RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for May 6 to May 13.
May 6
12:59 p.m. Dispatch received a 911 call and could hear a female berating an elderly male over not knowing how to use a phone. The call was considered a pocket dial after the caller hung up.
4:20 p.m. A 15-year-old male was riding his bike and hit his head on the road on Caribou Street.
5:34 p.m. Son’s 18-year-old friend shot himself accidentally under the arm pit on 4200 East.
May 7
4:28 p.m. There is a horse running down the highway and is heading west on 300 North.
5:38 p.m. A brown Jefferson Lake sign on Highway 20 at exit 322 has a cracked pole and is going to break.
6:50 p.m. A yellow Chevrolet Camaro is traveling eastbound at high speeds on Caribou Street and almost hit her children.
May 8
3:40 a.m. The driver a small white car is heading the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Highway 20 near exit 325.
10:10 a.m. A car window was smashed on Boulder Street last night and the Reporting Party would like an officer to respond and make a report.
10:15 a.m. The windshield on a white Pontiac Grand Prix was shattered sometime in the last twelve hours on Blaine Street.
May 9
1:51 a.m. Assistance was given to another agency. An individual from Third North in Rigby hit a Grey Cadillac while leaving the Golden Crown Lounge in Idaho Falls. They also ran over the curb and left their wallet at the bar.
8:46 a.m. There is a tire in the northbound lane of Highway 20 near exit 320.
1:52 p.m. Someone came on the property and tried to steal something on First North. They damaged the hood while there.
May 10
3:06 p.m. A traffic complaint was reported about a blue four-wheeler on Second West. This is an ongoing problem.
6:39 p.m. A car rolled and went from the southbound lane into the northbound lane on Highway 20 near exit 318. There is a wounded individual walking around just south of the exit. The state police will take the call and a female was transported by Idaho Falls ambulance.
9:31 p.m. A possibly intoxicated driver is traveling across both lanes of traffic on Highway 20 near exit 322.
May 11
11:37 a.m. A truck is parked on South State Street in such a way that is going to cause an accident and is a hazard. This is an ongoing issue.
12:05 p.m. A dog has been chasing the mail carrier and it is always roaming loose. The dog was out again today. The mail postmaster said that if it doesn’t stop, he will shut down the mail to Third West.
6:48 p.m. A renter has been served eviction and has gotten into the Reporting Party’s shed. They would like her to stay out of their building on 3900 East.
May 12
12:34 p.m. The Reporting Party’s ex confronted her outside on Farnsworth Way, swore and spit at her. She is worried about seeing him again.
3:37 p.m. A two-vehicle accident occurred in a parking lot on Rigby Lake Drive. The Reporting Party’s vehicle was hit and then the black truck left in an unknown direction an hour ago.
5:01 p.m. An iPhone 6S with a teal case was lost in the central City Park on Monday night.
May. 13
4:22 p.m. The Reporting Party lost his driver license on Rigby Lake Drive possibly near Upper Valley Family Medicine yesterday.
6:21 p.m. A traffic accident between a 2015 Toyota Corolla and a GMC Sierra occurred on the off ramp at Rigby Lake Drive.
8:52 p.m. A public service is needed for a locked off-white Chrysler PT Cruiser that was left running at the Maverick on South State Street.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for May 6 to May 13.
May 6
6:37 p.m. Extra patrols are planned for the Rigby middle and high school parking lots for at least four times tonight.
8:16 p.m. Two Saint Bernard dogs are on Highway 20 near exit 320 and almost caused a wreck. The original caller hung up. The Idaho State Police was notified but there is no deputy or officer available. The reported circumstance was closed.
9:06 p.m. Flames are coming out of the back of a neighbor’s house on North Ferguson Road near Ririe. The reported incident was closed.
May 7
10:28 a.m. A ditch is overflowing onto the road and going to flood houses on 200 North near Rigby. The Rudy Canal Water master was contacted and is working on the issue.
1:02 p.m. White and grey smoke is coming from the roof of a house on 100 North near Ririe. The reported incident was closed.
