RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Mar. 6 to Mar. 12.
Mar. 6
10:22 a.m. Their car has been egged for the third time on Second North.
1:51 p.m. A yellow jeep with a black top is swerving on Highway 20 and took Exit 322 in an unknown direction.
4:10 p.m. The Reporting Party vehicle is backed into on East Main Street.
Mar. 7
5:11 p.m. A pickup has been parked in front of the Reporting Party’s residence for a couple of months on First North. The vehicle had a ticket on it at one time. The owner is there now. The reported incident is closed.
7:39 p.m. There is a driver of a white sedan swerving all over the road on the East Menan Lorenzo Hwy.
9:29 p.m. A juvenile male walked into the Sherriff’s office and stated that he had run away earlier. He is cold, without a cell phone and didn’t think he could walk home. He has not been reported as a runaway.
Mar. 8
12:40 a.m. An approximately six-foot male is seen jumping the fence and hiding in the canal on Caribou Street. He is heading east and wearing a coat, long pants and heavy work boots or shoes.
Mar. 9
8:19 a.m. A piece of fender is in the southbound lane near exit 322 on Highway 20.
12:57 p.m. A black 1998 Mercury, white 2001 Daewoo and black 2000 Ford F350 have been abandoned in a field near a parking lot on Rigby Lake Drive.
4:57 p.m. Several juveniles are on the top of the shelter at the City Park.
Mar. 10
4:39 a.m. There is a Coca-Cola semi with one trailer trailing sparks. The Reporting Party tried to wave vehicle down and it is currently heading eastbound on Highway 20 near exit 318.
12:26 p.m. A trifold wallet is found with a driver’s license, social security card and no cash.
3:42 p.m. The apartments on Third West has no lid on the garbage can. The Reporting Party is getting a lot of garbage blowing into her yard. She stated that there have been couches there for months and would like the area cleaned up. The city ordinance violation is closed.
Mar. 11
1:19 p.m. A hound dog is found behind the Broulim’s supermarket.
3:31 p.m. Someone is walking around and picking through the rocks at Good 2 Go on Farnsworth Way. They are making the customers and employees uncomfortable. The Reporting Party is in blue coveralls.
3:50 p.m. There is a vehicle behind the Don’s Lounge. The Reporting Party states he is intoxicated and will not drive. He would like to be left alone. He lost a friend last night and is grieving.
Mar. 12
3:22 a.m. A suspicious vehicle is running in a parking lot on Farnsworth Way.
12:45 p.m. There is an abandoned silver Saturn Vue that has a flat tire on West Main Street.
3:30 p.m. A white truck may have vehicle issues in the roadway on 4000 East and it is facing North.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Mar. 6 to Mar. 12.
Mar. 6
7:10 a.m. There is possible a slide off on 4100 East near Rigby. The reported incident is closed.
8:16 p.m. The Reporting Party on 3300 East in Grant had six horses get out including a Red, Bay, a Roan, two Buckskins and a Blue Roan. At approximately 8:49 p.m., the Reporting Party called to state that the horses were located.
9:42 p.m. A bonfire in Deer Park on the desert has approximately 100 individuals there. They are one mile west of the trailhead and on BLM land. The reported incident is closed.
Mar. 7
8:17 a.m. A duress alarm is received at a residence on 2858 East in Roberts. The reported incident is closed.
3:02 p.m. The Reporting Party’s vehicle is keyed last night on East Heise Road. They need a report for the insurance and a call back.
4:56 p.m. A fire and smoke alarm detector were triggered on 214 North near Rigby. The reported incident is closed.
Mar. 8
6:42 a.m. A deer is hit near North Waterstone Drive. The driver is no longer on the scene. The Reporting Party would like to salvage the deer.
6:55 a.m. A German Shepherd mix with a grey muzzle possibly fell out of the back of a pickup on the East County Line Road in Ririe. The older dog does appear to be hurt and is covered in burrs; doesn’t have a collar or tags,
10:24 a.m. There have been break-ins at the vet clinics through the valley. Extra patrols were scheduled on 300 North in Rigby.
Mar. 9
4:12 a.m. A suspicious car with a loud muffler has been driving around very slowly for approximately 45 minutes on 465 North in Lewisville. The reported incident is closed.
8:06 a.m. The Reporting Party has a video of someone dumping personal garbage in their dumpster on 3500 East in Lewisville. The reported incident is closed.
12:00 p.m. There is a student at the Rigby Middle School using foul language in the office and in the presence of other students.
Mar. 10
10:19 a.m. There is what looks like a safe open on the side on 3900 East near Rigby. It is 500 feet to the south of the intersection.
12:21 p.m. A business alarm is triggered on 178 North near Rigby. The reported incident is closed.
8:52 p.m. Someone is banging on the door on 4280 East between Rigby and Ririe. The Reporting Party does not recognize the individual and would like an officer to come. The individual left.
Mar. 11
10:15 a.m. There is a dark green Honda Accord with a dog in the back speeding over 100 miles per hour on Highway 20 near Exit 320.
5:39 p.m. A semi is stuck in the Reporting Party’s yard. They are waiting for the tow truck on North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby.
9:57 p.m. A dog has been barking yesterday, last night and all day today behind the Reporting Party’s house on 3736 East near Rigby. They do not think the owner is at home and the reported incident is closed.
Mar. 12
4:10 p.m. A gray minivan and white Range Rover were involved in a traffic accident in the school district parking lot on 300 North. The vehicle is rear ended and no one has injuries. The airbags did not deploy.
6:51 p.m. A black SUV pulled up next to the playground while the kids were playing on 319 North near Rigby. The vehicle is driving by slowly and is still near the playground equipment with its lights on. The Reporting Party’s granddaughter has run to her house.
8:40 p.m. The driver of a red or burgundy colored Nissan Titan tossed a beer can out of the window while speeding down Highway 33 in Terreton.