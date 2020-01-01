Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Oct. 20 to Oct. 26.
Oct. 20
11:19 a.m. Burglary reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said the front door was unlocked upon their arrival while the other door was open, and two medications were missing.
2:29 p.m. Lost dog reported on State Street. Reporting party said a small black dog, possibly with a faded pink collar, left at Maverik.
4:28 p.m. Disturbance reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said items had been thrown and she was downstairs behind a locked door with a 9-month-old.
Oct. 21
9:22 a.m. Vandalism reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said the back windshield of a car was cracked sometime last night.
10:34 a.m. Found dog reported on State Street. Reporting party said a boxer dog was at a store with a collar and no tag.
Oct. 22
6:16 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 4th W. Reporting party said a 92-year-old woman was laying on the floor and had been sick all night, throwing up and weak.
2:47 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Pleasant Country Lane. Reporting party said a red Honda Civic had its front end smashed in.
4:38 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a vehicle was unable to maintain its lane and was randomly braking.
Oct. 23
10:30 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a bobcat came off a trailer and tipped near the North Rigby overpass.
1:55 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a red Ford truck was in the parking lot and could be staying with a tenant.
4:57 p.m. Medical emergency reported on State Street. Reporting party said a boy on a scooter was hit by a car coming out of the parking lot.
Oct. 24
10:08 a.m. Burglary reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said one bottle of pills was taken.
4:50 p.m. Nuisance reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said construction vehicles were parked in front of the home and stated “it gets unsightly.”
Oct. 25
12:46 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Claremore Drive. Reporting party said a dog was barking.
7:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said individuals were digging through the old wood pile and it looked like someone was stealing wood from a lumber yard.
7:36 p.m. Animal bite reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said a stray dog bit a child.
Oct. 26
10:50 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Main Street. Reporting party said a semi truck hit and knocked over a stop sign.
12:58 p.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street. Reporting party said there was a fender bender and the other driver did not have her insurance on her.
6:33 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Autumnwood Drive. Reporting party said a 65-year-old man dislocated his hip in the kitchen.
11:24 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 1st N. Reporting party said a vehicle kept parking by the residence and then taking off when he looked outside.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Oct. 20 to Oct. 26.
Oct. 20
7:42 a.m. Hit and run reported on 172 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a neighbor’s vehicle ran onto the property causing damage to the driveway and landscaping and was now parked in their driveway with significant damage.
9:05 a.m. Disturbance reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a neighbor was pounding on the walls and doors at all hours and yelling.
1:32 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Bassett Road in Roberts. Reporting party said a 53-year-old man was experiencing back pain.
Oct. 21
8:21 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said there was a two vehicle traffic accident in front of the school.
11:28 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on 3200 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said company trucks were leaving cow manure all over the road.
3:45 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 3600 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a vehicle was all over the road and blew a stop sign.
Oct. 22
8:26 a.m. Cattle reported on 600 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said cows were eating haybales in the reporting party’s field and said it was an ongoing problem.
10:54 a.m. Theft reported on 4400 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a new air conditioner/condenser was stolen off the patio.
9:20 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 146 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said it sounded like someone was trying to break into the house. She said she was home alone and could hear whistling sounds and said the outer doors were locked.
Oct. 23
11:39 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 500 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a green duffle bag was sitting right at the corner.
3:59 p.m. Theft reported in Jefferson County. Reporting party said climbing sticks for a tree stand had been taken.
10:51 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Interstate 15 in Roberts. Reporting party said the collision had been between a pickup and a large animal.
Oct. 24
12:29 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on 650 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said something was blocking part of the road without cones to warn oncoming traffic.
1:53 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1100 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said 35-year-old husband kept passing out, was turning white/blue and was unable to move or walk.
7:44 p.m. Theft reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said a money box had been taken and said they had a video to show.
Oct. 25
1:50 a.m. Dogs reported on 6565 E. in Menan. Reporting party said dogs had been barking all night and smoke was coming through a window.
8:45 a.m. Vandalism reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said a back window to a vehicle had been broken out Oct. 24 during the workday.
9:25 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3435 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a male driving a white truck and horse trailer was stopping at every house on the block.
8:54 p.m. Disturbance reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle had pulled off the road onto his property and said a male was upset and yelling at his truck.
Oct. 26
10:40 a.m. Shots reported on 960 N. in Menan. Reporting party said duck hunters were shooting and hit the window and broke it out.
11:21 a.m. Theft reported on 4500 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said daughter had stolen a motorcycle, $1,000 of son’s personal property, had cut a chain to get the motorcycle and had trespassed.
7:11 p.m. Traffic complaint reported in the Ririe area. Reporting party said a green Dodge was swerving side to side and almost ran off the road several times.