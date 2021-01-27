Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Oct. 10 to Oct. 23.
Oct. 10
6:07 a.m. There is a yellow Lab wandering around Farnsworth Way near the southbound on-ramp.
6:32 p.m. The Reporting Party on the Annis Highway states that his ex and family are hacking into his computer and stealing emails.
11:06 p.m. A male is screaming in a red car at the Maverick on South State Street.
Oct. 11
11:10 a.m. The Reporting Party’s sixteen-year-old daughter is going through a window on Third West to meet her boyfriend. Due to a language barrier, the dispatcher is unsure if this is a new incident or an ongoing one.
4:12 p.m. The Reporting Party’s Mother is having bowel problems and bleeding on North Clark Street. She is 94-year-old and can’t get up. She was transported by ambulance.
11:45 p.m. Melted plastic on a stovetop triggered the fire alarm at the Wildflower of Rigby assisted living facility on Stockham Boulevard. The fire department is not needed since nothing is on fire.
Oct. 12
2:26 p.m. The landlord is blocking the Reporting Party from getting out of his vehicle on West Short Street. A written warning was given.
2:30 p.m. A large dog has been walking eastbound on Caribou Street. It is a Shepherd mix and is not wearing tags.
7:12 p.m. Property has been damaged on North State Street in the north-south corner of the parking lot by the Dairy Queen. The individual has already left.
Oct. 13
4:17 a.m. The Reporting Party’s 16-year-old son took the blue Nissan Pathfinder on Caribou Street.
5:25 p.m. A semi hit a streetlight on the corner on First South and South State Street. They have pulled over onto the side of the road.
9:36 p.m. A red Ford car almost hit the Reporting Party while spinning cookies in the parking lot next to the Maverick on South State Street.
Oct. 14
10:25 a.m. An escort was requested for a funeral going to Rigby Pioneer Cemetery in fifteen minutes.
2:08 p.m. Two males are unconscious and laying in the alley behind the White Lightning Liquor store on South Clark Street. Both appear to be in their fifties and sixties and are intoxicated. A verbal warning was given.
5:44 p.m. A white Chevrolet Suburban with 1M plates tried to run another vehicle off the road on Highway 20 near exit 322. The Reporting Party is following.
Oct. 15
5:38 a.m. A 63-year-old female resident on Stockham Boulevard has fallen in the parking lot. There is pain in her shoulder, but no transport is needed.
1:18 p.m. A 95-year-old male fell while standing in the flower bed on Ramona Avenue. He has pain in his arm and shoulder. He was transported to the family doctor.
2:13 p.m. There are two vehicles stalled in the middle of the road on Stockham Boulevard in front of the Westmark credit union.
Oct. 16
7:51 a.m. The Reporting Party’s truck was broken into and a compound bow was stolen on Third West. The vehicle is no longer at the residence.
2:28 p.m. Extra patrols scheduled on Third West for the next week during the night.
3:50 p.m. A female tore off a Trump sign at the Reporting Party’s residence on First North and stole it.
Oct. 17
2:24 a.m. Officers assisted another agency at the Maverick in Ririe. A highly intoxicated individual in a grey hoodie wants to beat up a cop.
1:06 p.m. A small white dog without tags was found in the street on North State Street. The Reporting Party is in a white Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
4:56 p.m. An individual has fallen and needs assistance on the Annis Highway. No medical transport needed.
Oct. 18
6:34 a.m. An alarm was triggered when the wrong password was entered at a business on Farnsworth Way.
10:42 a.m. The Reporting Party on Blaine Street was hacked, and their money has been removed from their account.
11:34 a.m. The Reporting Party passed a Toyota Camry that is on fire on Highway 20 near exit 320. The Idaho State Police are enroute.
Oct. 19
6:30 a.m. A female is screaming at the top of her lungs at the Meadow View Apartments on Farnsworth Way. A verbal warning was given.
4:16 p.m. There is a brown large-breed dog without a collar in the neighbor’s backyard on Ramona Avenue.
9:56 p.m. Extra patrols are scheduled on 400 North for an undetermined amount of time.
Oct. 20
9:50 a.m. An ID card was left at the Maverick on South State Street. The owner has been contacted and his mother will let him know to pick it up.
