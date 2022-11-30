RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for May 19 to to May 26.
May 19
3:15 p.m. A resident needs transportation for an infection in their foot that has possibly gone septic. The 62-year-old female was transported to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital by an Idaho Falls ambulance from Stockham Boulevard.
4:53 p.m. The Reporting Party wants to collect the rest of her stuff and doesn’t know if the resident on South State Street will allow her to. The requested assistance to keep the peace was closed.
6:06 p.m. There is the smell of weed in a building on East Main Street and this is an ongoing issue.
May 20
11:20 a.m. A 61-year-old is experiencing an allergic reaction, finding it hard to breath and throwing up on Summer Street.
11:37 a.m. There was a traffic accident on the northbound lanes Highway 20 near exit 322. The driver is out of the vehicle and the lanes of travel are clear of obstructions.
4:16 p.m. There is trash on a property on North State Street. The city ordinance violation was assigned.
May 21
11:24 a.m. A crazy driver of a white minivan with Florida license plates is tailgating and speeding on the southbound lanes of Highway 20 near exit 322.
12:39 p.m. The Reporting Party states that a West Main Street business is playing very loud music, and this is an ongoing issue.
11:01 p.m. Eight teenagers are toilet papering a house on Fourth West and First South. The incident was received over the radio and was closed.
May 22
8:50 a.m. A possibly intoxicated driver of a Toyota Yaris with out of state or 1B license plates is speeding and was last seen turning onto Clark Street.
12:13 p.m. The Reporting Party’s vehicle was in a road rage hit and run traffic accident on First Street. A 35-year-old female and a silver Pontiac were involved in the incident.
7:01 p.m. There is a vehicle in the median and the slide-off traffic accident blocked the northbound lanes of Highway 20 exit 322. The black sedan is sitting upright.
May 23
1:32 p.m. Assistance is requested for a locked mail van with mail in it on South State Street.
5:18 p.m. A pole was hit by a girl in a gray Buick and there is a live power cable near the Rocky Bean on Farnsworth Way. The reported incident was closed.
6:02 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a red Dodge car and an older white car at the Broulim’s supermarket on North State Street.
May 24
4:46 a.m. Three individuals were fighting in a garage on Washington Loop. Heroin was mentioned and a bag was thrown in the roadway. They left in a red car. The Reporting Party is unsure of the direction of travel and is no longer in the area.
8:17 p.m. The Reporting Party has possibly seen an individual driving under the influence in Arctic Circle’s parking lot on South State Street. The green car is full of kids and has a Rigby High School license plate holder. They were vaping and yelling out the window.
10:52 p.m. Assistance was requested to stand by to keep the peace while getting some property including a computer on First West. There is a camera in the back of the shelter.
May 25
1:23 p.m. The Reporting Party walked into the office after their Honda Civic was keyed and the vandalism may have possibly happened last night. The cameras have been checked at the Good 2 Go on Farnsworth Way. The incident may have possibly occurred at Costco or downtown Idaho Falls.
1:37 p.m. The driver of a white Ford F-350 was coughing, passed out and wrecked the truck on 400 North right before Rigby Lake Drive.
9:15 p.m. A male wearing a black T-shirt with white writing, black jeans and black shoes is going door to door and asking about a friend on First West. He is acting strange and is traveling on foot. He left the Reporting Party’s residence and is heading west. They have photographs from the security camera.
May 26
12:25 a.m. A big rig is circling South Fork Elementary and stopping at the loading bay near the cafeteria. There are four or five people there.
10:13 a.m. There are black cows with unknown ear tags out on First South.
5:38 p.m. There is a black Toyota RAV4 with a flat tire on the driver’s side on Highway 20 at exit 322.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for May 19 to May 26.
May 19
12:56 a.m. A back door alarm at FedEx Ground’s warehouse was triggered on 4062 East near Lorenzo. The reported incident was closed.
3:36 p.m. There has been another break-in of different storage units on North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby.
10:15 p.m. The driver of a white truck with Utah license plates is swerving all over the road on the northbound lanes of Highway 20 near mile marker 319. The Reporting Party is not following.
