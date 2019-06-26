Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of March 4 to March 10.
April 1
4:56 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a 76-year-old male was experiencing bilateral numbness and chest pains.
5:09 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Tall Avenue. Reporting party said the neighbors had parked in front of their driveway and that this was an ongoing issue.
8:57 p.m. Medical emergency reported on State Street. Reporting party said a female was gasping and turning blue.
April 2
10:12 a.m. Disturbance reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said her ex-boyfriend walked away with her money after pushing her after a verbal argument.
12:11 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on State Street. Reporting party said a couple in the parking lot looked like they might be doing drugs in the vehicle.
3:43 p.m. Missing person reported at 1st W. Reporting party said a 9-year-old male went missing and left his back pack.
April 3
10:04 p.m. No contact order violation reported on State Street. The reporting party said her daughter told her that a male the daughter had a no contact order with was near her.
11:40 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 4th W. Reporting party said a board may have hit the side of the house, causing a loud noise.
April 5
1:56 p.m. Vehicle theft reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said their vehicle was taken while they were at work, and believes that their father’s girlfriend took it.
2:42 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a female had passed out but was breathing normally.
11:34 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Main Street. Reporting party said a 27-year-old female had been drinking and was dancing when she slumped over.
April 6
11:38 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said their neighbor backed into their vehicle.
12:49 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said their daughter saw a young boy outside with a gun that looked like a small rifle.
11:31 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 300 N. Reporting party said they saw a vehicle that looked out of place parked on the grass twice
April 7
10:48 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Lemmon Lane. Reporting party said six needles were on the side of the road.
2:25 p.m. Dog bite reported on Idaho Avenue. Reporting party said a 2-year-old male had received a dog bite on their face and that it was infected.
7:36 p.m. Drunken driving reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said their ex-husband’s girlfriend had been drinking and was driving toward Menan.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of March 4 to March 10.
April 1
6:02 a.m. Nuisance odor reported on 375 N in Rigby. Reporting party said the neighbor burns garbage and fills the reporting party’s house with smoke.
11:49 a.m. Traffic complaint reported in Monteview. Reporting party said a car was driving 70 miles per hour and was all over the road.
12:32 p.m. Fire reported in Menan. Reporting party said there was a range fire in the Cinder Butte area.
10:50 p.m. Medical emergency reported in Menan. Reporting party said their dad was having a heart attack.
April 2
4:36 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3700 E in Rigby. Reporting party said she and her husband heard a loud noise on their property.
1:54 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 650 N. in Menan. Reporting party said a 72-year-old female was stuck in a tub and unable to get up.
7:50 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 2nd W. in Ririe. Reporting party said an older pickup was racing down the alleyway.
April 3
8:17 a.m. Burglary reported on 1600 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said that money and other items were stolen out of their pickup the night before, and that people had been trying to steal from their garage the previous week.
5:45 p.m. Gas leak reported on 343 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said they hit a gas line and turned it off.
8:05 p.m. Lost dog reported on 267 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said their blind 15-year-old female Boston terrier went out to go to the bathroom and did not return.
April 4
6:15 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said that a vehicle was parked south of their residence and that they could hear a male and female yelling and cursing at each other while walking up and down the road.
9:32 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said a wheel barrow was in the eastbound lanes.
7:25 p.m. Lost dog reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said their tailless blue heeler border collie mix jumped out of the truck.
April 5
3:38 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on the Menan Lorenzo Highway in Rigby. Reporting Party said a car swerved into oncoming traffic and was going erratic speeds.
6:29 p.m. Vandalism reported on 4700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their grandson punched a hole in the wall and left a mess.
8:10 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 600 N in Rigby. Reporting party said a 60-year-old male was weak and not really talking.
April 6
12:06 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Calloway Circle in Rigby. Reporting party said a recently sold house in the subdivision that had been empty for more than a month had a strange light on in the back.
3:14 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 2872 E in Roberts. Reporting party said someone was trying to enter the house and tried jiggling the front door knob.
1:48 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on County Line Road in Rigby. Reporting party said a rock flew at and broke his windshield.
April 7
2:47 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting Party said an older male driver was swerving and unable to stay in the lane.
4:39 p.m. Medical emergency reported on the Menan Lorenzo Highway in Menan. Reporting party said a 73-year-old male may be having a stroke and was not speaking or moving.