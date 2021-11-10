RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Apr. 17 to Apr. 23.
Apr. 17
3:51 p.m. A male is not where he should be and has trespassed onto a property on the Annis Highway. The Reporting Party would not answer questions and hung up. A written warning was given.
9:19 p.m. There is a bumper in the southbound lanes on Highway 20 near exit 322.
11:42 p.m. There is an older male walking and acting strangely on Farnsworth Way. He is wearing a black hat and old Converse shoes. The Reporting Party is waiting in the parking lot in a blue suburban. The suspicious circumstances were closed.
Apr. 18
9:31 a.m. The Reporting Party is burning debris in barrels on the Annis Highway.
1:06 p.m. There is a gray Ford truck with smoke coming out of it and leaking something near the playground equipment at the rodeo grounds. The reported incident was closed.
3:50 p.m. A fire alarm at assisted living center on Rigby Lake Drive was triggered and then cancelled.
Apr. 19
1:14 p.m. A gray Toyota, maroon four door vehicle and a black Chevrolet are speeding around the South Park by the rodeo grounds and Veteran Memorial Drive.
2:58 p.m. The Reporting Party was followed by an individual on a motorcycle from Ucon to the Sheriff’s Office. They are wearing a black coat and black helmet.
3:15 p.m. A vehicle was abandoned by the owner on Farnsworth Way, and they no longer want it. A written warning was given.
Apr. 20
5:06 a.m. A courtesy ride was given to a residence from the Maverick. Their bike was left at the Don’s Lounge.
11:04 a.m. A traffic violation on East Main Street was faxed in for a tan Toyota Camry that passed the bus on the left side while the children were exiting in front of Journey’s. They are checking the video for more information.
11:37 a.m. A chainsaw and some safety equipment were not returned to a business on South State Street. The contact information for the renter was invalid.
Apr. 21
9:14 a.m. There was a trailer stolen sometime last night at the Broulim’s supermarket.
11:13 a.m. A stolen black iPad Pro from the Twin Falls area just pinged when it was connected to the Rigby library’s internet. The reported incident was closed.
12:31 p.m. A silver car with Nevada license plates on Blaine Street dropped off a male who proceeded on foot. Then the vehicle parked on the Reporting Party’s road and stayed until she went out to her car. All the parties in the area have now left. The suspicious circumstances were closed.
Apr. 22
3:13 p.m. A male is at the Motel 6 is giving away his belongings and talking about black magic. He is currently outside playing with rocks. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
5:47 p.m. There was a traffic accident on Highway 20 near exit 322 between a silver GMC and a Ford pickup truck. No injuries occurred.
8:06 p.m. The Reporting Party saw a white pop-up camper for sale on Facebook that was full of needles.
Apr. 23
11:38 a.m. A tall male is yelling in the motel lobby on Farnsworth Way and is now in room 110. He is wearing a white shirt, blue sweatshirt and white sandals. The Reporting Party doesn’t know if they have any weapons or drugs. A written warning was given.
4:25 p.m. Semi-trucks and construction trucks are going in and out of the area at high speeds on Third West. The Reporting Party is worried they might hit a child. Extra patrols were scheduled.
8:10 p.m. There is a baby and a two-year-old alone in a black Chevrolet Impala at the Broulim’s supermarket. A woman came and they are no longer there.
Apr. 24
2:35 p.m. The Reporting Party requested extra patrols because people want to buy her house on Claremore Drive.
10:54 p.m. A white Jeep with Utah license plates was driving too fast and nearly hit people in the parking lot on North State Street. A verbal warning was given.
11:21 p.m. There is a strong smell of Marijuana when they opened their door to their apartment on Third West. This has been an ongoing problem and the Reporting Party has spoken to the Property Manager.
Apr. 25
1:22 a.m. A courtesy ride was requested to the individual’s residence from the Don’s Lounge.
4:07p.m. Two occupants in a blue and black Honda with Utah license plates have been driving around Veteran Memorial Drive for a couple of hours. The reported incident was unfounded.
4:29 p.m. A 43-year-old female is experiencing chest pain on 1 South. She is diabetic and blood sugar levels are a concern. The patient was transported to EIRMC by an Idaho Falls ambulance.
Apr. 26
10:13 a.m. An individual with a history of heart issues is feeling week and can’t get off the couch. Their blood pressure is low and are worried about a possible heart attack. The patient can speak and is at an apartment on the Annis Highway.
9:40 p.m. The commercial burglar alarm in the kitchen was triggered on 500 North. They are unable to contact the responsible party for the property. Assistance given to another agency.
9:53 p.m. Two guys are causing a disturbance between the bars on East Main Street. They are intoxicated and punching the walls.
Apr. 27
12:45 p.m. The Reporting Party found a note in her mailbox yesterday and has had mail stolen on Second South.
2:04 p.m. Items were taken from outside the residence on First North on Monday. The Reporting Party requested contact at the location. On May 15th, they realized that the hood ornaments, headlights and grill bumper was missing off the old vehicle.
8:28 p.m. Kids are throwing a football at the Reporting Party’s window and the apartments on Third West. They have talked to the landlord of the juvenile’s building and were told to talk to the Rigby Police Department. The reported incident was closed
Apr. 28
10:34 a.m. The Reporting Party has video footage of people dumping trash in to the Harwood Elementary School dumpsters.
3:23 p.m. A red five-gallon gas tank tipped over and is leaking fuel on the left side of the off ramp on Highway 20 at exit 322. The reported incident was closed.
7:59 p.m. Someone has stolen mail on Second South and open credit cards under the Reporting Party’s name.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Apr. 17 to Apr. 23.
