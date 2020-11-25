RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Aug. 22 to Aug. 28.
Aug. 22
12:55 p.m. Reporting Party’s daughter brought a stray black dog with white marks from the Domino’s parking lot. The dog could possibly be a St. Bernard Mix.
7:29 p.m. There is a male sleeping in a vehicle on Clark Street and this is making the Reporting Party nervous.
8:51 p.m. A female was pulled out of a black Nissan Altima in the parking lot of the old Zumba building. The Reporting Party is in a blue Ford Explorer and can now hear the male and female fighting in the camper trailer. The vehicle was left running and there appears to be a passenger still in it.
Aug. 23
8:43 a.m. A moose is wandering around the Rigby Fairgrounds.
1:34 p.m. Reporting Party’s mother called in to report that the dog found at Domino’s was taken home to Shelley.
11:12 p.m. A public service was provided by unlocking a vehicle on South State Street.
Aug. 24
12:25 p.m. A customer at a store on South State Street refuses to get a new cup for refills and became belligerent. This resulted in a written warning.
12:58 p.m. A 3-year-old male on a scooter came into the building on 3rd North looking for his mother. He is wearing a grey T-shirt, black/grey shorts and red/blue sandals. The juvenile will not give his name and is at the Reporting Party’s office. There is more information in a later report.
1:25 p.m. Reporting Party last saw their 3-year-old at 11:30 a.m. and has a screen out of the window. The juvenile is wearing a grey shirt with dinosaurs and blue shorts. There is more information in a previous report.
Aug. 25
2:41 a.m. Reporting Party loaned money and has not received any repayment. An additional wire transfer was attempted and Walmart declined the transfer.
2:53 p.m. There is a tire rim in the lane of travel on Highway 20.
10:44 p.m. A male caller reported vandalism at Motel 6 and then disconnected. There was no answer on call back.
Aug. 26
4:07 p.m. A VIN inspection was performed on North State Street behind Broulims on a blue Kenworth.
5:00 p.m. The windows on a camp trailer have been broken out on North State Street.
Aug. 27
11:28 a.m. A black and white female lab mix was found on North Yellowstone Highway. The dog was not wearing a collar and not chipped. The Reporting Party was given the incident number and the dog was taken to the Snake River Animal Shelter.
1:58 p.m. A green and black bicycle was found at the baseball diamond in the City Park and has been there for several days.
2:10 p.m. There has been a surfboard reported in the lane of travel on Highway 20 just past exit 320.
Aug. 28
2:04 a.m. A man on a bicycle has been knocking on the door on 3rd West.
11:03 a.m. There are vicious dogs running loose in the area of 3rd West and the mail carrier had to spray them. A verbal warning was given.
11:33 a.m. Vehicles are speeding near the INL bus lot and not stopping at the stop sign on 5th West. The Reported Party has requested a speed trailer set up and extra patrols.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Aug. 22 to Aug 28.
Aug. 22
6:36 p.m. An arrow was shot through the shop door approximately 9.5 feet from the ground at East Blackstone Drive near Rigby
8:33 p.m. There is a moose at the bend on 200 North near Rigby.
11:52 p.m. A car is having problems and cannot get out of the car wash on West Ririe Highway.
Aug 23
6:03 a.m. A maroon Ford Ranger is in the river near the Heise Bridge on East Heise Road. The vehicle appears to be empty. Bonneville County is getting a boat into the water.
1:01 p.m. While walking home this morning, Reporting Party was followed by a sweet Golden Lab without a collar on 540 North near Rigby.
9:35 p.m. There is a black four door sedan with Utah plates, dim headlights and no tail lights on Highway 20.
Aug 24
12:41 a.m. Reporting party heard footsteps on porch in the back yard but did not see anyone on 3479 East Lewisville.
12:38 p.m. An 18-month-old male locked the keys in the car on 400 North in Rigby. The vehicle was unlocked and the child is fine.
4:33 p.m. There was a combine on fire reported by a third party on 1800 East Roberts.
Aug 25
2:33 p.m. A large fire in the area may be a controlled and is located at 1000 East in Monteview.
3:06 p.m. There is a suspicious red vehicle that is possibly a Nissan. It is stopped at the neighbor’s residence on 480 North in Lewisville. Two males and one woman are looking into the windows across the street. Reporting Party has contacted the neighbors and nobody should be there.
3:29 p.m. The fire alarm at the Cottonwood Elementary went off on 200 North in Rigby.
Aug 26
10:40 a.m. A white, grey, and tan dump truck with a 1J license plate covered in mud sped up behind the Reporting Party and almost ran them off the road while heading to Roberts on Highway 48. They are in a grey Chevrolet.
3:26 p.m. Extra patrol requested for speeders going 35 miles per hour on 3700 East in Garfield.
4:36 p.m. Reporting Party is 150 yards east of a downed powerline on 400 North near Roberts. It has broken from the pole and is hanging 10-12 feet on the south side of the road.
Aug 27
3:53 p.m. There is a mannequin in the back window of a white van with no plates on North Bassett Road close to Roberts.
4:44 p.m. Reported Party walked in to inform them he gave a picture of his driver’s license to a scammer.
7:04 p.m. Two German Shepherds and one Rottweiler are in the neighbor’s yard and this is an ongoing problem on Maple Lane in Ririe.
Aug 28
4:55 p.m. A female dog with no collar and without a chip was found near 3100 East in the Menan area. She looks like a Husky or German Shepherd.
6:02 p.m. There has been a theft of concrete forms in the last 30 days on 3500 East in Lewisville.
9:07 p.m. An unknown party is shooting off fireworks by the church on East Menan Lorenzo Highway.