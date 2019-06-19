Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of March 4 to March 10.
March 4
9:34 a.m. Lost dog reported on Courthouse Way. Reporting party said the black female Labradoodle went missing from the courthouse parking lot.
2:46 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Railroad Avenue. Reporting party said a vehicle was in a non-turning lane and merging in and out of traffic.
March 5
2:45 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said her pacemaker shocked her four times.
6:04 p.m. Hit and run reported on State Street. Reporting party said damage to vehicle was noticed at lunch time.
8:21 p.m. Theft reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said someone kicked in a bedroom door and stole rings.
March 6
8:16 a.m. Information reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said they were worried about upstairs neighbor’s 5-year-old daughter. They said the upstairs neighbors often yelled and fought.
4:35 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said his body was turning yellow.
5:51 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a male came to the door trying to sell a product and asked her to come out to his van, but she informed him no and he went away.
March 7
9:45 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Lake Drive. Reporting party said a 15-year-old male was confused and combative and may have taken unknown meds.
6:45 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 66-year-old male was experiencing severe abdominal pain.
March 8
4:31 p.m. Vehicle theft reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said they believed their husband or one of his friends stole it.
11:35 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a dark van had parked in front of their house.
March 9
7:39 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 75-year-old male had had chest pains for two hours and they were getting worse.
March 10
3:21 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said an 83-year-old female had fallen but was uninjured.
8:20 a.m. Disturbance reported on 1st S. Reporting party said ex-wife was armed with a taser and under the influence.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of March 4 to March 10.
March 4
9:05 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Rigby High Lane in Rigby. Reporting party said a 16-year-old male was having difficulty breathing and may have had an allergic reaction.
10:29 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on County Line Road in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle almost hit her while in Ririe. She said the female driver had been on her phone.
11:21 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said a piece of plywood was in the northbound lanes.
4:07 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on 500 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a dog was chasing cars on the road and that this was an ongoing problem.
4:54 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2200 N. in Monteview. Reporting party said they were unable to stand or walk.
March 5
10:30 a.m. Property damage reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said his window was shattered by something a vehicle in front of him threw out.
7:38 p.m. Medical emergency reported at 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said he had a swollen face and was sweating.
March 6
10:02 a.m. Traffic bus violation reported on 650 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said a vehicle passed the school bus while the stop arm was extended and children were waiting at the bus stop.
2:12 p.m. Theft reported on 3800 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said they lost their wallet and found it with $48 missing.
4:27 p.m. Physical disturbance reported on Yellowstone Highway in Rigby. Reporting party said a male manhandled her and she said that she turned around and punched the male.
8:29 p.m. Traffic complaint reported in Jefferson County. Reporting party said a female and male were possibly intoxicated.
March 7
10:14 a.m. Medical emergency reported at 144 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said his 72-year-old wife fell out of bed and hit her head on the night stand. He said she was not talking and could not hear him.
5:37 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Kelly Canyon Road in Ririe. Reporting party said an 18-year-old male sustained a lower back injury.
6:44 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 380 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone was spinning cookies.
March 8
12:19 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3600 E. in Menan. Reporting party said 48-year-old husband was possibly having a heart attack.
7:36 p.m. Cattle reported missing on 960 N. in Menan. Reporting party said three black Angus cows got out and could not be found.
9:31 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Smith Street in Ririe. Reporting party said a drunk driver tried to run them off the road and followed them home.
March 9
1:06 p.m. Theft reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said her son’s lime green bike had been stolen.
7:12 p.m. Deer collision reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle heading in the opposite direction hit a deer and that the deer was still alive on the side of the road.
March 10
12:59 a.m. Disturbance reported on 2880 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said there was a fight at the Mint Bar between multiple individuals.
11:18 a.m. Dogs reported on 3530 E. in Menan. Reporting party said the neighbors’ dogs kept chasing her chickens and the neighbors wouldn’t speak with her.
9:36 p.m. Vandalism reported on 3700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said mailbox was damaged with rocks, and a new one was put up that was then covered in eggs.