Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Sept. 1 to Sept. 7.
Sept. 1
10:01 a.m. Disturbance reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said male at residence was involved in a physical disturbance.
2:26 p.m. Suicidal subject reported on Farnsworth Way. The reporting party said her sister is saying she wants to commit suicide.
Sept. 2
9:45 a.m. Disturbance reported Third West. The reporting party said they are having troubles with their neighbors.
7:01 p.m. Disturbance reported on Caribou Street. The reporting party said a dog was running up to kids and knocking them down.
Sept. 3
8:16 a.m. Animal complaint reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a dog is near the lane of travel.
9:36 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a vehicle’s marker tail light is out on the passenger side.
10:25 Disturbance reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said their parents were fighting.
Sept. 4
11:55 a.m. Property damage reported on State Street. Reporting party said their vehicle was hit while working inside Broulims.
3:50 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said there is a lot of debris in the left southbound lane.
9:47 p.m. Suspicious person reported on State Street. Reporting party said there was an older male trying to keep girls from leaving the store.
Sept. 5
12:23 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Madsen Avenue. 92-year-old female experiencing stroke like symptoms.
1:57 p.m. Animal abuse reported on 2nd West. Reporting party said the neighbor’s dog is possibly neglected and not getting fed.
6:21 p.m. Animal abuse reported Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said there was a dog inside a GMC Yukon and the dog looked very hot.
Sept. 6
9:32 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on State Street. Reporting party said a male left a disturbing voicemail for one of the employees.
10:46 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Dove Avenue. Reporting party said a man parked the car facing the wrong way and had just peed into a cup and poured it out the window.
6:56 p.m. Disturbance reported on East First South. Reporting party said their wife is acting out of control.
8:54 Disturbing the peace reported West Second South. Reporting party said people are smoking weed near the Rodeo Grounds and listening to loud music.
Sept. 7
6:08 a.m. Drug information reported on 2nd West. Reporting party said son found a baggie with a suspicious substance in it.
12:03 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said their friend had all of their teeth pulled out that day and starts having seizures.
7:23 p.m. Theft reported on Dove Avenue. Reporting party said their tools were stolen from their tool box.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 30.
Sept. 25
12:41 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3495 E. in Lewisville. 72-year-old female needed assistance getting back to bed.
11:10 a.m. Disturbance reported on 3530 E in Menan. Reporting party said her husband drove her to a field and abused her.
12:43 p.m. Extra patrol requested 3530 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a white four door Chevy has been parked day and night.
4:03 p.m. Animal complaint at 3955 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said two dogs are barking excessively.
4:42 p.m. Traffic complaint on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said trucks are speeding down 200 N.
Sept. 26
6:17 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3850 E. in Rigby. 73-year-old male had a heart attack.
8:22 a.m. Vandalism reported on 3950 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone spilled paint on sidewalk and took mail.
8:54 a.m. Animal complaint on 3950 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said neighbor’s dog is running loose.
1:52 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a tractor was going 15 mph on Highway 48 and impeding traffic.
4:10 p.m. Suicidal subject reported on 3990 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a customer was suicidal and actively crying.
7:24 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3200 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said he was accidentally shot in the leg while shooting jack rabbits.
Sept. 27
12:27 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3495 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said his wife fell.
8:12 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 4100 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said the vehicle in front was speeding and has almost cause multiple head-on collisions.
12:34 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1486 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said he fell and messed up knee replacement.
2:14 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle is parked right next to Highway 48 on the east side.
4:38 p.m. Theft reported on 4570 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said girlfriend stole money from his wallet.
Sept. 28
8:13 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a male passed out in a vehicle.
10:18 a.m. Animal complaint reported on 600 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said the neighbor’s horses had got into their field and was terrorizing their horses.
4:47 p.m. Property damage reported on 3537 E. in Menan. Reporting party said tire marks were in her yard and a possible broken sprinkler head.
6:22 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on 4500 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a stop sign was covered with branches and drivers are failing to stop.
Sept. 29
12:54 p.m. Parking complaint reported 4000 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said car was parked close to their bounce house.
2:46 p.m. Disturbing the peace reported at Second West in Ririe. Reporting party said neighbor’s dog has been barking for hours.
7:29 p.m. Medical emergency reported at 240 N. in Rigby. 71-year-old male experiencing possible heart attack.
Sept. 30.
12:45 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on 3800 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a tree across the road.
9:48 a.m. Animal complaint on 500 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said the neighbor’s dog has been chasing their cats.
2:24 p.m. Parking complaint reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said people keep parking in front of the rest home blocking traffic from the east.
7:09 p.m. Burglary reported on 3939 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their laptop was stolen out of their vehicle.