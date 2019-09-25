Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of May 6 to May 12.
May 6
11:55 a.m. Burglary reported on State Street. Reporting party said a tan purse with identification and cards in it was stolen out of the unlocked car.
4:40 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said a 92-year-old woman was not responding very well and had difficulty walking.
9:58 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a car exited Highway 20, swerving and almost going off a bridge.
May 7
1:58 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on State Street. Reporting party said a person with dark pants and a light shirt was throwing stuff out of a white Subaru.
12:14 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said a 60-year-old man cut his hand on a table saw saw blade and was missing his pinky and thumb.
5:46 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on 2nd S. Reporting party said a limb was on the power lines and the power company and public works department had been contacted.
May 8
3:57 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on State Street. Reporting party said a man with a yellow sweater was in distress and falling over flowers.
9:20 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a 19-year-old man who had recently had surgery on his tonsils was in extreme pain and coming in and out of consciousness.
7:00 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on State Street. Reporting party said she came home to find her back gate unlatched and said she did not know who would have unlatched it.
May 9
8:42 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said an individual was experiencing nausea, felt sick to their stomach, had loose stool, a headache, vertigo and difficulty breathing.
10:37 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Madsen Avenue. Reporting party said a man in a silver car stopped to take pictures of a house for sale across the road before speeding up the road, coming back and taking pictures of the reporting party’s house.
3:04 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party said she had been hit in the roundabout by a man in a dump truck.
May 10
8:31 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 26-year-old woman had possibly broken her toe.
10:28 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a newer silver truck with a bright, light strip on the back was on the shoulder of the highway.
May 11
11:20 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said a young male in a red full-size pickup in the Broulim’s parking lot was yelling out of the windows, squealing the tires and slamming on the brakes.
2:23 p.m. Dog reported on State Street. Reporting party said a dog had been left inside a white Chevy truck.
10:27 p.m. Fraud reported on State Street. Reporting party said a female tried to pass a fake $50 bill.
May 12
4:36 p.m. Disturbance of the peace reported on Main Street. Reporting party said loud music was coming from a nearby apartment.
5:13 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on State Street. Reporting party said a lot of glass lay in the intersection and they had been unable to avoid it.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of May 6 to May 12.
May 6
11:00 a.m. Disturbance of the peace reported on 100 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a navy blue helicopter flew barely above their poplar trees three times.
6:07 p.m. Fraud reported in the Lewisville area. Reporting party said an elderly man went into the bank and withdrew several thousand dollars to pay for his daughter who supposedly was abducted and being held in a van.
8:07 p.m. Brush fire reported on 1100 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said a controlled burn had gotten out of control and had come near to a pile of lumber. They said no structures were threatened.
May 7
1:06 a.m. Prowler reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a male in a red shirt cut through the yard and walked behind the trailer, causing the dog to start barking.
2:10 p.m. Fraud reported on 480 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a paving company showed up to his house and seal asphalt. He said he believed it was a company he had made prior arrangements with, but he said it was not and charged him three times the going rate.
8:21 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3950 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a 49-year-old woman felt a pain in her chest and was having a hard time breathing.
May 8
1:49 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1100 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said an 84-year-old woman fell on the floor and possibly broke her pelvis.
2:14 p.m. Animal abuse reported on 4000 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said two horses and a mule were underfed.
3:26 p.m. Threats reported on 1st E. in Ririe. Reporting party said a male on felony probation had been threatening to beat her up.
6:26 p.m. Dog bite reported on 3400 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a dog came across the road and bit her while she was riding a bicycle.
May 9
3:58 p.m. Animal abuse reported on 3850 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said the owner had been leaving their small dog outside tied up without shelter.
6:30 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 493 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a little red Chevy with California plates had been hanging out in the area for more than 20 minutes and “being smart” when asked what he was doing.
8:37 p.m. Nuisance reported on 100 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone was burying dead animals in the back pasture causing a very bad smell.
May 10
11:23 a.m. Lost dog reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a male black lab with a camo collar and no tags was missing.
2:57 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Menan Lorenzo Highway in Menan. Reporting party said an 82-year-old woman fell and was bleeding from her head.
7:08 p.m. Theft reported on 650 N. in Menan. Reporting party said a male came in, bought a couple of things, and ran after setting off the alarm when leaving.
May 11
9:54 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Menan Lorenzo Highway in Menan. Reporting party said an 80-year-old diabetic woman was incoherent and showing signs of stroke.
2:19 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said 49-year-old wife had a hard time breathing and was incoherent.
8:10 p.m. Animal abuse reported on 400 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle pulled up in front of the house, looked around and dumped off a dog before driving away.
10:42 p.m. Trespass reported on 400 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a male from earlier came onto the reporting party’s property to retrieve the dog they had dropped off earlier. The reporting party said they told the male to leave at gunpoint, and said the dog had found a new home.
May 12
4:08 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 682 N. in Menan. Reporting party said she was experiencing neck pain and had had carotid artery surgery approximately four years previously on the same side.
11:32 a.m. Vandalism reported on 12 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a house was toilet papered.
6:02 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said a male fishing from the bridge had children playing around construction cones.