May 20
8:27 a.m. The Reporting Party is not home, and they are worried that there is a moving company that is not real moving the property on 3966 East near Rigby. Their mother-in-law is there.
1:57 p.m. There is a fire on the side of the road and the smoke is so bad that there is no visibility of the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near mile marker 134.
4:49 p.m. A burglar alarm was triggered a second time today and they cannot contact the Responsible Party of the property on 200 North near Rigby. A verbal was given.
5:14 p.m. Two girls are driving a side-by-side vehicle too fast on 185 North all evening and are also going up 200 North near Ririe. The girls may be thirteen or fourteen years old.
May 21
9:41 a.m. An orange yellow backhoe is dropping large rocks and gravel all over the road. The reported incident on the North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby was closed.
2:18 p.m. The Reporting Party stated that the neighbor’s kids spray painted the rocks and driveway on 4228 East near Rigby. The Reporting Party was walking the boy home when he sicced his dog on her and swore at her. The dog bit her mother.
11:55 p.m. A deputy came upon a vehicle in the lane of travel on the East Ririe Highway. A male was in the bed of the truck with blood on his hands and a handgun. Medical transport was not needed. The reported incident was closed.
May 22
3:39 p.m. There are ten to twelve calves and five cows on the road at the sharp hair pin turn. The cows have orange ear tags, and they are black in color. The log was updated after the owner was contacted. He is going to check to make sure they are behind the cattle guard. The cows are where they should be and are located on an open range on East Heise Road and East Kelly Canyon Road.
4:20 p.m. An individual is intoxicated and will not get out of the Airbnb. They requested assistance in getting her out of the residence on 2880 East in Roberts.
8:23 p.m. The Reporting Party walked into the office. She stated that her boyfriend asked her to leave the residence and so she left. She was then advised that he had thrown her belongings into the ditch. She is in a red Tahoe and the incident on 500 North near Labelle was closed.
May 23
12:13 p.m. The Reporting Party stated that she is being harassed by her neighbors. They are putting offensive signs on their metal chicken’s necks on 343 North near Rigby.
4:02 p.m. There are heavy trucks speeding down 4000 East near between Lorenzo and Rigby. The Reporting Party is concerned for the kids in the neighborhood.
9:49 p.m. Someone is setting off fireworks around 3600 East between Garfield and Grant. The Reporting Party needs to be up at 4:00 a.m. for work and this happens several times a year.
May 24
11:52 a.m. They sold a residence on 446 North near Rigby and now the current owners are harassing the Reporting Party and their family when they are on the adjacent property. The Reporting Party is not currently at the location and a verbal warning was given.
2:48 p.m. A male is flying a drone in the Reporting Party’s back yard and took photographs of their girlfriend while she was sunbathing. The incident on North Waterstone Drive near Rigby happened about 20 minutes ago. The male was confronted by the female, and she asked him to erase the images.
5:52 p.m. Three motorcycles are ripping up and down the road on 4108 East near Labelle. The reported incident was closed.
May 25
5:48 a.m. Their daughter rolled her car, and the airbags did deploy. The vehicle is upside down and is obstructing the road on 200 North near Roberts. There is a complaint of being sore.
9:45 a.m. A female squatter is still at a property on 185 North near Rigby. She hasn’t paid rent, will not leave and has been there for seven months. The reported incident was closed.
11:54 a.m. The Reporting Party walked into the office after a friend scratched and dented the truck at Maverik in Ririe. The incident happened over the weekend.
May 26
8:32 a.m. The fence at the bus parking lot was cut and a flashlight was found on 3500 East between Lewisville and Menan.
5:19 p.m. A scammer online is threatening the Reporting Party and his wife. They did send money in the amount of $85,000 and have texts messages stating that they will kill her family. The Reporting Party is concerned, and this has been going on for the last six months.
6:15 p.m. There was a traffic accident with a Ford Flex and a Volkswagen Jetta on 4000 East near Rigby. The Reporting Party is very shaken up and the other driver is out but holding their arm.
