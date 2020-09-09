Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for March 31 to April 6.
March 31
2:48 p.m. Reporting party found a Chihuahua with a red collar. He is un-neutered. The reporting party works at Mountain River and will hold onto the dog. Says it’s okay to give out their phone number if the owner is located.
6:53 p.m. Party’s car was hit in the parking lot and the other vehicle left. Children were in the car on the north side of location on North State Street.
April 1
10:07 a.m. Residents along Farnsworth Way received notes on the door from the landlord stating that there were two confirmed cases of corona in the apartment complex. It has the residents scared.
3:49 p.m. Report of suspicious circumstances (unfounded). An individual walked into ship store with a large gun, possibly an AR-15. They did not hear anything. The reporting party was leaving the store.
April 2
12:28 p.m. Assist with another agency on a possible injury on a one-year-old. Priority 1. The child is at daycare at Lolo’s and the reporting party’s name is Susan.
5:59 p.m. Parking complaint that resulted in a verbal warning. Individual has 24 hours to remove the vehicle.
April 3
There are no Rigby Police Department calls for April 3.
April 4
11:02 a.m. Call for a welfare check along Highway 20 in Rigby. Headed southbound south of 321, someone in a gray or blue hoodie and blue jeans are walking along the highway.
2:43 p.m. Kids that come and spin out in the area, the reporting party talked to both drivers. Now they cuss at the reporting party and flip him off everyday as they drive by. Located at Summer Street and resulted in a verbal warning.
5:14 p.m. A newer white Chevy Pickup is unable to maintain the lane. There’s no plates, possibly dealer tags, on Highway 20 in the northbound lanes. Going under the speed limit.
April 5
8:03 a.m. Animal found. Gray pitbull with no tags.
2:30 p.m. Airbags deployed between two vehicles on N 4000 E. Injuries unknown and a 17-year-old male was transported to EIRMC via Idaho Falls Ambulance.
April 6
11:55 a.m. Confirmed case of COVID-19 at apartment complex. Two teen daughters just left the complex in gray sweats and a maroon hooded jacket and a gray hooded jacket. Both have medium brown hair, one with glasses. A 14 and 15 year-old. Resulted in a verbal warning.
2:05 p.m. Report that the party’s pistol was stolen out of their pick up at Lemmon Lane. It was last seen Saturday.