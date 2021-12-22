RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for May 15 to May 29.
May 22
2:02 p.m. An escort was requested from the funeral home on South State Street to Sugar City Cemetery. They will call back on the closing song.
7:54 p.m. The Reporting Party’s husband kicked her out of the apartment on Rigby Lake Drive. Her husband also kept her keys and cell phone. She is currently borrowing a phone.
9:46 p.m. A white Toyota van with a female driver has parked three times in front of the Reporting Party’s residence and parked in the area without getting out on Third West. The vehicle was in the back of the Family Dollar and followed the Reporting Party’s son while walking home. The van is currently parked in front of the apartments south of them and the reported incident was closed.
May 23
2:01 a.m. Something got thrown at the Reporting Party’s window and broke it. They do not know what was thrown at them while on First South.
1:23 p.m. Two individuals are on the northwest side of the church on First South. A 63-year-old male has vomited and is in an altered mental state. A 60-year-old male has prediabetes and had knee surgery recently. The reported incident resulted in transportation to EIRMC by ambulance.
May 24
9:37 a.m. There has been a couch on the front lawn of a property on Second North for about eight weeks. The reported incident was closed.
10:47 a.m. Gas was stolen from a vehicle on West Main Street via a broken gas cap and punctured hole. Its gas tank had been nearly full. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
1:36 p.m. The driver of a GMC Acadia with 1J license plates ran a red light on South State Street. They took the corner next to the library at twenty miles per hour. The reported incident was closed.
May 25
4:12 p.m. A silver SUV flipped over and had smoke coming out of it. There are people standing around the vehicle on Highway 20 near exit 322.
5:38 p.m. The Reporting Party’s car was damaged when a garbage can flew into it on Rigby Lake Drive. A white Toyota Corolla was involved in the incident.
6:24 p.m. Someone shot one of the right-side windows of his vehicle while on the southbound lanes of Highway 20 near exit 322. He thinks it came from someone off the road.
May 26
10:14 a.m. Garbage is all over the street on Third West.
11:47 a.m. A reckless driver was cited and released on 3800 East.
1:09 p.m. An 88-year-old female fell and is not conscience on Stockham Boulevard. She is breathing and has a pulse of 39.
May 27
3:11 p.m. A black dog is running in and out of a business on South State Street. The people in George & Jesse's Les Schwab Tire Center know where the dog lives. A verbal warning was given.
4:07 p.m. There is a power truck blocking the road at the South Fork Elementary School. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
11:36 p.m. There is a silver Subaru in the parking lot of the red brick church on First South and someone is staring into the apartments near there. They are located on the southeast side of the church.
May 28
12:14 p.m. A hubcap, wire and debris are in the slow southbound lane of Highway 20 near mile marker 321.
3:28 p.m. The neighbor across the street on Claremore Drive has a vehicle missing its hood and license plates. The Reporting Party is concerned about it being an eyesore and would like to remain anonymous.
5:06 p.m. A black Labrador Retriever and a Heeler are on their property on the Annis Highway. One is wearing a bark collar. Neither dog has tags nor wearing a regular collar. The reported incident was closed.
May 29
4:05 p.m. There is a dog inside of a white Chevrolet Silverado with the windows cracked open. The dog is yelping, and the vehicle is on the right side of the Squealers Fun Park entrance on Rigby Lake Drive. A verbal warning was given.
4:58 p.m. A public service was provided by unlocking a white Ford cargo van on Third West.
7:44 p.m. There is a possibly intoxicated female employee with a white Lexus on Rigby Lake Drive. Transport wasn’t required.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for May 15 to May 29.
May 22
2:27 a.m. The Reporting Party’s window was shot out while he was driving on I15 near mile marker 133. He heard the shot and then his window broke. He did not see any vehicles in the area and left the location. He went to Sage Junction and is in a black RAM 2500.
3:25 p.m. A neighbor is burning garbage three houses down from the Reporting Party on 3400 East near Lewisville. The house is tan with a turquoise trim. The smell is horrible.
9:08 p.m. Items are being stolen out of the caboose on the Reporting Party’s property on 3500 East in Menan. The have a video of the theft. The reported incident resulted in an arrest.
May 23
12:36 a.m. The Reporting Party’s door is scratched, and it looks like someone attempted to break into the house on 100 North near Rigby. They don’t know if they made it into the house.
11:06 a.m. The back window of a 2000 Buick Century was broken on First East in Ririe and they do not think anything is missing.
6:01 p.m. The Reporting Party has been living with a man who got behind on the rent and then was arrested. They are not on the lease and was told by the landlord that they had to leave the residence on 800 North near Menan in five days.
May 24
1:51 a.m. The Reporting Party can see two males moving large barrels that smell of chemicals near their neighbor's house on 200 North near Ririe.
2:22 p.m. The window of a pickup truck on the North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby was broken.
3:51 p.m. A 59-year-old had a lawnmower fall on top of her in a ditch on 175 East near Ririe. She was transported to EIRMC by an Idaho Falls ambulance.
May 25
1:21 p.m. A lime green metal bench with a waffle weave pattern was stolen from 627 North in Roberts.
3:19 p.m. A trailer without plates was left on the property that they are trying to sell. There should be camper on 100 North near Grant too. The wood trailer needs to be removed and they requested a call back.
7:26 p.m. The house, windows and their husband’s work truck were hit by paint balls on Twin Butte Road near Menan.
May 26
12:50 p.m. A maroon Dodge drifted into the oncoming traffic and caused a traffic accident on Highway 26. There is an individual bleeding, and another agency took the call.
1:36 p.m. Debris and garbage is blowing from the neighbor’s property onto theirs on 3700 East near Rigby.
6:57 p.m. Someone is stealing Victoria Secret out of their mailbox on 100 North south of Rigby.
May 27
9:36 a.m. Assistance was requested from another agency while officers had search training with their K9 partners at the Idaho National Laboratory.
9:43 a.m. A stop sign is missing on East County Line Road. Jefferson County’s Road and Bridge was notified.
4:41 p.m. There is a black and green vehicle with a fin weaving through the lanes, racing and cutting off traffic on 300 North near Rigby.
May 28
12:54 a.m. The Reporting Party saw lights in the driveway on 400 North near Lewisville. Someone got out of a vehicle that looked like a Ford F-150 and started walking back toward the residence. Then they turned around, got into the vehicle, left and headed east. They have had problems with fuel being stolen several months ago.
4:07 p.m. Vandalism occurred at the Mustang Events Center in Roberts. Glass and other items were broken, and extra patrols were scheduled.
9:33 p.m. The Reporting Party stated that the neighbors are claiming he is outside with a weapon on 2858 East in Roberts.
May 29
9:58 a.m. The Reporting Party sent a deposit through the Zelle digital payment network for Highlander Heifers. They cannot get a hold of the female selling the cows and the address is fake. They have an email.
3:51 p.m. There is a dog in a silver and grey Chrysler covered in blankets with the windows cracked open. The vehicle is at the Heise Hot Springs parking lot with 8B license plates.
4:44 p.m. The Reporting Party received a call from their sister and could not get an answer from her. They could hear a smoke detector going off. A welfare check was assigned for 172 North near Rigby.