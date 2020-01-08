Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.
Oct. 27
1:12 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 1st S. Reporting party said an intoxicated female driver left a bar after drinking all night.
4:10 p.m. Dog reported on 400 N. Reporting party said a chocolate Labrador, possibly the neighbor’s, was in the backyard and said it was an ongoing problem.
6:27 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a 93-year-old woman was unresponsive to touch and speech.
Oct. 28
11:28 a.m. Dog reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said a brown and black shepherd mix had been found.
5:59 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said the back window of a black vehicle was shattered.
10:16 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 4100 E. Reporting party said a Chevy and a Jeep were spinning cookies in the church parking lot.
Oct. 29
9:12 a.m. Gas leak reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said they smelled fumes inside the residence, which could be coming from the fireplace.
9:56 a.m. Disturbance reported on Bennett Street. Reporting party said a friend’s estranged husband would not get out of the vehicle and had damaged the car.
7:59 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Short Street. Reporting party said a black SUV kept circling around the area.
Oct. 30
1:09 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said the vehicle hit a wooden sign post and there were no injuries or road blockage.
3:10 p.m. Hit and run reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a red and white vehicle hit a green box on the side of the road, bent a speed limit sign and drove up on the lawn.
5:57 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a female fell and could not get up.
Oct. 31
12:35 p.m. Suspicious person reported near South Fork Elementary. Reporting party said a male was loitering and smoking.
5:43 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Pleasant Country Lane. Reporting party said several vehicles had parked in the no parking zone.
10:23 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said a small, maroon four-door car was on the left side of a dead end street with individuals putting on makeup and smoking out of a glass pipe.
Nov. 1
11:51 a.m. Dog reported on State Street. Reporting party said a large dog was chasing cars.
12:57 p.m. Information reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a vehicle hit her while she was riding her bike and said it might be on camera. She said her knee and bike were both damaged and workers came out and helped her.
4:42 p.m. Suspicious person reported on 1st N. Reporting party said a male came through the door of an enclosed porch and spoke with one of the children and walked away. The reporting party said the individual may have been staking the area out.
Nov. 2
1:01 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Claremore Drive. Reporting party said there were footsteps outside and dogs barking.
10:54 a.m. Threats reported on 4100 E. Reporting party said a male took a chain saw out of a vehicle and was threatening the reporting party.
3:44 p.m. Dog reported on 1st S. Reporting party said she found a dog, took it home, found it was awful and wanted it picked up.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.
Oct. 27
2:51 a.m. Abandoned vehicle reported in the Menan area. Reporting party said a truck had been stranded in the Menan desert with a battery beside it, windows broken out and orange spray paint.
2:14 p.m. Disturbance reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said family was threatening to hit them.
6:57 p.m. Disturbance reported on 460 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said her husband, not intoxicated, was not letting her and children leave the residence.
Oct. 28
7:44 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a gold Buick with a male driver was swerving and almost hit oncoming traffic.
6:39 p.m. Vicious dogs reported on 4454 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said some sheep had been attacked by a couple of brown and white dogs with collars and tags and said the sheep were with a veterinarian.
8:41 p.m. Information reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said neighbors were smoking in a nonsmoking facility and said the smoking was aggravating her medical issues.
Oct. 29
12:33 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on 3400 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a small, green, two-door truck was in the middle of the road with no one inside.
8:02 a.m. Fire reported on 1000 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said it was a manure and straw fire.
12 p.m. Disturbance reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a neighbor was harassing them through their landlord.
10:33 p.m. Disturbance of the peace reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a neighbor was screaming at the top of their lungs and waking children up.
Oct. 30
4:14 a.m. Information reported on 3500 E. in Menan. Reporting party said an 18-year-old man left the previous night in a truck and never came home.
3:08 p.m. Fraud reported on 4358 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they followed a link, put in address and social security number and hit continue, and when the link asked for a card number the reporting party closed it, reported it and changed passwords.
7:25 p.m. Information reported in Terreton. Reporting party said a truck had been sitting at a truck stop for more than four months.
Oct. 31
2:48 a.m. Horses reported on 3200 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a black and white horse and possible brown horse ran into the yard of a little white house.
7:06 p.m. Harassment reported on 4000 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a female was continuously texting.
9:27 p.m. Juveniles reported in the Roberts area. Reporting party said children were out trick-or-treating and some other children had a real chain saw and BB guns.
Nov. 1
11 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said a 46-year-old man was choking on a hot dog.
12:06 p.m. Theft reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said wheels and tires had been stolen from the shop within the last two months.
6:37 p.m. Disturbance reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said fighting was in progress and there were no weapons or intoxication involved.
11:41 p.m. DUI reported in the Menan area. Reporting party said a Dodge truck turned around and almost took out a mail box before heading toward Menan.
Nov. 2
7:57 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said a 17-week pregnant woman was bleeding from the nose and the eye.
5:42 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 150 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said the collision involved two vehicles and an elderly couple had been injured.
9:07 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 160 E. in Ririe. Reporting party said a 79-year-old man had been in pain for over an hour and was possibly experiencing a heart attack.