9:53 a.m. A debit card was left at the Maverick on South State Street. Wells Fargo will contact the owner.
7:40 p.m. The Reporting Party believes there are drug deals being done at the South Fork Elementary on 4100 East and requested extra patrols.
Oct. 21
11:52 a.m. Two juveniles stole items from the Broulim’s supermarket and are currently with lost and prevention. They are not being physical but are not cooperating.
5:36 p.m. A male driving a small red hatchback with 8B license plates nearly hit several vehicles while swerving around on the road in the southbound lane on Highway 20 near exit 322.
8:57 p.m. A collision between a Chevrolet and a Hyundai has caused a blockage on East Main Street. The Reporting Party was not involved in the accident and doesn’t know if there are any injuries. No medical transport was needed.
Oct. 22
11:27 a.m. A possibly intoxicated driver of a maroon and white topped Chevrolet Trailblazer is driving erratically and cutting people off on Highway 20 near exit 322. The vehicle has a Marine Corp sticker on the back window and the license plate is unknown.
11:55 a.m. A VIN inspection was requested on two vehicles on First West. The Reporting Party is working from home and does not need a call.
1:57 p.m. A traffic violation on First North near Broulim’s was faxed in. A white SUV with 1J license plates passed a bus while the children were exiting. The bus had its crossing arm extended.
Oct. 23
6:50 p.m. There was collision between a Ford F-150 truck and a Firebird car. The accident did not cause a blockage on the road and no injuries occurred.
8:30 p.m. A drunk driver of a light blue four door Sentra with 1J license plates is swerving all over the road. The Reporting Party is in a white Ford Explorer. The reported incident on Highway 20 near the Rigby exit was determined to be unfounded.
11:15 p.m. A highly intoxicated lady knocked and rang the doorbell on Caribou Street until the Reporting Party answered their door. The female looked like she was in her 40’s and is unable to find her residence on Third West. She has her hair in a bun and has a Nissan Key FOB around her neck. She said her boyfriend dropped her off and they were fighting.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Oct. 10 to Oct. 16.
Oct. 10
2:27 a.m. A car with two small children is stranded at the side of road on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near exit 145. The rubber part of the fender is hanging off and they need assistance removing it.
11:49 a.m. The Reporting Party needs assistance with a locked vehicle on 3800 East near Rigby. Their four-month-old daughter is in the vehicle.
10:36 p.m. A Paint horse is on the Lewisville Highway next to the Menan Lorenzo Highway by the blinking traffic light. The horse might be tan in color.
Oct. 11
3:30 a.m. A male individual came to the sheriff’s office to demand that the sheriff call him and to leave a message. He also demanded the names of the dispatchers, was yelling through the window and filming the exchange on his phone.
8:31 a.m. There is a powerline down on 3600 East near Menan.
9:32 a.m. Two horses showed up this morning on 2900 East near Roberts. One is a sorrel with a fly mask and the other is a grey. The Reporting Party has them in the corral and does not know who they belong to. They look well taken care of. It is okay to give out their phone number if someone calls.
Oct.12
8:26 a.m. The irrigation ditch is running over the road on 4000 East near Rigby.
9:54 a.m. A silver Leatherman Wave was lost two or three weeks ago on 4200 East near Rigby. It is okay to give out their phone number if someone finds it.
8:19 p.m. There is a person in a spud cellar on 500 North near Lewisville. The suspicious circumstances were resolved.
Oct. 13
12:16 p.m. A railroad crossing has been disabled for repairs on 400 North Yellowstone Highway in Rigby. They will call when it is fully operational again.
3:56 p.m. A semi hit a railroad sign and knocked it over on East County line and North Yellowstone Highway. They left the scene and did not return.
4:03 p.m. The Reporting Party has a neighbor standing at the front door while naked on 241 North near Rigby. A verbal warning was given.
Oct. 14
12:07 p.m. A male called about tuning their piano. The Reporting Party does not need a turner. The individual said he would be coming to their location on 54 North near Rigby at 3:00 p.m. The Reporting Party requested a follow-up call.
1:10 p.m. An altered check in the amount of $2,197.83 was cashed in Mud Lake. The actual check had been initially made out to Cherry Glass in Idaho Falls.
