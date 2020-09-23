Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for April 7 to April 13.
April 7
10:17 a.m. Report of two stray dogs. One large white dog and a smaller black and tan dog. Neither are wearing collars.
9:34 p.m. Traffic complaint near Arctic Circle of a child not in a car seat in a dark blue BMW toward Conoco. The reporting party wants to remain anonymous.
April 8
5:56 a.m. Utility report of a water leak on Washington Street.
3:41 p.m. Traffic complain along N 5th West. The neighbor kids are flying up and down the road on dirt bikes and a go cart. They don’t stop or look for oncoming traffic.
7:23 p.m. An individual just went through the drive thru about five minutes ago. The reporting party saw the male driver pick up a can of beer while in the drive thru. The party does not know which direction he was traveling in.
April 9
10:02 a.m. Medical call for breathing problems along W Fremont Ave. An 85-year-old female has a hard time breathing, unknown fever. She has not traveled. Resulted in a transport to Madison by Idaho Falls Ambulance.
11:59 p.m. Alarm going off at a business. A female stated no one should be at the store and would like an officer to make entry. There is an audible alarm. Resulted in an arrest.
April 10
11:30 a.m. Parking complaint at N 4 W of a semi truck parked on the side of the apartment. It’s blocking Canal Access Road. Resulted in a verbal warning.
3:29 p.m. Report of a small girl riding down the middle of the road. She has a red shirt and a blue bike with a basket. Reporting party watched her come off Ramona onto State.
6:35 p.m. Fender bender reported in the Subway parking lot. Toyota Tundra vs. a Chrysler Pacifica. No injuries and no blockage.
April 11
5:35 p.m. A light brown dog is running loose along Annis Highway and Dove Ave.
10:08 p.m. Internet harassment report. Someone hacked the reporting party’s Facebook account and may have her Social Security Number, etc. Reporting party would like to make a report.
April 12
3:05 a.m. Disturbance of the peace at Idaho Ave. Reporting a loud party or music and resulted in a verbal warning.
4:13 p.m. Lost animal reported. Dog is a German Shepherd, Lab mix with a black collar. There is a tag. Been missing for approximately one hour. Owner later found the dog April 13 at 10:41 a.m.
April 13
9:30 a.m. A juvenile crossed the street near E. Main Street and N. Clark Street. It’s a three-year-old male running around alone in a camo shirt with an apple.
11:55 a.m. Nuisance reported along W. 2nd N. The reporting party’s neighbor pushed her trashcan in from of the reporting party’s residence. After the trash company emptied out the bin, there is broken glass and other debris in the reporting party’s front yard. The neighbor is home, however, they will not take care of the mess. Call resulted in a verbal warning.
12:18 p.m. A male cat is lost. He is a Blue Russian/Maine Coon mix. He doesn’t have a collar but his name is Kaiser. Lost this morning. The owner later located the at 5:51 p.m. April 13.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for April 7 to April 13.
April 7
2:47 a.m. Report of approximately 15 beef cows on the road on E. 200 N. The have gone into a yard and the reporting party is unsure of the ear tag color.
9:28 a.m. Reporting party called and stated that his wife wont let him back into the residence after he went and picked up the kids’ school work packets. The wife said that “he’s contaminated.” The male was able to get a few belongings and has left the residence.
8:09 p.m. Jake R. called concerning abduction problems and has been hearing that there are cars with Utah plates circling the area. Nothing has happened but they’re concerned that something is about to happen.
April 8
10:59 a.m. The door knob for the back door is off and inside the residence. Call for extra patrol. It appears someone has been going through the cabinets. The dead bolt is still here. The residence is abandoned and is going to be auctioned in a sheriff’s sale. Unknown if there may be people squatting inside. Located along N. 4335 E.
4:37 p.m. Report of kids riding motorcycles behind the reporting party’s residence. They have electrical meters and concrete poured. Two possibly in the 13-years age range. One has a white and green helmet. The call resulted in a verbal warning.
April 9
10:52 a.m. Vicious animal report. Two pit bulls came into the reporting party’s backyard and killed two goats. The owner is unknown but reporting party states he will shoot both if they come back.
4:54 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported in Ririe. A baby carriage or stroller was left on the side of the road across from the provided address on E. Heise Road. There is no baby inside.
8:10 p.m. A 17-year-old male in Terreton wrecked a dirt bike and is having difficulties breathing. His guts hurt and he was wearing a helmet. The side of his face looks as if the saw may be broken. He is unable to remember what happened. Male was transported to EIRMC via. Air Idaho.
April 10
11:47 a.m. Animal found. Possibly a pit bull with a black head. Dog is short and has a blue collar with no tags. Possible a puppy Australian Shepherd mix. Reporting party will hold for a little while if the owner calls, can give out the reporting party’s number.
1:40 p.m. Reporting party’s 80-year-old wife cut her leg on the shin and fell to the ground. She’s bleeding and won’t stop. Patient transported to Community Care.
April 11
1:27 p.m. Reporting party walked in and wants to file a protection order for himself and his kids. His ex-wife keeps harassing him and his new wife — sending threatening texts and causing stress for the children. She’s violating the stay at home order and not quarantining the children.
4:56 p.m. Traffic hazard reported along E 400 N of a tree down. It’s across the road.
April 12
1:43 a.m. A 16-year-old male snuck out the window and has been gone an hour. Someone picked him up in a vehicle and the reporting party has not checked with the friend. He was wearing blue jeans and has black hair and brown eyes. He snuck out last week as well.
7:11 p.m. Lost animal report. Great pyrenes female with no collar and she is not chipped. Last seen last night. Called back at 2:58 p.m. April 15 to report the dog had been located.
April 13
5:10 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Menan Lorenzo Highway that there is a wood pallet in the lane of travel.
6:34 a.m. Vehicle vs. deer in Ririe. No reported injuries or airbag deployment. The deer is still alive. The reporting party was traveling westbound and will be on the north side of the road. The reporting party would like to salvage the deer.