Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Sept. 21 to Sept. 27.
Sept. 21
4:22 p.m. Medical emergency reported on State Street. Reporting party said a 20-year-old female was having an allergic reaction.
5:09 p.m. Odor nuisance reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said there was a strong smell of propane.
Sept. 22
4:51 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said an 80-year-old female was experiencing chest pains.
9:28 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Main Street. Reporting party said they were experiencing severe abdominal pains.
10:25 a.m. Vandalism reported in Annis Highway. Reporting party said someone broke the windows out of their van.
3:12 p.m. Animal reported on W. 1st. S. Reporting party said someone going way too fast ran over their dog.
Sept. 23
12:23 a.m. Disturbance reported on State Street. Reporting part said three individuals were fighting.
4:51 p.m. Disturbance reported on E. 1st S. Reporting party said their mom was intoxicated and was scaring and spitting on her.
Sept. 24
9:40 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Main Street. Reporting party said they’ve been hallucinating since the night before and experiencing anxiety.
8:52 a.m. Vandalism reported on Pleasant Country Lane. Reporting party said someone tried to break in the building.
1:39 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said they were experiencing stroke like symptoms.
6:04 p.m. Animal abuse reported on Clark Street. Reporting party said a dog has been locked in the car since 8 a.m.
Sept. 25
9:21 a.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street. Reporting party said their vehicle had been hit.
12:59 p.m. Property damage reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said while they were driving something was thrown on their window causing it to break.
1:43 p.m. Disturbing the peace reported on W. 3rd N. Reporting party said a Chihuahua has been barking all day and night.
10:11 p.m. Disturbance reported on 2nd W. Reporting party said there has been yelling and the sound of items slamming.
Sept. 26
8:15 a.m. Fire reported in 4100 E. Reporting party said there is a fire that may be from a chicken coop from across the street.
10:47 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Dove Avenue. Reporting party said there was a vehicle in their driveway.
2:26 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 64-year-old female was experiencing heart issues.
Sept. 27
7:33 a.m. Traffic hazard reported in Highway 20. Reporting party said there was a metal ladder in the lane of travel.
7:04 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Veteran memorial Drive. Reporting party said someone fell and was having a seizure.
10:17 p.m. Disturbing the peace reported on Marian Court. Reporting party said the dogs in the neighborhood have been barking for several hours.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Oct. 13 to Oct. 17.
Oct. 13
9:50 a.m. Disturbance reported on 800 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a farmer is trying to take their property.
12:16 p.m. Shots fired reported on 73 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said bullets are flying past them.
3:25 p.m. Medical emergency reported in 4400 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 77-year-old female feels like she is going to pass out.
3:40 p.m. Traffic complaint reported in 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle following them almost caused a wreck.
5:28 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 3823 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle was in the wrong lane going the wrong direction.
Oct. 14
5:16 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3800 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 72-year-old male is having a hard time breathing.
8:10 a.m. Medical emergency reported in 400 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said their baby might have swallowed a small battery.
4:16 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Interstate 15 in Roberts. Reporting party said a man is passed out under a bridge.
4:44 p.m. Odor nuisance reported on 2600 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said it smells like propane is leaking.
Oct. 15
7:41 a.m. Traffic complaint reported in 100 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said there is a car partially on the roadway that is causing safety issues.
11:45 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 493 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said their wife is not responding.
12:04 p.m. Animal abuse reported on 4189 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they’ve been watching the neighbor’s horses all summer and are not getting fed.
3:41 p.m. Animal abuse reported on 2100 N. in Hamer. Reporting party said a dog has been tangled this afternoon and can’t access food or water.
8:43 p.m. Animals reported on 493 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said cows were out on the road.
Oct. 16
12:29 a.m. Disturbance reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said her husband with dementia is acting crazy.
9:38 a.m. Animals reported on 4060 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there are goats loose in the neighborhood.
7:07 p.m. Property damage reported on 3950 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said it looks like someone tried to break into their bully barn.
8:36 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1000 E. in Monteview. Reporting party said their mother has fallen.
Oct. 17
2:12 a.m. Disturbing the peace reported in 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said their neighbors have been making excessive noise for the last three nights.
8:44 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on 100 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a garbage bag in the middle of the road.
10:37 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 2865 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a 66-year-old female is having a hard time breathing.
4:32 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 400 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a white vehicle is swerving.
8:13 p.m. Juvenile runaway reported on 3950 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their son jumped out of a moving vehicle and ran away.