Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Jan. 20 to Jan. 26
Jan. 20
3:04 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said an 80-year-old female was unable to stand.
Jan. 21
7:10 p.m. Disturbance reported on Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party said their bi-polar daughter with autism jumped out of the vehicle on the highway and walked to Wendy’s.
Jan. 22
12:13 p.m. Theft reported on 2nd S. Reporting party said a lock had been drilled out from vacuum machines and all quarters taken out.
5:16 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on State Highway 20. Reporting party said there were construction materials on the roadway near the south exit.
7:26 p.m. Suspicious person reported on 1st W. Reporting party said a male was currently in her yard yelling and a dog was barking. The reporting party said she did not know who the male was but said he went to the front door of a neighbor’s house and the neighbor called her about it.
7:28 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a gold Chevy truck was parked in the driveway.
Jan. 23
5:42 p.m. DUI reported in Rigby. Reporting party said a black Chevy driven by a female with brown hair was swerving, passing and then pulling in front and tapping the brakes.
8:08 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a 79-year-old woman had an irregular heartbeat and numbness in her hands.
Jan. 24
3:59 p.m. Cat reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a dead cat lay on the sidewalk and they would like to have it removed.
6:16 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Short Street. Reporting party said the incident involved a van and a car and there were no injuries.
6:28 p.m. Disturbance reported on Short Street. Reporting party said an individual in their 30s with Down syndrome attacked their 75-year-old mother.
Jan. 25
4:17 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said occupants were sitting in the vehicle, which was running.
8:45 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st S. Reporting party said an 85-year-old woman with a history of seizures had had a seizure and was now on the floor.
12:47 p.m. Open container reported on Clark Street. Reporting party said a male individual in a dark truck had an open container.
Jan. 26
1:35 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said a driver, possibly impaired, was swerving side to side all over the road.
4:34 a.m. Disturbance reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said a man was at the door covered in blood.
1:01 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said a 67-year-old female fell two steps down and hit her head on concrete.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Jan. 20 to Jan. 26.
Jan. 20
11:29 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on State Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said a blown tire and debris lay in the southbound lane.
3:57 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Kelly Canyon Road in Ririe. Reporting party said the ski patrol had a young male who hit a tree and had a head injury.
10:22 p.m. Dogs reported on 3565 E. in Menan. Reporting party said dogs were barking all day and night.
Jan. 21
10:58 a.m. Nuisance reported on 650 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said cows were rubbing against her fence.
1:30 p.m. Information reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a neighbor was harassing her and her husband and sending inappropriate things to her children.
10:31 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 146 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle slid off the road and was running with the keys locked inside.
Jan. 22
1:59 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said two vehicles, one red or maroon and one grey, had been parked for some time, the red car running and the grey car turned off.
10:19 a.m. Information reported on 642 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said an 80-year-old man with dementia was getting very agitated, yelling and threatening to leave the residence.
12:25 p.m. Fraud reported in Roberts. Reporting party said they bought a saddle online for more than $700 and had not received the saddle and could not reach the seller.
5:46 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3515 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a 76-year-old woman had fallen on the ice on the front steps and was complaining of shoulder and back pain.
9:59 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3450 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said the door was open and the dog agitated.
Jan. 23
9:28 a.m. Burglary reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said there had been a break in at a business and everything had been destroyed.
11:39 a.m. Dogs reported in Ririe. Reporting party said two dogs were out all the time, barking all the time and chased a woman down the street. The reporting party said the owner was leaving the dogs out while at work.
12:35 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said a vehicle had been parked across the street from the residence since early that morning.
7:54 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st W. in Ririe. Reporting party said a 7-month-old baby was breathing weirdly, quit breathing for a minute and had blue lips. The reporting party said the baby did not choke on food or milk.
Jan. 24
3:06 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 2880 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said decorative lights had been damaged in a hit-and-run and there was video of the incident.
6:42 p.m. Horses reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there were two horses in the road, a colt and a mare.
9:42 p.m. DUI reported on State Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said an intoxicated male left from Sugar City, possibly heading to Shelley.
Jan. 25
11:37 a.m. Dog reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said they found a female husky near the Hamer exit with no collar or tags.
12:52 p.m. Property damage reported on 3950 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a neighbor hired someone to move snow, but after a dispute, the hired male left and the neighbor ran the loader herself, damaging the fencing.
10:09 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said he just received a call from one of his sons. He said his sons were with their mother and his son told him she hit him and was driving drunk.
11:51 p.m. Prowler reported on 3600 E. in Menan. Reporting party said three individuals were in his camper. He said he was waiting in his vehicle with the headlights on and pointed at the camper.