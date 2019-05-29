Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.
Dec. 28
3:22 p.m. Medical emergency reported 1st S. Reporting party said a male was experiencing chest pains and tingling in left arm.
7:21 p.m. Juvenile alcohol reported on State Street. Reporting party said alcohol was sold to individuals with a minor.
9:50 p.m. Theft reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said someone stole a jar of money.
Dec. 29
5:55 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said they slid off the road.
7:36 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Farnsworth Way.
9:46 a.m. Vehicle repossession reported on Yellowstone Highway.
Dec. 30
4:50 p.m. Parking complaint reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said vehicle were impeding snow removal.
9:57 p.m. Extra patrol requested on 1st N. Reporting party said their home security says someone is in their house.
Dec. 31
12:30 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Tall Avenue. Reporting party said a 95-year-old male is barely responding but breathing normally.
2:11 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a vehicle had been parked there since the day before.
Jan. 1
12:13 a.m. Fireworks complaint reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said there were aerial fireworks being set off.
1:10 a.m. Disturbing the peace reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said there were very loud explosives going off outside.
1:26 a.m. Fireworks complaint reported on Idaho Avenue. Reporting party said there were fireworks going off in the area.
4:28 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st N. Reporting party said they were withdrawing from alcohol and was not feeling good.
Jan. 2
10:56 a.m. hit and run reported on State Street. Reporting party said a vehicle hit them and then left the scene.
7:01 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a vehicle pulled up at the end of their driveway with their flashers on.
7:40 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on State Street. Reporting party said a female came in the store and stated she was hit in the face.
Jan. 3
9:12 a.m. Dog reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a brown dog was in the road blocking traffic.
4:01 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Farnsworth Way.
5:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 1st N. Reporting party said the upstairs light is off and the door was open that was not open before.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.
Jan. 27
3:06 a.m. Vehicle theft reported on 4050 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their Dodge was taken.
12:24 p.m. Disturbance reported on 4700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they came home and a juvenile and his mother were fighting.
4:05 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Bassett Road in Roberts. Reporting party said three bags were propped up at the base of the stop sign.
5:35 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 4060 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they were having severe stomach pains.
Jan. 28
2:11 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Courthouse Way. Reporting party said they have minor injuries.
10:31 a.m. Dog reported on 4410 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said dogs were trying to go after their dog while walking.
12:30 p.m. Suspicious person reported on Maple Lane in Ririe. Reporting party said a male walked up to their property talking to himself with beer.
7:54 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a car was swerving all over the road at low speeds.
Jan. 29
10:54 a.m. Drug information reported on 3700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they saw Snap Chats regarding individual wanting to sell drugs.
1:38 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on 650 N. in Menan. Reporting party said two hay bales were in the road.
5:19 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle sped through a stop sign.
7:19 p.m. Parking complaint reported on 4000 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said three vehicle were parked at the lake.
Jan. 30
11:55 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 2300 N. in Hamer. Reporting party said no one is stopping at the stop sign.
12:45 p.m. Civil complaint reported in Roberts. Reporting party said they were scammed over Facebook.
5:48 p.m. Animal bite reported on 3744 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said missionaries were bit by dog at the residence.
6:26 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said there was a dishwasher in the southbound lane.
11:16 p.m. Horse reported on County Line Road. Reporting party said there was a horse in the middle of the railroad tracks.
Feb. 1
1:04 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st W. in Ririe. Reporting party said they were having difficulties breathing.
9:42 a.m. Attempted fraud reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said an individual was trying to sell DishTV.
4:39 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 390 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a male knocked on their door who were possibly selling solar panels.
6:32 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone pulled out in front of them, was going 35 in a 55 and were swerving all over the road.
Feb. 2
1:42 a.m. Vandalism reported on 4050 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone toilet papered their house.
10:47 a.m. Vandalism reported on 3421 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said their daughter’s tire was slashed.
12:40 p.m. Medical emergency reported in Dubois. Reporting party said a 92-year-old female fell earlier near the county line.
6:06 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported in the Roberts area. Reporting party said they were walking their dog when they saw a small campfire. As they were leaving they saw a red headed person in the bush.