RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Mar. 8 to Mar. 12.
Mar. 8
12:40 a.m. An approximately six-foot male is seen jumping the fence and hiding in the canal on Caribou Street. He is heading east and wearing a coat, long pants and heavy work boots or shoes.
Mar. 9
8:19 a.m. A piece of fender is in the southbound lane near exit 322 on Highway 20.
12:57 p.m. A black 1998 Mercury, white 2001 Daewoo and black 2000 Ford F350 have been abandoned in a field near a parking lot on Rigby Lake Drive.
4:57 p.m. Several juveniles are on the top of the shelter at the City Park.
Mar. 10
4:39 a.m. There is a Coca-Cola semi with one trailer trailing sparks. The Reporting Party tried to wave vehicle down and it is currently heading eastbound on Highway 20 near exit 318.
12:26 p.m. A trifold wallet is found with a driver’s license, social security card and no cash.
3:42 p.m. The apartments on Third West has no lid on the garbage can. The Reporting Party is getting a lot of garbage blowing into her yard. She stated that there have been couches there for months and would like the area cleaned up. The city ordinance violation is closed.
Mar. 11
1:19 p.m. A hound dog is found behind the Broulim’s supermarket.
3:31 p.m. Someone is walking around and picking through the rocks at Good 2 Go on Farnsworth Way. They are making the customers and employees uncomfortable. The Reporting Party is in blue coveralls.
3:50 p.m. There is a vehicle behind the Don’s Lounge. The Reporting Party states he is intoxicated and will not drive. He would like to be left alone. He lost a friend last night and is grieving.
Mar. 12
3:22 a.m. A suspicious vehicle is running in a parking lot on Farnsworth Way.
12:45 p.m. There is an abandoned silver Saturn Vue that has a flat tire on West Main Street.
3:30 p.m. A white truck may have vehicle issues in the roadway on 4000 East and it is facing North.
Mar. 13
12:01 p.m. A red Hyundai with a busted out back window has been abandoned on First South for a week. A written warning was given.
2:48 p.m. The neighbors dog got out and is chasing the kids on First North. The Reporting Party is not sure if the dog is aggressive.
10:15 p.m. A Ford truck drove onto and parked on the sidewalk on Caribou Street. The engine is running, and its lights are on. The Reporting Party can’t tell what color the vehicle is.
Mar. 14
1:10 a.m. There was a fight on Idaho Avenue and North State Street between unknown individuals and they left in an unknown direction. There is a language barrier noted between the caller and dispatch.
1:11 p.m. There is a controlled burn in a burn pit on Second North.
10:02 p.m. A drowsy male driver is erratically changing speed on Highway 20 near exit 322. The vehicle is a Volkswagen Passat and dark in color with a Utah plate.
Mar. 15
8:58 a.m. The house across from the church at the corner on North State Street appears to be abandoned. The Reporting Party is worried since the mailbox is full and the windows appear to be smashed out. No one has stopped at the location for three months and there are no cars parked there. They don’t need a follow-up call.
9:41 a.m. A silver minivan keeps swerving and crossing the middle lane on Rigby Lake Drive. They are heading west bound on the overpass and the Reporting Party is not following.
5:15 p.m. There is a male with checkered sweatpants and long hair playing with the kids at the park for the second day in a row at the central Rigby City Park.
Mar. 16
12:11 p.m. An aggressive man is yelling at her at the D&L Cleaners on Farnsworth Way. A written warning was given.
2:18 p.m. A man is making them nervous at the Salon Savvy on Stockham Boulevard. A written warning was given.
8:57 p.m. A tree stump was burned earlier and now has flames on it on Second North. The reported incident was closed.
Mar. 17
10:29 a.m. The Reporting Party is getting texts every ten minutes requesting the rent be paid. They also received a letter saying they have to be out in thirty days from the property on Dove Avenue.
10:48 a.m. An extra patrol was scheduled for today and tomorrow on Dove Avenue.
6:49 p.m. The Bank of Commerce’s southeast motion alarm was triggered. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
Mar. 18
8:05 a.m. A brown Husky mix was found without a collar or tags at the Harwood Elementary.
2:37 p.m. A residential burglar alarm was triggered on Second North. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
Mar. 19
1:35 p.m. There looks to be a male hitting his head and waving his hands around in a white domestic car. The driver took the exit onto State Street. There are decorations on the back window from the film The Nightmare before Christmas.
2:03 p.m. A white truck with the City of Rigby logo ran a red light by the U.S. Bank on West Main Street. It is heading toward the Post Office. The Reporting Party had a solid green light when the truck went through the intersection and requested a follow-up call.
3:03 p.m. There is a fight in the Good 2 Go Parking lot on South State Street. A verbal warning was given.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Mar. 8 to Mar. 12.
Mar. 8
6:42 a.m. A deer is hit near North Waterstone Drive. The driver is no longer on the scene. The Reporting Party would like to salvage the deer.
6:55 a.m. A German Shepherd mix with a grey muzzle possibly fell out of the back of a pickup on the East County Line Road in Ririe. The older dog does appear to be hurt and is covered in burrs; doesn’t have a collar or tags,
10:24 a.m. There have been break-ins at the vet clinics through the valley. Extra patrols were scheduled on 300 North in Rigby.
Mar. 9
4:12 a.m. A suspicious car with a loud muffler has been driving around very slowly for approximately 45 minutes on 465 North in Lewisville. The reported incident is closed.