4:06 p.m. The Reporting Party had an envelope taped to her door on 3600 East near Menan. It was labeled confidential and had several names inside. They requested a follow-up call.
Oct. 15
8:31 a.m. A vehicle with 1M plates is parked in front of the gates on 3800 East near Garfield. The Reporting Party requested the vehicle to be moved before their wedding or the owner contacted to move it.
10:53 a.m. The Reporting Party had mail taken from her mailbox on 600 North near Lorenzo sometime yesterday.
1:08 p.m. There is a lot of smoke on Moss Avery Road and Birch Creek Road. They are unsure what is on fire.
Oct. 16
7:34 a.m. Three vehicles were rifled through and a paycheck taken out of one of the vehicles at a residence on 196 North near Rigby. They also attempted to get into the bay door of the garage.
12:42 p.m. The Reporting Party’s vehicle was keyed sometime last night on East County Line Road near Garfield. They have video footage but are not sure who did it.
3:04 p.m. Some juveniles in trucks are racing on 4200 East between Lorenzo and Labelle. They might live in a house down the street.
Oct. 17
1:46 a.m. There are several people in a huge fight in front of the bar on Main Street in Ririe. The participants were arrested.
10:07 a.m. Hunters are shooting close to the house and hit it on 2850 East near Roberts. There are four or five trucks across the street at the old Van Leuven house. The Reporting Party’s wife is at home.
5:18 p.m. Two dirt bikes are racing up and down the road on 2880 East in Roberts. The Reporting Party does not know the names of the individuals and would like the deputy to respond.
Oct. 18
11:28 a.m. The Reporting Party had a new washer and dryer in the residence on 200 North between Rigby and Ririe when the renters moved in. The renters are moving out and the appliances are now missing.
1:40 p.m. The main gate was ripped off and a Toyota was stolen at 312 North near Roberts. The Reporting Party has a camera recording and is in a black Ford. The Toyota was recovered at 11:14 p.m.
5:07 p.m. A black and green chainsaw was taken out of the back of the pickup today on 4200 East near County Line Road.
Oct.19
11:21 a.m. A John Deere Combine and its header were repossessed without the owner’s knowledge on 3400 East near Grant.
11:43 a.m. The Reporting Party wants a gun’s serial number checked before it is traded for a motorcycle on 100 North near Rigby.
2:12 p.m. A suitcase was found on Highway 48 east of Roberts. It did not contain any paperwork but had cloths inside. The Reporting Party posted it on Facebook and will bring it by. Dispatch is now storing it.
Oct. 20
10:18 a.m. Someone broke into their vehicle and went through the glove box. The Reporting Party stated that nothing seemed to be missing and this is an ongoing issue on the North Valley View Road near Osgood
12:59 p.m. A port-a-potty was stolen in the Little Rock Campground in Heise within the last three weeks.
5:06 p.m. A red Chevrolet Suburban engine is on fire on 300 North near Rigby. The Reporting Party is a passerby.
Oct. 21
8:46 a.m. The Reporting Party found a chainsaw, skill saw and tools on the dirt road that follows the river near the Heise Bridge.
4:29 p.m. A male is agitated and causing a scene in the court clerk’s office on Courthouse Way in Rigby.
11:24 p.m. A rear motion alarm was triggered at a business on 650 North in Menan. The alarm company has been unable to make contact.
Oct. 22
3:51 a.m. A stockroom door alarm was triggered at a business on County Line Road near Ririe. The alarm company has been unable to make contact.
11:59 a.m. A trailer lost a tire and started a fire on the southbound side of Interstate 15 near exit 135.
12:47 p.m. A couple of pigs are out on Highway 48 and 200 North near Ririe.
Oct. 23
5:23 p.m. There is a large plume of smoke a half mile east of 4200 East near Labelle. The Reporting Party cannot see any flames and the smoke looks to be about 150 feet wide.
9:07 p.m. An old house by a shop and another house on 1800 North near Mud Lake is on fire. No one answered the door.
10:38 p.m. It sounds like someone is trying to break into a vehicle on 144 North near Rigby. The Reporting Party can now see two or three individuals who might be in their 20’s driving around in a white GMC or Chevrolet diesel truck. They can see something in the window of the vehicle and the individuals have driven away.