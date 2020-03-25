Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Jan. 12 to Jan. 19
Jan. 12
10:13 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 77-year-old female had a headache, blurred vision and was confused.
10:50 a.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said an older vehicle with Madison County plates had been parked in the parking lot since the previous day with a flat tire.
Jan. 13
9:37 a.m. Traffic accident reported on State Highway 20. Reporting party said a blue car slid off the road and was in the center median off the road just north of the north Rigby exit.
9:57 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Clark Street. Reporting party said the vehicle was hit in the parking lot in a hit-and-run incident.
1:56 p.m. Theft reported on State Street. Reporting party said a debit card had been lost or stolen and someone had attempted to use it over the weekend.
10:26 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Lemmon Lane. Reporting party said a 66-year-old man with diabetes had been throwing up for a few days.
Jan. 14
8:22 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 1st S. Reporting party said there had been a slide-off.
12:16 p.m. Dog reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said the neighbor’s dog comes into the yard.
6:10 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Main Street. Reporting party said the vehicle had been rear-ended in a hit-and-run.
Jan. 15
1:52 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said a male walking down the road was yelling on the phone and possibly had a rifle on his back.
7:47 a.m. Parking complaint reported on 1st S. Reporting party said the access to their driveway is an alley and a vehicle had made it very difficult to enter and exit the driveway.
7:45 p.m. Information reported on Estella Avenue. Reporting party said his wife knocked him out and said he wanted his children removed from the house with her because he believed she was having a psychotic break.
Jan. 16
6:16 a.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street. Reporting party said a plow backed into the reporting party’s Ford.
5:28 p.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street. Reporting party said the incident involved two vehicles and unknown injuries or blockage.
7:23 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a couple of people were staying in the apartment below and should not be there.
Jan. 17
11:03 a.m. Trespass reported on Main Street. Reporting party said they would like to have two people trespassed.
6:13 p.m. Fire reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said it appeared there was a brush fire on the other side of the park from the reporting party’s residence.
11:04 p.m. Open container reported on Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party said there was an open beer container in a dark red Honda when the vehicle went through the drive-thru.
Jan. 18
7:23 p.m. Disturbance reported on Main Street. Reporting party said there was a fight and a man was bleeding.
9:15 p.m. Information reported on State Street. Reporting party said a male had DUIs in Idaho and Utah.
Jan. 19
12:14 a.m. Alcohol violation reported on 2nd S. Reporting party said an underage individual possibly had alcohol.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Jan. 12 to Jan. 19.
2:20 p.m. Vandalism reported on 3978 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a new building had profanity all over the basement, the siding and insulation had been stabbed and the dry wall ruined.
3:40 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on 625 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said a neighbor was trying to get home and had been unable to get through. The reporting party said other people may be stuck in the snow as well.
8:15 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Heise Hills Road in Ririe. Reporting party said the incident involved a vehicle and deer and the deer died. The reporting party said they would like to salvage the deer.
Jan. 13
2:19 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Interstate 15 in Roberts. Reporting party said a northbound Honda Accord slid off the road.
11:50 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said a 57-year-old woman was not breathing and may be having an asthma attack. The reporting party said the woman’s lips were blue and she was not responding.
1:30 p.m. Theft reported on 3530 E. in Menan. Reporting party said the smart TV rented from an Idaho Falls business had been taken from the residence.
3:25 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 500 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a 1-year-old baby was choking on a sucker and was crying.
Jan. 14
9:03 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Old Butte Highway in Hamer. Reporting party said a car with an Oregon license plate and someone in a sleeping bag in the back seat slid off the road.
4:05 p.m. Traffic accident reported on County Line Road in Idaho Falls. Reporting party said a school bus was stuck and there might be a few children still on the bus.
7:28 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 106 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a package for the reporting party’s daughter containing bubble gum she had been asking for had come from an unknown person.
Jan. 15
9:38 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on 627 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said semi-trucks were parked in the travel lanes causing vehicles to have to try to make it between them to continue due to Interstate 15 being shut down.
1:32 p.m. Information reported on Highway 33 in Menan. Reporting party said a vehicle was off the road and was stuck in the snow.
11:33 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1900 N. in Hamer. Reporting party said a 3-year-old swallowed a toy and was choking.
Jan. 16
12:44 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on 137 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said he received a call stating he is under investigation and the individual who called had the last four digits of the social security number as well as both addresses owned by the reporting party and where he banks.
1:01 p.m. Dog reported on 3500 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said two brindle hounds were running loose in the parking lot, one limping and one with a pink collar.
5 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported in Roberts. Reporting party said a male and female were wandering around from building to building and acting stranger than normal.
Jan. 17
12:47 a.m. Disturbance reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said her niece called advising the mother was on the scene and advising the reporting party to lock her doors.
8:52 a.m. Theft reported on 3500 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said 15 buses had keys taken from the Lewisville lot.
2:07 p.m. Disturbance reported on 3530 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a male on probation was making threats and being harassing.
Jan. 18
7:12 a.m. Fraud reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said someone made $12,000 worth of checks. The reporting party said they did not know where they had been cashed.
6:41 p.m. Disturbance reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a male respondent of a CPO was following them around town and harassing the reporting party’s husband.
Jan. 19
2:24 a.m. Juvenile reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a teenager in all black was by the garbage cans hitting the can and yelling.
1:40 p.m. Dog bite reported on 1100 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said a dog bit a 9-year-old girl, breaking the skin and leaving scratches and two bite marks.
11:49 p.m. Residential burglary reported on 1500 N. in Monteview. Reporting party said an ex broke into the residence, took the TV and DVD movies and was no longer at the residence.