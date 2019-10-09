Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7.
Aug. 1
2:32 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a man had fallen and needed help getting back up.
5:51 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a traffic accident occurred at the intersection.
11:41 p.m. Information reported on Marian Street. Reporting party said an ex-boyfriend was emotionally unstable and being abusive to the reporting party via text and Facebook.
Aug. 2
1:30 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 56-year-old man had fallen and was unable to get up.
10:19 a.m. Information reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a bridge did not have signs and said they were concerned someone would wreck into the bridge barriers.
7:57 p.m. Dog reported on Circle Drive. Reporting party said several dogs had been barking for an extended period of time behind their residence.
Aug. 3
9:26 a.m. Bird reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a “buzzard” was in the backyard fountain and may have been injured.
9:09 p.m. Information reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a woman was sitting in a restaurant and wanting to get on the shuttle. They said she seemed distraught.
11:48 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a vehicle was swerving and nearly hit a couple cars near Squealer’s.
Aug. 4
12:59 a.m. Suspicious person reported on State Street. Reporting party said an individual in a black shirt and jeans kept falling over and was possibly intoxicated.
6:13 p.m. Horse reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a brown and white horse was walking around without a halter across the canal from the red brick church.
10:23 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Church Street. Reporting party said a Dodge Neon had been hit in the back parking lot.
Aug. 5
9:48 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a 60-year-old man had fallen, hitting his side rather hard, and needed help getting up.
12 p.m. Rock chuck reported on State Street. Reporting party said a wounded rock chuck was in the center lane of the parking lot.
8:39 p.m. Vandalism reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said someone stole a Dodge Ram tail light.
Aug. 6
12:09 a.m. Disturbance reported on 1st S. Reporting party said an intoxicated female in a pink shirt and white shorts was breaking objects.
12:39 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said shoes were in the garbage from one of the inside trash cans, and it appeared there was blood on the soles.
6:29 p.m. Information reported on 1st W. Reporting party said there was a smell of propane, although they did not own a propane tank.
Aug. 7
10:30 a.m. Theft reported on State Street. Reporting party said a credit card number had been obtained and used for $2,000.
12:23 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Main Street. Reporting party said a smaller white SUV was all over the road on Highway 20.
8:48 p.m. Fraud reported on Short Street. Reporting party said someone took their purse, social security and debit card.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7.
Aug. 1
10:39 a.m. Fraud reported on 100 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a T-Mobile account had been set up under his name without his consent. He said he had never received a bill.
2:19 p.m. Information reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said he was at the Terreton Post Office when a man walked up to him and asked him to call the police stating he was assaulted earlier in the day at Ike’s.
7:36 p.m. Water rescue reported on the Snake River in the Ririe area. Reporting party said three people in inflatables missed the diversion after Kelley Island and had not been seen or heard from in 20 minutes.
Aug. 2
8:26 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 130 E. in Ririe. Reporting party said a 3-year-old girl was having a seizure and had been recently ill.
1:51 p.m. Theft reported on 650 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said a 12-volt battery had been taken from their garage.
5:53 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Twin Butte Road in Menan. Reporting party said an individual wearing a helmet had had a motorcycle accident on the side of the butte and had hit their head.
11:33 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 3800 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a white car heading east slammed on the brakes and then went to church, then proceeded to go up and down the road several times. The reporting party said he asked if he could help the driver, and said the man yelled at him and drove north.
Aug. 3
12:05 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said shelving debris was in the right-hand southbound travel lane near mile marker 318.
10:30 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said a 19-year-old player broke their knee.
11:52 p.m. Disturbance of the peace reported on 356 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said neighbors were having a very loud party with lots of cars and lights on in the backyard.
Aug. 4
4:22 a.m. Disturbance reported on Ash Lane in Rigby. Reporting party said their step-father was smoking meth and was irate.
2:56 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said a female was passed out on the side of the road near a vehicle. Reporting party said the female was breathing but unconscious.
10:28 p.m. Traffic complaint reported in Jefferson County. Reporting party said an individual had alcohol in their car and was leaving drunk in a white Chevy.
Aug. 5
8:04 a.m. Vandalism reported on 480 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a business’s main wall and garage-side wall had been spray painted.
11:01 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Old Butte Highway in Hamer. Reporting party said an male broke down near their house and had been staying in his vehicle with his dogs since Aug. 3.
9:53 p.m. Property damage reported on 4870 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a mailbox had been knocked over, possibly by a nephew.
Aug. 6
7:54 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 4212 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a young girl had a seizure while taking a shower.
3:54 p.m. Fraud reported on 650 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said they did give the caller the last four digits of their social security number.
6:04 p.m. Information reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said her mother-in-law was threatening her. The reporting party said she was riding a mule, and her mother-in-law hit the mule, making it buck her off.
Aug. 7
11:41 a.m. Vandalism reported on Osbourn Street in Ririe. Reporting party said a children’s playhouse had been spray painted.
1:18 p.m. Information reported on 2884 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said her neighbors kept driving through her yard.
5:24 p.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on 3450 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said the white Kia sedan had been parked on the south side of the church for about five days.