar. 4
11:53 a.m. A 25-year-old is experiencing chest pain on First South and was transported to EIRMC by ambulance.
12:24 p.m. An older silver Chevrolet was involved in a hit and run approximately one hour ago. The Reporting Party is at home.
10:33 p.m. A motion business alarm was triggered on Farnsworth Way. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
Mar. 5
2:03 a.m. A traffic stop on Farnsworth Way resulted in an arrest.
11:04 a.m. A 71-year-old male with a history of stroke is feeling dizzy on First South. The patient was transported by ambulance to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
5:10 p.m. A green Jag was seen driving all over the road on East Main Street and First West. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Dec. 7 to Mar. 5.
Dec. 7
11:30 a.m. A Pug dog with an orange collar was found. It is currently in a kennel on 3700 East near Rigby.
10:46 p.m. The west side garage door alarm was triggered at Rigby City Hall on West Fremont Ave in Rigby.
Dec. 8
9:31 a.m. Two televisions, a Sony PlayStation and a gun safe was stolen from a residence on 4000 East near Rigby. The burglary may have occurred last night.
11:03 a.m. Squatters may have stolen merchandise at the old Clements Bros warehouse on 480 North in Lewisville. Three individuals in a blue Chevrolet Malibu with a young female driving left when observed in the area. Video and images were captured during the incident.
10:36 p.m. An interior motion alarm was triggered a half mile north of the Loft on 3800 East near County Line Road. The contact for the property is out of town.
Dec. 9
8:54 a.m. The Reporting Party was fired and needs assistance picking up the last paycheck to ovoid a disturbing the peace.
7:55 p.m. The Reporting Party called 911 and requested public assistance to unlock a running vehicle on 178 North near Rigby.
8:27 p.m. There is an unknown truck in the Reporting Party’s driveway on 4000 East near Rigby. An individual unknown to them was banging on the door. The female in the truck appears to be high. The presence of weapons is unknown.
Dec. 10
3:37 p.m. There is a male at the Reporting Party’s residence claiming to be affiliated with Rocky Mountain Power’s night meter program. The individual walked away and is heading northbound on 3400 East. They have a picture from the doorbell camera. The Reporting Party was able to determine that the individual is not associated with the power company.
4:51 p.m. A verbal warning was given when a four-wheeler trespassed while parked on the side of the road at the back near the trees on 550 North in Labelle. The Reporting Party is waiting on the dike that can be reached by turning right.
6:10 p.m. An older Toyota Camry pulled in front of the Reporting Party, slowed way down and started spinning cookies on 3950 East near Rigby. The vehicle is possibly gold in color and was last seen heading southbound.
Dec. 11
12:06 a.m. There is a very intoxicated male, and a dog locked a vehicle at the Ririe Bar on Main Street.
4:22 p.m. Several calls have reported that there is gravel and rocks all over the roadway on the east bound lane on 300 North in between Lewisville and Rigby.
6:06 p.m. The Reporting Party who works for the Postal Service received an email stating that there is a tray full of mail in the southbound lane near exit 325 on Highway 20. They requested an officer to check the area and a follow-up call.
Mar. 1
12:26 p.m. There are ten to fifteen cows out on the next corner of 550 North in Labelle.
6:23 p.m. An extra patrol was scheduled during the night time hours at the north Mud Lake boat dock on 1900 North for poaching and spotlighting.
7:26 p.m. A male with a white Dodge truck has been drinking and then sleeping it off west of the Heise Bridge. Extra patrols have been scheduled for the Ririe area.
Mar. 2
12:15 a.m. There is a white Ford F150 driving all over the road and heading towards Ririe on East County Line Road.
9:07 a.m. The Reporting Party at 214 North near Rigby bought a car from a friend. The boyfriend is now demanding the car to be returned.
9:40 p.m. A black Chevrolet Tahoe was involved in a hit and run on East Rigby High Lane by the Seminar building.
Mar. 3
9:15 a.m. A residential overhead garage door alarm was triggered on 2850 East near Roberts.
4:40 p.m. A small fender bender with a Buick occurred on 41 North near Ririe. The Reporting Party knows the other passenger.
11:46 p.m. There was a collision with an elk on Highway 33 between Roberts and Hamer. The car vehicle will not start, and the towing service was notified. Medical transport by a Madison ambulance was needed.
Mar. 4
8:17 a.m. Vandalism was reported when a mailbox was hit on 4400 East between Ririe and Rigby.
3:04 p.m. A company came to repair a flooded house on 3565 East between Grant and Garfield. They were fired and left a mess. The Reporting Party will be home after 5:30 p.m.
7:24 p.m. A red and white female Corgi without a collar was lost on 100 North near Garfield. She has a blaze on her face, socks, and white fur on her chest. It is okay to give out their contact information.
Mar. 5
3:23 p.m. The Reporting Party found a grenade above the stove still in its packaging on 200 North between Rigby and Ririe. They placed the item outside in the snow.
6:46 p.m. A vehicle backed into a parked vehicle on 665 North in Menan.
7:20 p.m. There is a deer in the lane of travel that is difficult to see. It is right before the railroad tracks on Highway 33 between Roberts and Hamer.