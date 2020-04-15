Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.
Jan. 27
2:24 a.m. A white car pulled up to Tralee apartments trashcans. It was idling and had a loud muffler.
8:39 p.m. A 32-year-old female on Fremont Ave. has a permanent retainer that came loose on one side and is now poking her in the mouth. There was no bleeding. No ambulance was dispatched.
Jan. 28
1:51 p.m. A 68-year-old man, who is also diabetic, was reported in the Wendy’s parking lot at Rigby Lake Drive, sweating and making no sense.
Jan. 29
6:15 p.m. Reporting party’s girlfriend’s vehicle was hit in a bank parking lot. The other driver did not have insurance.
11:09 p.m. Male resident at Rigby Lake Drive tripped over a walker and was complaining of pain in his leg. He is in his late 70s or early 80s.
Jan. 30
9:48 a.m. A suicidal subject was reported using a handful of Klonopin. Transported to ERIMC via. Idaho Falls ambulance.
6:55 p.m. Someone took a bite of a dishwasher pod at Caribou St. and it made him throw up.
9:41 p.m. A disturbance was reported at 2 N in Rigby. The girlfriend was yelling in the background stating she wanted him to leave the residence. He reports that it has been going on all day.
Jan. 31
1:20 p.m. Individual wanted to speak to the Sheriff. Says she is upset with Verizon about buying a tablet and a $3.00 fee and activation fee. Says Verizon did not represent deal.
4:54 p.m. Ongoing domestic situation. Husband was charged last January with battery but he has decided to leave her. She wants to know her options and someone needs to contact his parole officer.
8:10 p.m. This was a public service motorist assist at the roundabout at Farnsworth Wy. and Stockham Blvd.. A Honda will not stay in neutral.
Feb. 1
11:01 a.m. This was a call for a public service for a funeral escort. Wanted an escort through a light and will be going to Annis.
8:05 p.m. Call for a welfare check. 16-year-old son came home and was suicidal.
10:37 p.m. Report of a running vehicle at N. State Street with a young child inside.
Feb. 2
5:28 p.m. Traffic complaint of a grey Chevy driving all over the road.
6:42 p.m. Two-year-old male not responding, shaking at Tall Ave. Did have a fever earlier today and stated temperature of 104 degrees. Transported to EIRMC via Idaho Falls ambulance.
9:50 p.m. Chest pains reported in left side with some shortness of breath since 11:00 a.m. in 35-year-old male at Caribou St. Transported to ERIMC via Idaho Falls ambulance.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.
Jan. 27
9:35 a.m. A car was reported under a semi. Injuries were unknown. Female was transported to EIRMC via Idaho Falls ambulance.
3:01 p.m. Traffic bus violation. A vehicle almost ran the school bus stop arm. A male driver in a white Chevy was texting.
Jan. 28
9:40 a.m. Report of a vicious animal. Reporting party stated a dog has been trying to fight with their dogs. Has previously killed neighbor’s chicken and took it to the reporting party’s house. It is a black lab.
1:15 p.m. Report that the missionaries slid off the road, hitting a stop sign. There were no reported injuries.
Jan. 29
8:02 a.m. Report of suspicious circumstances. Garage door was wide open, gas was gone from truck and a mirror was broken off.
3:33 p.m. Juvenile report. A Jefferson Elementary student assaulted a teacher. Bruises were reported.
9:19 p.m. Call for a public service to unlock vehicle. Locked keys, purse and three-year-old daughter in running vehicle.
Jan. 30
8:12 a.m. Report of a disturbance. Two employees engaged in a fight, with one beating up the other. Employees were separated.
12:11 p.m. Report that a rifle was being withheld by in-laws. Parents had purchased the rifle and given it to the reporting party when he was 12. The rifle, a 7mm Savage Woodstock with a black scope and cut off barrel, has the last digits of the reporting party’s Social Security number engraved on the barrel.
6:14 p.m. Animal report. Bull in the road.
Jan. 31
10:19 a.m. Call to report a traffic hazard. Three wrecks took place since last night and would like the area sanded.
2:14 p.m. Missing animal report. A horse, part Quarter and part Hackney, being boarded at Mountain River Ranch got out last night and the reporting party was not informed until today.
6:40 p.m. Vehicle vs. Deer. Airbags deployed but no injuries reported.
Feb. 1
11:30 a.m. Report of a vicious animal. Neighbor to the west had a Malamute that killed his dog yesterday. Reporting party had a small terrier and would like contact.
1:31 p.m. An injured red-tailed hawk was reported at the south of the road near N Yellowstone in Rigby. Fish and Game was advised.
Feb. 2
7:08 p.m. An very intoxicated sounding man had been drinking and was driving home when his vehicle ran out of gas. Reporting party would like to “turn himself in because no one else would help him.”
7:46 p.m. The reporting party was supposed to pick up three children at 6:00 p.m. Says “he” was not there and won’t answer his phone. Reporting party wants to know what to do.