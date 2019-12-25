Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Oct. 1 to Oct. 7.
Oct. 1
7:36 a.m. Property damage reported on 5th W. Reporting party said a tenant called stating a pizza delivery vehicle hit the garage door.
5:38 p.m. Theft reported on State Street. Reporting party said juveniles came in and stole beer.
10:22 p.m. Disturbance reported on 1st N. Reporting party said son was at residence and not leaving.
Oct. 2
5:35 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 1st S. Reporting party said the accident occured in front of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and injuries were unknown.
Oct. 3
1:14 p.m. Medical emergency reported on State Street. Reporting party said a 60-year-old or older woman fell and injuries were unknown.
5:47 p.m. Property damage reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said holes were drilled in the fence, possibly by a neighbor.
9:49 p.m. Disturbance reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said his ex-wife was still harassing him over social media.
Oct. 6
4:21 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Veteran Memorial Drive. Reporting party said she was at the park with her children and a maroon van was by the park with dark, tinted windows.
Oct. 7
12:45 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 49-year-old woman was not feeling well and was having bladder issues.
10:04 a.m. Trespass reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a female was not supposed to be on the property at all and was bringing drugs and staying with various people.
6:16 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Main Street. Reporting party said a 27-year-old man was dizzy, feeling ill and not responding to questions.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Oct. 1 to Oct. 7.
Oct. 1
11:31 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 12 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said he witnessed his neighbor yelling at a bus driver.
4:25 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Interstate 15 in Roberts. Reporting party said a semi truck potato hauler was losing pallets and other debris on the road.
9:57 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 400 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said dogs were parking and someone might be behind her residence trying to steal calves. She said it had been an ongoing problem.
Oct. 2
12:18 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 65-year-old woman was experiencing extreme knee pain and had had a recent knee surgery.
2:30 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 3600 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a bus went 15 mph through a stop sign.
4:32 p.m. Dog reported on 3750 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said the neighbor’s dog was chasing children.
Oct. 3
2:09 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a medical alarm went off and an individual had fallen and could not get up.
5:07 p.m. Traffic complaint reported in the Ririe area. Reporting party said potato trucks were parked on the highway and unloading, causing a traffic hazard.
8:40 p.m. Vandalism reported in Madison County. Reporting party said he was at Kelly Canyon earlier when two male individuals asked him to pull a trailer of wood and then came at him with an axe and smashed the vehicle window.
10:02 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 3500 E. in Menan. Reporting party said two vehicles were drag racing.
Oct. 4
2:25 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Bassett Road in Roberts. Reporting party said a top was loose on a potato truck and hit the curve in the road at 70 mph.
7:33 p.m. Cows reported on 3300 E. in Menan. Reporting party said several black cows were on the roadway.
9:23 p.m. Information reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said her ex-husband had been threatening her.
Oct. 5
9:55 a.m. Information reported on 4100 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a truck hit and killed their dog.
1:08 p.m. Sex offense reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said ex-husband was molesting their daughter.
9:25 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said dogs were barking and said there had been trouble with the ex-husband.
10:19 p.m. Antelope reported on Highway 28 in Clark County. Reporting party said an antelope had been hit and was still alive but badly injured.
Oct. 6
7:29 a.m. Fish and Game violation reported on 2600 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a spike elk had accidentally been shot by an individual with a cow only tag.
5:29 p.m. Trespass reported on 500 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said they would like their ex-fiance trespassed from the location.
6:47 p.m. Disturbance reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a male showed up at the residence and beat someone up.
Oct. 7
2:13 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 1800 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said there was an overturned spud truck off the road and on its side, but said no one was around.
4:21 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1500 N. Terreton. Reporting party said a medical fall had been detected.
9:29 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 3500 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a vehicle was going slowly southbound with hazards on.
11:37 p.m. Disturbance reported on 82 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a female had been harassing them through phone calls.