RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for June 7 to June 13.
Jun. 7
10:08 a.m. An escort was requested from the funeral home on West Main Street to the Annis Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
4:29 p.m. A taco sign is on the centerline of the street in the business loop and it is a traffic hazard.
8:50 p.m. There is a green and silver Chevrolet is parked on the sidewalk on Fourth West. This is an ongoing issue, and a verbal warning was given.
Jun. 8
4:08 p.m. A yellow wallet with a zipper was lost at the D&L Cleaners on Farnsworth Way.
8:07 p.m. The driver of a maroon Chrysler has been all over the road. They have gone into town and went into the Broulim’s parking lot on North State Street.
8:31 p.m. An elderly driver in a white car is weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds on First South.
Jun. 9
1:43 p.m. A black Labrador retriever is tied to a truck with 5C license plates. The vehicle is near the exit of a building on South State Street and the Reporting Party is with the dog. A verbal warning was given.
2:38 p.m. The Reporting Party would like an officer present to help with an aggressive resident so she can take pictures of the repaired swamp cooler on 3900 East.
4:16 p.m. Two males were involved in a physical disturbance on First South. One has a lacerated eye and the other has a lacerated ear. Medical transportation was needed.
Jun. 10
8:48 a.m. A chemical fog for bed bugs was needed for a residence on the Annis Highway. The Reporting Party stated that they need to report this information in Bonneville and was not sure if the same is required for here.
3:19 p.m. The front door burglar alarm was triggered at a residence on Foxhill Drive. Contact was not established with the owner.
7:52 p.m. There are two male juveniles mooning people on Rigby Lake Drive near the doctor offices. One is wearing a red shirt and the other is wearing a green shirt. A written warning was given.
Jun. 11
2:03 a.m. The neighbors are being loud, playing music and possibly smoking marijuana on Farnsworth Way. The reported incident resulted in an arrest.
12:44 p.m. A white scuba tank was lost when it fell out of the truck on Rigby Lake Drive. The Reporting Party requested a call if it is found.
5:29 p.m. An extra day and night patrol was scheduled for two weeks on Third North after threats against a judge were made.
Jun. 12
9:42 a.m. Someone tried to siphon gas and the hose is still in the gas tank on First North.
5:50 p.m. A customer in the Family Dollar parking lot hit a Dynamic Towing tow truck on South State Street.
8:51 p.m. A blonde haired two-year-old male is walking down the street on Fourth West.
Jun. 13
3:42 p.m. Extra patrols were scheduled during the night through July Fifth at the fireworks stand on Farnsworth Way.
4:04 p.m. The Reporting Party stated that there is an intoxicated six-foot-three male with a tattoo on his left calf on Community Lane with a black half-ton Dodge with four doors.
9:19 p.m. There is a male speeding through the Yellowstone Lakeside RV Park on Rigby Lack Drive. He is driving a white Ford pickup truck and is pulling up to the office. He could be intoxicated or on medications.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for June 7 to June 13.
Jun. 7
5:47 p.m. Kids are riding UTVs around on 132 North near Rigby and the Reporting Party is worried about an accident happening.
7:03 p.m. There may be a family without food after a recent death in the family on 3700 East near Garfield. The responding deputy will fill in the details for the welfare check.
8:17 p.m. While picking up a motorcycle, someone shot a gun at him on 250 North between Rigby and Ririe. The Reporting Party is now further down the road in a Dodge Ram. He doesn’t know what gun was used and no one was injured. A certain individual is suspected, and the reported incident was closed.
Jun. 8
8:16 a.m. While in a haystack crew, a 32-year-old male was injured after falling off a haystack on 400 East near Monteview. It was a 15-foot fall and his leg is obviously broken.
11:28 a.m. A power pole was dug up and a well pump was stolen on 800 North near Menan. The last tenant to live at the rental was evicted.
4:54 p.m. A red Hyundai Accent with 1M license plates is crossing the lanes and into oncoming traffic in Ririe. They are heading eastbound on the West Ririe Highway.
Jun. 9
11:48 a.m. Items were stolen by someone who has been living at the residence on 3400 East near Lewisville.
1:25 p.m. A dog swam across the river to the Reporting Party on 800 North near Menan. They took the dog to the Snake River Animal Shelter.
5:12 p.m. There is an elderly couple, one of which is in a wheelchair, changing a tire on Interstate 15 near mile marker 136. Public assistance was assigned to a deputy.
Jun. 10
9:18 a.m. There is unsecured wood coming out of a trailer on Highway 20 near exit 318.
2:21 p.m. A white male hitchhiker rang the doorbell at a residence on the North Old Butte Highway in Hamer. He is wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack. He is possibly heading north.
10:33 p.m. The kitchen motion alarm at Jefferson Hills Golf Course was triggered on 500 North near Rigby.
Jun. 11
5:56 a.m. The Reporting Party found a pistol in the roadway on 3300 East between Menan and Roberts. They picked it up by the butt and moved it to the side of the road.
6:40 a.m. Someone ran through the Reporting Party’s fence, and this is an ongoing issue. They would like a deputy to respond for a report on 200 North near Ririe.
1:37 p.m. A horse trailer was shot on 1500 North in Terreton. They have the slug and would like a deputy to stop by.
Jun. 12
9:33 a.m. Marijuana was found in a box at the FedEx Center on 4062 East near Lorenzo.
11:22 a.m. The Reporting Party will be hunting coyotes north and south of Sage Junction Port of Entry Weigh Station. They have permission from the Idaho Fish and Game.
4:55 p.m. Two young kids under the age of twelve had guns and stopped at the Reporting Party’s house on 550 North near Labelle. They are heading eastbound.
Jun. 13
3:46 p.m. A white Labrador retriever that apparently just had puppies jumped in with the floaters on the river near 421 North near Rigby. The dog doesn’t have a collar.
6:32 p.m. Someone put a fence onto the Reporting Party’s property on 4062 East near Rigby. It is six inches over the property line that adjoins the south neighbor. A transformer is also broken.
6:33 p.m. A possibly intoxicated driver of a white Dodge is on 4300 East between Rigby and Ririe and pulling a boat.