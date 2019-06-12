Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of March 1 to March 7.
March 1
6:21 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said a man was intoxicated at the gas pump and drove toward Idaho Falls.
7:48 a.m. Hit and run reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said another vehicle scraped along his vehicle when backing out.
10:51 p.m. Theft reported on Main Street. Reporting party said $4,000 to $5,000 was missing.
March 2
3:09 p.m. Possible drug use reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said it smelled like marijuana was coming from a room.
5:12 p.m. Medical emergency reported on State Street. Reporting party said a 30-year-old male was vomiting blood and coming in and out of consciousness.
10:26 p.m. No-contact order violation reported on Short Street. Reporting party said a female came into the residence and hit him and the female he was with March 1.
March 3
9:33 a.m. Vehicle vandalism reported in Rigby. Reporting party said his wife’s vehicle was vandalized while in the city limits.
11:23 a.m. Dogs reported on 1st N. Reporting party said two yellow Labrador retrievers were running loose.
10:50 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a tire was in the southbound left lane.
March 4
9:34 a.m. Lost dog reported on Courthouse Way. Reporting party said the black female Labradoodle went missing from the courthouse parking lot.
2:46 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Railroad Avenue. Reporting party said a vehicle was in a non-turning lane and merging in and out of traffic.
March 5
2:45 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said her pacemaker shocked her four times.
6:04 p.m. Hit and run reported on State Street. Reporting party said damage to vehicle was noticed at lunch time.
8:21 p.m. Theft reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said someone kicked in a bedroom door and stole rings.
March 6
8:16 a.m. Information reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said they were worried about upstairs neighbor’s 5-year-old daughter. They said the upstairs neighbors often yelled and fought.
4:35 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said his body was turning yellow.
5:51 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a male came to the door trying to sell a product and asked her to come out to his van, but she informed him no and he went away.
March 7
9:45 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Lake Drive. Reporting party said a 15-year-old male was confused and combative and may have taken unknown meds.
6:45 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 66-year-old male was experiencing severe abdominal pain.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of March 1 to March 7.
March 1
1:30 a.m. Cattle reported on 3700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said 2 cows were out.
3:36 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3845 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said she was experiencing chest, back and left arm pain.
7:58 a.m. Horse reported on 776 N. in Menan. Reporting party said her daughter noticed two horses running through Foxberry Farms subdivision.
12:52 p.m. Vehicle reported abandoned on 1st W. in Ririe. Reporting party said the vehicle has been there for an extended period of time and needs to be tagged for 48 hour removal.
2:12 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 460 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said two vehicles drag racing.
March 2
10:29 a.m. Vehicle theft reported on 4100 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their Nissan was taken.
1:37 p.m. Moose reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a cow and calf moose were near a playground with children in the area.
10:00 p.m. Disturbance reported on Yellowstone Highway in Rigby. Reporting party said a male was punched in the face.
March 3
5:24 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 20th N in Rigby. Reporting party said she was barely breathing and experiencing pain.
5:51 p.m. Lost dog reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a brown and white male pit bull without a collar or tag had gone missing.
7:39 p.m. Burglary reported on 300 N in Rigby. Reporting party said an air conditioning unit was pushed out of a second story window and that a safe and digital video recorder were missing.
March 4
9:05 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Rigby High Lane in Rigby. Reporting party said a 16-year-old male was having difficulty breathing and may have had an allergic reaction.
10:29 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on County Line Road in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle almost hit her while in Ririe. She said the female driver had been on her phone.
11:21 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said a piece of plywood was in the northbound lanes.
4:07 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on 500 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a dog was chasing cars on the road and that this was an ongoing problem.
4:54 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2200 N. in Monteview. Reporting party said they were unable to stand or walk.
March 5
10:30 a.m. Property damage reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said his window was shattered by something a vehicle in front of him threw out.
7:38 p.m. Medical emergency reported at 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said he had a swollen face and was sweating.
March 6
10:02 a.m. Traffic bus violation reported on 650 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said a vehicle passed the school bus while the stop arm was extended and children were waiting at the bus stop.
2:12 p.m. Theft reported on 3800 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said they lost their wallet and found it with $48 missing.
4:27 p.m. Physical disturbance reported on Yellowstone Highway in Rigby. Reporting party said a male manhandled her and she said that she turned around and punched the male.
8:29 p.m. Traffic complaint reported in Jefferson County. Reporting party said a female and male were possibly intoxicated.
March 7
10:14 a.m. Medical emergency reported at 144 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said his 72-year-old wife fell out of bed and hit her head on the night stand. He said she was not talking and could not hear him.
5:37 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Kelly Canyon Road in Ririe. Reporting party said an 18-year-old male sustained a lower back injury.
6:44 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 380 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone was spinning cookies.