Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Oct. 28 to Nov. 6.
Oct. 28
2:54 a.m. A male motorist fell when getting out of the vehicle. No medical transport was needed. An arrest was made, and the vehicle was left at the scene on First South.
9:19 a.m. Two very nice Huskies were running in the road on Aspen Drive and Fifth West. The Reporting Party is in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer. A verbal warning was given.
10:35 a.m. Pieces of cement are creating a traffic hazard on Clark Street and East Main Street. Public Works has already been contacted.
Oct. 29
6:36 p.m. A female has shoplifted numerous hair and makeup products on Farnsworth Way.
7:20 p.m. There is a duck in the road in front of the senior citizen center on Farnsworth Way.
9:43 p.m. A building was hit by a dark green SUV in the alley behind the City Building on West Fremont Avenue. There are three or four people pushing the vehicle down the alley.
Oct. 30
12:40 p.m. A fairground building has a broken window and scattered items from vandalism.
4:13 p.m. The Oasis Moving & Storage company from Las Vegas refuse to unload the truck until the Reporting Party on Forth North pays $9,000.00 in full and with cash.
9:57 p.m. There is a car at the D&L Cleaners on Farnsworth Way that has been blasting out loud music for over an hour.
Oct. 31
12:03 p.m. A large tan and white Pit Bull terrier is being aggressive and barking at people on Third West. The Reporting Party does not know who owns the dog.
1:01 p.m. A Pit Bull terrier is loose, barking at the residence, and is in the Reporting Party’s yard on Ramona Avenue. They do not know who owns the dog. A verbal warning was given.
Nov. 1
12:48 a.m. The neighbors are yelling, and a female is outside in her underwear. She is now leaving in a white truck and heading west on Tall Avenue. A verbal warning was given.
5:17 p.m. For two hours, loud music has been coming from a black 1980’s Chevrolet Suburban that is occupied by two males on Stockham Boulevard.
5:45 p.m. The neighbor climbed the Reporting Party’s fence on West Fremont Avenue and threw rocks at their dogs and grandchildren.
Nov. 2
9:22 a.m. Public assistance was given for a funeral escort starting at State and Main Street and ending at Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
9:36 a.m. There is a foul odor coming from the back of a white semi-truck cab with a silver trailer that doesn’t have markings or placard on Highway 20 near exit 318. It smells highly flammable and caustic.
11:43 a.m. The rear-end of the Reporting Party’s vehicle was damaged sometime last night while it was in their driveway on First South.
Nov. 3
10:58 a.m. A 30-year-old male that seemed very intoxicated came into D.L. Evans Bank on Farnsworth Way and was asking questions about the accounts. He is wearing a white, tan, and black sweatpants and is now walking towards Broulim’s.
11:40 a.m. The Bank of Commerce on Rigby Lake Drive received a prank call that was crude. The Reporting Party requested a follow-up call.
12:37 p.m. A juvenile threw something at their vehicle and the Reporting Party is following the individual in the parking lot at the Rigby High School. The Reporting Party is in a white Ram and has lost sight of them.
Nov. 4
12:23 p.m. A rolled up brown and gray rug is causing a traffic hazard on the side of the road in the northbound lane of Highway 20 near exit 319.
8:43 p.m. A male is causing a scene at the Broulim’s on North State Street and needs to be removed from the property. A written warning was given.
9:19 p.m. Several juveniles are acting suspiciously behind the Carmel Tree on South State Street. The Reporting Party will be in a 2017 grey Chevrolet Cruze and are in the U.S. Bank parking lot.
Nov. 5
8:56 a.m. A gate is down on 3900 East and there are horses coming out onto the road. A second call reported that eight horses were walking down the road.
5:40 p.m. There is a truck with the flashes on and glass is all over on First South. The Reporting Party refused to give their information.
10:14 p.m. Their car was keyed by two teenage girls on Tuesday in the Broulim’s parking lot on North State Street. The Reporting Party was in the area when the car was hit.
Nov. 6
9:44 a.m. The Reporting Party would like an escort to her car on Farnsworth Way because she is scared of the upstairs neighbors who have been yelling.
9:52 a.m. A frightening 35 to 40-year-old male without shoes has been coming into Floral Classics on East Main Street several times a day. The Reporting Party requested an extra patrol.
1:13 p.m. A 104-year-old male possibly had a stroke and fell off the bed. He is breathing and alert. He was transported from a residence on the Annis Highway to EIRMC
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Oct. 28 to Nov. 6.
Oct. 28
11:58 a.m. There are trucks speeding up and down on East County Line Road near Osgood several times a day.