8:06 a.m. The Reporting Party has a video of someone dumping personal garbage in their dumpster on 3500 East in Lewisville. The reported incident is closed.
12:00 p.m. There is a student at the Rigby Middle School using foul language in the office and in the presence of other students.
Mar. 10
10:19 a.m. There is what looks like a safe open on the side on 3900 East near Rigby. It is 500 feet to the south of the intersection.
12:21 p.m. A business alarm is triggered on 178 North near Rigby. The reported incident is closed.
8:52 p.m. Someone is banging on the door on 4280 East between Rigby and Ririe. The Reporting Party does not recognize the individual and would like an officer to come. The individual left.
Mar. 11
10:15 a.m. There is a dark green Honda Accord with a dog in the back speeding over 100 miles per hour on Highway 20 near Exit 320.
5:39 p.m. A semi is stuck in the Reporting Party’s yard. They are waiting for the tow truck on North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby.
9:57 p.m. A dog has been barking yesterday, last night and all day today behind the Reporting Party’s house on 3736 East near Rigby. They do not think the owner is at home and the reported incident is closed.
Mar. 12
4:10 p.m. A gray minivan and white Range Rover were involved in a traffic accident in the school district parking lot on 300 North. The vehicle is rear ended and no one has injuries. The airbags did not deploy.
6:51 p.m. A black SUV pulled up next to the playground while the kids were playing on 319 North near Rigby. The vehicle is driving by slowly and is still near the playground equipment with its lights on. The Reporting Party’s granddaughter has run to her house.
8:40 p.m. The driver of a red or burgundy colored Nissan Titan tossed a beer can out of the window while speeding down Highway 33 in Terreton.
Mar. 13
12:20 p.m. A black SUV was seen following the kids in the playground on 319 North near Rigby last night and the Reporting Party believes the same vehicle is there today.
6:08 p.m. The Reporting Party requested a welfare check. Her daughter possibly sold her house on 200 North near Rigby last summer and she might be moving to Montana. The last time she was heard from was in August or September. They requested a follow-up call and the reported incident was closed.
9:23 p.m. There is fire east of Interstate 15 on 2800 East between Roberts and Sage Junction. The fire is in front of an outbuilding and near the structure. The Reporting Party doesn’t know what is on fire. The Roberts Fire Chief added that it was a controlled burn.
Mar. 14
1:37 a.m. The Reporting Party can see lights coming down a private lane with no vehicle visible on 100 North near Ririe. The dogs are also barking at the intruders.
5:55 p.m. A Haro bicycle with chrome was stolen on 2872 East in Roberts. The Reporting Party left the bike outside and they do not know when it was stolen.
7:41 p.m. A white male with a red shirt and a white Chevrolet truck is threatening them with a knife and has now pulled out a gun on 2858 East in Roberts. The reported incident resulted in an arrest.
Mar. 15
5:36 p.m. An elderly neighbor has been filling up buckets of snow for water and has possibly been eating out of dumpsters on 4100 East near Rigby. The welfare check was closed.
10:01 p.m. There is a vehicle in the Reporting Party’s driveway on 3800 East near Menan and they cannot determine the color or brand name. The suspicious circumstance was closed.
10:54 p.m. The Reporting Party is being tailgated by a white pickup truck with 1M plates. Their truck was almost hit while being passed and they are heading southbound on 3900 East near Rigby.
Mar. 16
12:28 p.m. A reckless driver in a black Ford is driving on the sidewalk near the Rigby High School.
12:49 p.m. The Reporting Party found what might be the backbone of a human. They had been trying to find a gas line on 4500 East near Ririe.
1:48 p.m. A gray van ran the stop sign on 4200 East between Rigby and Ririe. The Reporting Party had to hit the brakes and left skid marks.
Mar. 17
12:09 p.m. A male with dark hair, possibly a beard, ball cap and orange sunglasses is riding a bike and looking lost while heading northbound on East County Line Road between Highway 20 and Ririe.
1:19 p.m. The Reporting Party received a call from an unknown Idaho phone number stating that there was a warrant for him. He did not give any personal information.
2:11 p.m. A 2002 brown Chevrolet Silverado, with the keys in it, was stolen this afternoon on 693 North near Labelle. The Reporting Party called back to say his sister took the vehicle and no longer wants to report it as stolen.
Mar. 18
8:53 a.m. There has been suspicious activity behind the building on 1500 North in Terreton. The Reporting Party has seen two pickups filled with equipment and they have Iowa and 1C plates. They requested an extra patrol during the evening and night at the truck entrance to the property.
8:04 p.m. A male with a beard or a mask was inside her front porch at about 5:30 p.m. and is back again. The Reporting Party is disabled and is on 300 North near Rigby.
8:34 p.m. A black steer with a narrow white ear tag ran through the fence on 4200 East near Rigby. It was last seen in the Blackstone Subdivision and heading north. They have been looking for him and will continue the search in the morning. It is okay to give out their contact information.
Mar. 19
4:16 p.m. A young man in dark clothing and wearing orange and white shoes has been loitering in the Jefferson Greens neighborhood for the last three hours.
9:55 p.m. The Reporting Party heard a loud bang and their garage door is open on 3291 East near Grant. The motion lights turned on after the bang and they possible heard someone outside. The Reporting Party has a firearm with him and the motion lights have now turned off.
10:36 p.m. The Reporting Party’s Great Pyrenees and Pit Bull Terrier dug their way out of the yard and are missing from 3700 East near Rigby. They are not wearing collars and are named Hazard and Lowie.