Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4.
Sept. 28
12:07 p.m. Traffic complaint reported in 1st W. Reporting party said a truck has been parked on the corner for two days.
4:59 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said their defibrillator went off on her pace maker.
7:11 p.m. Vehicle theft reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said their Wyoming vehicle was stolen.
7:58 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a 35-year-old female fell and was unconscious.
Sept. 29
1 p.m. Animal reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a dog not on a leash knocked their dog over and almost knocked her over.
3:31 p.m. Brush fire reported in Highway 20. Reporting party said there were flames in the east side of the road and are very high.
4:38 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said they received a fraudulent check in the mail.
Sept. 30
6:39 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Autumnwood Drive. Reporting party said a 66-year-old female was experiencing massive chest pains.
10:28 a.m. Suspicious person reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a guy is sitting outside of the church.
6:29 p.m. Fraud attempt reported on Short Street. Reporting party said there was a Facebook scam.
Oct. 1
11:15 a.m. Animal abuse reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said the neighbor’s dog is thin.
12:11 p.m. Welfare check on 1st N. Reporting party said an 89-year-old female was not responding to the door and has not opened her curtains.
9:08 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 4100 E. Reporting party said an individual is riding around the playground in a motorcycle.
Oct. 2
9:22 a.m. Abandoned vehicle reported in 3rd W. Reporting party said there is an abandoned vehicle on the rental property.
5:53 p.m. Suspicious person reported in 1st S. Reporting party said there was a man in his underwear and had a gun in his hand.
8:11 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Main Street. Reporting party said across from the frame store, a bunch of kids ran.
Oct. 3
10:44 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 2nd S. Reporting party said a 44-year-old female is not able to breathe well.
1:21 p.m. Fire reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said the wind had rekindled hay on the side of the road.
Oct. 4
9:13 a.m. Phone harassment reported on 1st W. Reporting party said they were receiving threatening texts and calls from an ex.
10:09 a.m. Vandalism reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said there was a hole in their tire and their neighbor’s tires were also flat.
3:07 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 400 N. Reporting party said they would like to make a report about theft and trespassing.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Oct. 18 to Oct. 22.
Oct. 18
8:35 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on Yellowstone Highway in Rigby. Reporting party said a truck was swerving all over the road.
10:43 a.m. Animals reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said three horses were at the neighbor’s house that morning.
12:31 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said an eight-year-old male broke his arm.
3:21 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 500 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a white vehicle is going back and forth.
4:59 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on 4100 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone was trying to get bank account information.
Oct. 19
9:22 a.m. Animals reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there were 12 head of cattle on the road.
11:17 a.m. Disturbance reported on 3850E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a man in a car pulled over and was yelling and hitting kids inside.
5:46 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Twin Butte Road in Menan. Reporting party said a male was wearing hunters orange and was carrying a firearm.
7:19 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 3400 E. Reporting party said the truck was swerving.
8:53 p.m. Disturbance reported on 2873 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a friend’s husband pulled a knife on their uncle.
Oct. 20
8:25 a.m. Parking complaint reported on 4154 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their neighbor is parked on the road.
10:29 a.m. Trespassing reported on 700 E. in Monteview. Reporting party said an individual keeps coming on their property and using a backhoe.
4:41 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 4135 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a man fell off a horse and has a head injury.
8:34 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 3800 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle is driving at a high rate of speed and is swerving.
Oct. 21
5:32 a.m. Prowler reported on 1500 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said they can see someone walking around their neighbor’s house.
1:51 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on County Line Road. Reporting party said there were drag racers heading west.
3:56 p.m. Phone harassment reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said their neighbor is repeatedly calling them.
4:37 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Heise Road. Reporting party said a 60-year-old male fell out of his wheelchair.
Oct. 22
9:57 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 4400 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they would like a speed trap in place and study to see the traffic patterns.
6:18 p.m. Missing person reported on 100 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said their two-year-old is missing.
9:15 p.m. Traffic accident reported in 150 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said their vehicle ran off the road and a female is inside with an injured leg.
10:35 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle was following them very closely at a high rate of speed.