7:34 p.m. Two dogs inside the horse trailer and three with puppies outside of the trailer on 550 North in Labelle are not being fed or given water by his son. The Reporting Party would like the dogs taken off the property now.
May 8
10:45 a.m. The Reporting Party found kittens at the construction site on East Blackstone Drive near Rigby. The officer has the contact’s information.
1:16 p.m. A speed trailer was requested for 3700 East in Garfield and north of County Line. Speeding in the area is an ongoing issue.
3:21 p.m. An extra patrol was requested to watch for speeders and individuals with baseball bats hitting mailboxes in the evening on Twin Butte Road near Menan.
May 9
1:01 p.m. There is a car on fire a mile east of Mud Lake on 1900 North. The reported incident was closed.
7:34 p.m. A blue Nissan Murano with 1J license plates is swerving into the other lane, slamming on the brakes and now stopped in the middle of the road on 3800 East near Rigby.
9:01 p.m. The Reporting Party’s friend was “jumped” at the Mustang Events Center. They know who punched him in the back but do not know where they went. The Reporting Party relocated them both near the library in Roberts.
May 10
5:25 a.m. A big barn or house is on fire with lots of flames on 4500 East near Ririe. The Reporting Party was advised to call in all controlled burns in the future.
11:33 a.m. The Reporting Party’s ex is stealing the mail from his mailbox on 4420 East and believes a check was stolen.
7:07 p.m. There is a guy on a backhoe taking out the bushes and the fence on the Reporting Party’s land 600 North near Lorenzo. The individual said he was hired for a canal easement.
May 11
3:07 p.m. The Reporting Party called in to state that her neighbor killed her plants on 600 North near Lorenzo. The report was continued at Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and the incident was closed.
3:07 p.m. The Reporting Party and the Idaho State Police needs assistance to arrest a subject on 700 North near Roberts. The warrants for the individual are out of Bonneville County. The subject may be at work. They were advised to use caution when confronting the individual.
9:43 p.m. A vehicle has broken down on the side of 4100 East near Rigby. The individual with the vehicle is unable to get cell reception and cannot call anyone.
May 12
9:40 a.m. The Reporting Party cannot get his Harley-Davidson motorcycle back. It is at another residence and the individual is threating to chop it up. The Reporting Party stated that if the bike is touched then the Sheriff’s office will have to pick up the individual in a body bag.
6:44 p.m. The Reporting Party hit a dear on 2000 East near Terreton. There is no blockage and light damage to the fleet vehicle. They will need the report number and does not need anyone to respond to the location.
7:45 p.m. Individuals were on the Reporting Party’s Property on the dike on 550 North near Labelle. Trespassing signs are posted at the dike. The reported incident was closed.
May. 13
8:25 a.m. A lift is blocking the view of the road for the traffic on East County Line Road while cutting trees.
1:40 p.m. Someone tried to apply for unemployment. The Reporting Party’s employer notified him this morning. The reported fraud attempt was closed.
8:37 p.m. The same individual from April 10th came to the house again on 331 North near Rigby. The female walked up to the house to take pictures and then acts like she is knocking. She left in a black Dodge Charger at approximately 7:45 today.
May. 14
10:22 a.m. Someone stole rebar out their father-in-law’s yard. The Reporting Party followed the guy in a 2020 Ford truck with a flatbed onto 3600 East near Lewisville.
4:07 p.m. Semi-trucks are speeding through the area, and this has been an ongoing issue. The Reporting Party was working on the ditch bank and was almost hit on East County Line Road.
7:38 p.m. A Verizon black iPhone 8 with a red case is missing. She thinks she left it on top of her car.
May. 15
12:12 a.m. The responsible parties with a lot of kids were advised to clean up the litter and received a verbal warning on Highway 33.
7:25 p.m. There is an individual with a black Nissan Frontier on the northbound lanes of Highway 20 near exit 318 that has been flipping people off for approximately 90 minutes.
11:31 p.m. An alarm and motion detector were trigged on a shop door of a residence on 4950 East near Ririe. No contact was established. The alarm company called back when the upstairs alarm detected motion.