12:53 p.m. A black garbage bag is in the lane of travel and is creating a traffic hazard on the Highway 20 near exit 320.
3:16 p.m. Several vehicles have slid off the shadowed part of the road on East Kelly Canyon Road near Heise. One of the vehicles has a horse trailer and trailer was moved off to the side of the road. The truck will need sand or a tow truck to get out.
Oct. 29
7:24 a.m. Someone is selling overpriced tickets online for the Haunted River attraction. The Reporting Party has asked the person responsible to take down the post. They have screenshots of the conversation.
3:53 p.m. There are underage neighborhood kids without licenses driving side by side in the Stony Brook Estates on 3826 East near Rigby.
9:42 p.m. Three drones are suspiciously flying over the Reporting Party’s house on First South in Rigby. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
Oct. 30
8:15 a.m. A neighbor is trying to dig up the head gate on 3900 East near Rigby. Officers were dispatched to keep the peace.
12:50 p.m. Someone has been hanging around the Reporting Party’s door and driving in his back yard on 200 North near Rigby. He has pictures of the individual.
9:27 p.m. There is someone acting suspiciously on 465 North in Lewisville. The individual has a two-tone pickup with one headlight out.
Oct. 31
12:45 a.m. A white diesel truck without a bumper or plates is idling with its lights off on 3700 East in Garfield. The vehicle left once the Reporting Party went outside and they are concerned with the construction in the area.
2:30 a.m. The Prepared Pantry’s back garage interior burglar alarm was triggered on North Landmark Lane near East County Line Road. Contact was not established.
9:18 p.m. People have been in a residence on 3450 East in Lewisville and the prowlers might still be in the basement.
Nov. 1
6:12 a.m. A storage unit was broken into at Country Storage on North Yellowstone Highway near Lorenzo. The Reporting Party knows who took the items and is at the Rigby Maverick in a brown Chrysler.
12:11 p.m. The Reporting Party had contacted the West Jefferson Fire Chief about a controlled burn on 2000 East between Hamer and Terreton. Jefferson County dispatch was not contacted by either party.
5:01 p.m. The Reporting Party was told to call dispatch if they were going to go shooting. They will be shooting by 4200 East near Labelle.
Nov. 2
8:25 a.m. A follow-up was done for stolen equipment and other items at a facility on 2880 East in Roberts.
10:26 a.m. An 80-year-old female wearing a wig is missing from 4064 East near Rigby. She has dementia, likes to hide from people, and left ten minutes ago.
10:05 p.m. The burglar alarm at the FedEx Ground commercial facility on 4062 East near Lorenzo detected inside motion at the overhead door. Contact was not established.
Nov. 3
11:42 a.m. Individuals keep blocking a public drive with a lava rock road base in the Lewisville Knolls area.
2:34 p.m. Someone is throwing items into the canal and there is a five-gallon bucket on the bank by the Maverick in Ririe. A male wearing a dark blue jacket and blue jeans is parked on the bridge in a blue pickup truck with a camper shell.
3:24 p.m. The driver of a grey Nissan Sentra was speeding on Highway 20 near exit 318 and is now heading westbound on County Line Road. There are four children in the back and a six-year-old in the front seat. None of the children are wearing a seatbelt.
Nov. 4
12:19 a.m. The Reporting Party is stranded in the middle of the road with their hazards on 100 North near Grant. The dispatcher was unable to get their information due to a poor connection.
12:17 p.m. Their daughter’s vehicle was keyed sometime this morning in the Rigby High School parking lot. Other vehicles were also damaged this morning.
3:14 p.m. A juvenile was charged with possession of marijuana on East Rigby High Lane near Rigby.
Nov. 5
5:28 a.m. There is a lot of dense smoke between Twenty-fifth and Fiftieth North near Ririe at what the Reporting Party believes to be the west side of the road.
11:29 a.m. Someone has an excavator and is pulling something out of the river at the Menan Trailhead by the Buttes. The suspicious circumstances were resolved.
1:19 p.m. A male driver of a Chrysler SUV ran through the intersection by the Maverick on West Osbourne Street in Ririe.
Nov. 6
10:33 a.m. There vehicles swerving to miss parts of a large tire in both the northbound lanes on Highway 20 near exit 320.
11:37 a.m. Their neighbor is going fast and blowing smoke out of a red jacked up Dodge past their house on North Bassett Road near Roberts. The Reporting Party has asked them to slow down, and the neighbor lives across from the Roberts gravel pond.
1:51 p.m. A controlled burn has gone out of control and is heading towards a home and an outbuilding on 3500 East near East County Line Road