Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Nov. 17 to Nov. 23.
Nov. 17
12:05 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said they were bleeding rectally.
Nov. 18
2:56 p.m. Fire reported on 2nd W. Reporting party said smoke was coming out of a garage and said there may be a fire.
Nov. 19
12:35 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a male and female in a truck looked into the property then drove the alley watching. Reporting party said a couple hours later, the male came by on a bike and stopped, watching, then left the same way he came.
1:32 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st W. Reporting party said a 49-year-old female patient with POTS disease had severe pain and kept fainting.
Nov. 20
5:40 p.m. Juvenile case reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said son locked himself in his room, possibly with spray paint, and had sprayed a brother in the face.
5:52 p.m. Residential alarm reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said there was interior motion.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Nov. 17 to Nov. 23.
Nov. 17
7:38 a.m. Information reported on 4700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a large buck had been hit by the mailbox and the reporting party moved it to the back of the house and out of the roadway.
10:54 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 2100 N. in Hamer. Reporting party said an 83-year-old man stated he felt sick before passing out.
5:20 p.m. Child abuse reported on 2000 N. in Hamer. Reporting party said children went to their grandparents over the weekend and were battered rather severely by a grandparent.
7:16 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 2880 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said around 1:30 or 2 a.m. someone made noise at the front door, waking them and the dog up. The reporting party said it sounded as though someone may have been trying to get in through the front door.
Nov. 18
2:53 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 500 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said their wife, 58, woke up with a swollen discolored leg with a hard pain moving up her leg into her hip.
12:29 p.m. Fire reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said there was a small fire on the side of the interstate.
6:12 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said two semis were parked in the area making it difficult to see around when pulling in our out.
Nov. 19
12:34 a.m. Prowler reported on 12 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone was trying to get inside of the residence.
8:11 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 4500 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said two vehicles were involved and said there were no injuries or road blockage.
8:29 p.m. Physical disturbance reported on 4044 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said brother and father were involved in a physical disturbance.