Apr. 17
1:56 p.m. A 24-year-old male crashed a mountain bike across from the Red Barn on 7N Ranch Road in Heise. He is now conscious, experiencing back pain and has a concussion. Air flight was cancelled, and he was transported by an Idaho Falls ambulance to EIRMC. The reported incident was closed.
8:32 p.m. There is a structure on fire on the East Ririe Highway. The Reporting Party is no longer at the scene and the incident was closed.
10:43 p.m. A “Square Body” Chevrolet truck that might have been made in the 1980’s is swerving past the left line on 100 North between Rigby and Garfield. The Reporting Party is no longer following the vehicle. A verbal warning was given.
Apr. 18
10:52 a.m. The Reporting Party found a bag of assorted drugs wrapped in a bandana in front of their residence on 4000 East near Rigby. They were not forthcoming with their name or address. The reported incident was closed.
4:16 p.m. An individual in a 1993 burgundy Mustang has been speeding through the neighborhood on Second West in Ririe. The Reporting Party requested a follow-up call. A verbal warning was given.
6:50 p.m. A male broke everything in the house and is now chasing another through the field. There are also three kids in the house at 200 North near Rigby. The reported disturbance was closed.
Apr. 19
5:21 a.m. Embers from a tree that was burned last night were caught by the wind and started the fire back up again. There is a house nearby the fire on the corner of 200 East and 500 North near Lewisville. The reported incident was closed.
11:34 a.m. A safety inspection of a boat was requested on Stockham Boulevard in Rigby. They would like a call before the inspector comes.
6:52 p.m. There is a wildland fire north of the Fish and Game building on 3200 East near Menan. The fire may also be on the east side of Interstate 15. The BLM will remain on scene to watch the fire and it is expected to be visible throughout the night. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 20
10:08 a.m. There is a blue van parked on the side of the roadway on 650 North near Roberts. Its windows are broken out and several tires are missing. The suspicious circumstances were closed.
12:34 p.m. A building at AAA Septic on 3850 East near Rigby appears to be on fire. The Reporting Party is passing the location while on Highway 20. The reported incident was closed.
11:05 p.m. Someone tried to get in through the front door of their home and the Reporting Party’s wife is there. They requested that someone check their property at 2000 East near Terreton since they are at work. The suspicious circumstances were closed.
Apr. 21
12:49 p.m. There is someone running after a dog on Highway 20 near mile marker 326. Their truck is pulled over and several vehicles are swerving to avoid them.
2:37 p.m. A small truck has rolled on Highway 20 near mile marker 324 and it is on the side of the road. The Reporting Party does not know of any injuries. Medical transport wasn’t required.
3:33 p.m. Assistance was requested from another agency with moving a moose near the fairgrounds on 1500 North near Terreton.
Apr. 22
8:39 a.m. The male driver of a tan Pontiac is tailgating, weaving through traffic and reaching high speeds of over 80 miles per hour on Highway 20 near exit 320.
12:16 p.m. A follow-up was done for a red motor with a six-gallon fuel tank on 605 North near Lorenzo.
5:33 p.m. The taillights of a Honda Pilot have been painted black and the Reporting Party almost hit the vehicle on Highway 20 at exit 320. They are willing to sign a statement.
Apr. 23
4:51 p.m. The Reporting Party will be shooting rifles on his property on 4000 East near Rigby.
5:44 p.m. The Reporting Party has previously found military grenades in their newly purchased house on 200 North between Rigby and Rire. Now they have found a homemade bomb and moved it from the barn to the yard. The suspicious circumstances were closed.
9:48 p.m. Two golf carts were stolen from the Jefferson Hills Golf Course between Rigby and Labelle. The Reporting Party called back at 1:00 p.m. on April 24th to inform them that they were found.
Apr. 24
2:56 a.m. The Sage Grove fire alarm on 4064 East was triggered near Rigby The reported incident was closed.
11:04 a.m. The Reporting Party is attempting to put up a fence, but the neighbor’s fence is falling into hers. They requested assistance to keep the peace at First West in Ririe.
11:39 a.m. A controlled burn has gone out of control. It is now into the cottonwood trees and heading toward the river on 4000 East near Lorenzo. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 25
9:56 a.m. There is a female with a white car with the motor running at the Mustang Events Center on 2858 East in Roberts acting suspiciously.
6:20 p.m. A hit and run traffic accident occurred at the Heise Hot Pools at about 1:30 or 3:00 p.m.
7:28 p.m. A possible burglary may have occurred on 150 North near Ririe. The doors have been damaged, but nothing appears to be missing at this time.
Apr. 26
9:31 a.m. The Reporting Party had fingerprint cards lost in the mail.
11:38 a.m. A conscious individual has experienced traumatic injury involving a tractor on 4200 East near Rigby. They have a broken arm and legs. Air Idaho life flight will be on site in sixteen minutes.
10:35 p.m. An arrest warrant was issued after a burglary alarm was triggered on 500 North near Rigby. The Rigby Police departed assisted Jefferson County at 9:40 p.m. today and the reported incident was closed
Apr. 27
8:15 a.m. License plates were taken off the Reporting Party’s vehicle on First West in Ririe.
12:44 p.m. An individual with a blue Honda is tampering with a red Dodge with for sale sign on 200 North near Rigby. The Reporting Party is at work.
2:50 p.m. A gray suburban lost a trailer on the curve of Highway 48 in Menan. The reported incident was closed
Apr. 28
10:00 a.m. The Reporting Party’s neighbor on 4138 East near Rigby has a tall tree that is a potential safety issue. Planning and Zoning sent the Reporting Party to Jefferson County Sherriff’s office.
12:48 p.m. A resident has been gone from 300 North near Rigby for at least a year and left three vehicles. The Reporting Party wants to know what his options are to have the vehicles removed.
3:22 p.m. The Reporting Party’s husband has been giving their personal information and social security number to unidentified individuals. They requested a follow-up call.