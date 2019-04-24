Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19.
Dec. 13
2:50 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party said a female’s artery was cut and was bleeding profusely.
4:28 p.m. Utility gas leak reported on 4000 E. Reporting party said they smelled propane or a natural gas.
Dec. 14
12:01 p.m. Property damage reported on State Street. Reporting party said a semi ran over a park bench causing a traffic hazard.
10:04 p.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on Clark Street. Reporting party said a vehicle was parked in the parking lot and tagged 48 hours ago.
Dec. 15
4:46 p.m. Juvenile reported on Lemmon Lane. Reporting party wanted an officer to talk to his son about stealing.
10:14 p.m. Threats reported on 1st W. Reporting party said a co-worker threatened to slash their tires and has made other verbal threats.
11:48 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said someone is possibly following the.
Dec. 17
10:20 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 4th W. Reporting party said a male in a truck was looking with binoculars and has been there for roughly 10 minutes.
6:29 p.m. Theft reported on Idaho Avenue. Reporting party said someone on their property will not leave and said their band saw was missing.
6:33 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Clark Street. Reporting party said an older male fell on their face.
Dec. 18
6:37 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 50-year-old male was having trouble breathing.
8:14 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on State Street. Reporting party said a man running down the road threw something at their car.
5:45 p.m. Parking complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said someone parked in the handicap space without a placard or plate.
10:34 p.m. Public service requested on State Street. Reporting party said their keys are locked inside their car with their baby.
Dec. 19
6:42 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 4000 E. Reporting party said a semi ran over a stop sign that is now on the ground.
Dec. 20
11:02 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st N. Reporting party said they were dizzy and not feeling well.
4:05 p.m. Traffic DUI reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said there was a vehicle straddling the middle lane.
11:22 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 2nd W. Reporting party said their dad’s girlfriend took their vehicle.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Jan. 7 to Jan 13.
Jan. 7
8:12 a.m. Hazmat leak reported on Highway 26 in Ririe. Reporting party said there was a hole in a fuel tank.
9:11 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party was stuck in a snow drift.
4:11 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said they slid off the road.
8:59 p.m. Animal reported on 3958 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a stray dog in the area and was wearing a collar.
Jan. 8
8:37 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 4000 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they passed out.
11:53 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on 800 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a semi parked on the corner and cannot see around it.
12:53 p.m. Welfare check requested on 225 N. in Rigby.
1:31 p.m. Vicious animal reported on 3500 E. in Menan. Reporting party said the neighbor’s dog has killed 30 of their chickens.
6:43 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on 4000 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they were scammed out $120.
8:37 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 4000 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a loud stereo playing out of son’s pickup.
Jan. 9
11:03 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 302 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said it was a two vehicle accident and no one was injured.
12:47 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3550 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a female was having a hard time breathing.
5:40 p.m. Shots fired in the Menan area. Reporting party said they heard rifle shots in the Menan and Lewisville area.
11:13 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said there was a mattress in the northbound lane.
Jan. 10
10:56 a.m. Welfare check requested on Ash Lane in Rigby. Reporting party is worried about ex wife’s health.
10:57 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 4200 E. Reporting party said a garbage truck is stuck in the roadway.
1:27 p.m. Traffic accident reported on County Line Road. Reporting party said a cattle truck slid off the road.
7:03 p.m. Traffic complaint reported in Ririe. Reporting party said there were three or four people spinning cookies in the parking lot.
Jan. 11
5:47 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Old Butte Highway in Hamer. Reporting party said there was a semi blocking the road.
8:56 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 4500 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their wife broke out in a cold sweat.
2:56 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 4108 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they had low blood pressure and were dizzy.
7:13 p.m. Fire reported on 2200 N. in Monteview. Reporting party said their chicken coop was on fire/.
Jan. 12
10:33 a.m. Animal reported on Menan-Lorenzo Highway. Reporting party said there was a moose across the street.
11:50 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a male is passing blood.
6:21 p.m. Theft reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a staff is taking things from her.
7:53 p.m. Shots fired reported on Twin Butte Road in Menan. Reporting party said they have heard gunshots the last 20 minutes.
Jan. 13
7:43 a.m. Animal reported on 3958 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their neighbor’s dog barks constantly.
1:00 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 700 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a male was possibly having a seizure.
7:01 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 400 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a suspicious vehicle was heading westbound.