Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for March 24 to March 30.
March 241:37 p.m. Report of a toddler with blonde hair by herself in the road on a pink bike.
3:18 p.m. Medical call. A male is mumbling incoherently. His medical history is unknown. Transported to EIRMC by Idaho Falls Ambulance.
March 259:39 a.m. Medical call for severe chest pain. 22-year-old male with no recent travel and no fever. Transported to ERIMC by Idaho Falls Ambulance.
9:35 p.m. Medical overdose of about 15 anxiety pills. No other known information. Transported to EIRMC via Idaho Falls Ambulance.
March 267:02 a.m. Property damage reported along Farnsworth Way. Someone hit a fence. A white Chevy truck with 1J plates is against the fence.
7:07 a.m. A male at the Sip Shop with a language barrier asked the reporting party to call the police. Call for a public service vehicle unlock.
5:20 p.m. Public disturbance. Report of loud blaring music and throwing trash out of the vehicle. They’re backing up in circles.
March 276:47 p.m. Traffic hazard along Highway 20. There’s a step stool in the middle of the right lane heading northbound.
7:00 p.m. The Reporting party is locked out of her apartment and needs assistance getting in.
March 281:07 a.m. A white Toyota SUV, reported at Farnsworth way and took an exit, is driving erratically.
1:07 p.m. Someone hit the reporting party’s vehicle in the parking lot sometime this afternoon. Reported along Farnsworth way.
March 298:49 p.m. Welfare check call. Two children are upstairs screaming at a residence on Caribou Street. A verbal warning was issued.
9:05 p.m. Two huskies are running around the area at W. Short St. Unknown if they are vicious. The reporting party does not know who they belong to.
March 308:38 a.m. A pink wallet was found on top of a trash can at closing last night on S. State Street.
1:43 p.m. Call for a large white dog wearing a collar, possibly a pit bull. The reporting party observed a male was out riding his bike when this dog attacked him and the cyclist’s dog.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for March 14 to March 28.
March 2410:36 a.m. Residential burglary alarm in Rigby. The home owner stated they can cancel the call, as the wind blew the door open. Her children are home and everything is 10-4.
3:31 p.m. Report of an assault going on in an alley in Roberts.
11:01 p.m. Report of black cows on 100 N 4200 E in Rigby.
March 258:56 a.m. Theft of a Polaris Razr that was taken either last night or the day before in Roberts. Vehicle was recovered.
12:36 p.m. Traffic hazard at 320 Hwy. 20 in Rigby. Report of two shovel on the road in southbound lanes.
3:16 p.m. Another child beat up the reporting party’s son in Roberts. The reporting part is on her way home from Idaho Falls and does not know if he will need medical attention. His mouth was bloody but he does have braces.
March 268:41 a.m. Report of a missing person in Terreton. A 20-year-old male has not returned since last night. Drives a white Chevy. He did not appear to be himself and is back and forth with depression. No cellphone, no drugs or alcohol.
2:22 p.m. Report of a fire in Rigby. A straw stack started up again along N 3800 E.
7:07 p.m. The neighbor’s dog is trying to bite the reporting party’s horse. The reporting party has pictures. Call located in Menan.
March 2710:41 a.m. Female in Rigby called stated there is a chemical smell in her residence. Reports that her lips are tingling and mouth is numb. Refused medical.
7:37 p.m. Missing dog. Black Shih Tzu names Jack with one eye. No caller but he is chipped.
8:13 p.m. Fire in Ririe along Swan Valley Highway. Field fire is spreading fast. Someone threw out a cigarette.
March 283:34 a.m. Reporting party was asleep on the couch when their wife took off running through the house. Does have a knife but unknown if she is intoxicated.
4:49 p.m. Medical call. Severe pain in ribs, no fever. Experiencing dizziness for one month.
7:17 p.m. The reporting party’s children were outside and a vehicle came by and stopped and took a video of the children. They were in a red, boxy vehicle like a Jeep. There was a spare tire on the back that had a cover that said Honda.
March 296:13 p.m. The neighbor’s dogs are aggressive towards the reporting party’s children and attacked the reporting party’s dog. A written warning was issued.
9:27 p.m. Disturbance of the peace in Rigby. Fireworks going off. Several individuals involved and children yelling.
March 30
9:41 a.m. Public service to unlock a Honda Odyssey. Car was locked and running.
7:34 p.m. Large piece of white metal in the median reported in Rigby. The reporting party is worried that a large gust of wind could move it onto the roadway.