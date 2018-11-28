Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Sept. 8 to Sept. 14.
Sept. 8
12:09 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on N. Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said there was wet concrete on the northbound lane.
Sept. 9
9:50 a.m. Medical overdose reported on Main Street. Reporting party said they possibly took meds twice that day and was feeling out of it.
4:36 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said there was a Ford Explorer weaving.
Sept. 10
1:27 p.m. Property vandalism reported on Dove Avenue. Reporting party said someone knocked down their fence and let the dogs out.
4:56 p.m. Extra patrol requested on State Street. Reporting party said daughter was almost hit in the cross walk and speeders have been an ongoing problem in the area.
Sept. 11
1:27 a.m. Restraining order violation reported on State Street. Reporting party said her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her.
8:54 a.m. Animal reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said there was a stray dog.
7:57 p.m. Medical emergency reported on W. 2nd S. Reporting party said husband has a blood clot in his leg and is being seen by a specialist buy has collapsed.
9:51 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Caribou St. Reporting party said there was a vehicle in front of their home that has never been seen before.
Sept. 12
2:00 p.m. Traffic bus violation reported on 2nd W. Reporting party juvenile female driver did not stop when bus was letting a child off.
3:31 p.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on Clark St. Reporting party said the owner of the building will be having a tree company come to remove trees near the parking lot but two vehicle were abandoned there.
Sept. 13
9:26 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported in Cordon Park. Reporting party said a camera was broken and another was stolen.
12:52 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party said a 77 year-old male was experiencing a possible stroke.
10:14 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a 66 year-old female fell from a standing position and is bleeding from the head.
Sept. 14
11:47 a.m. Child custody event reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said they were recently separated and the father is not letting the mother pick up the children.
6:46 p.m. Vehicle theft reported on State Street. Reporting party said he went to pick up his vehicle that was parked but it is was not there.
7:07 p.m. Disturbance reported on Ramona Avenue. Reporting party said his ex-wife is not allowing him to take the kids for the weekend.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Oct. 1 to Oct. 5.
Oct. 1
7:55 a.m. Cattle reported on 2884 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said there were several cows on Frontage Road south of Roberts.
8:38 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 4755 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their whole right side is numb and tingling.
9:42 a.m. Property damage reported on the Menan-Lorenzo Highway. Reporting party said someone ran into their fence.
1:10 p.m. Theft reported on Yellowstone Highway in Rigby. Reporting party said four tires were missing from behind their shop.
Oct. 2
8:15 a.m. Welfare check reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said their 4 year-old talked about killing himself.
5:53 p.m. Medical injury reported on 500 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said a 1,500 gallon water tank fell on a 68 year-old male.
6:25 p.m. Animal reported on Menan-Lorenzo Highway. Reporting party said there was a dog in the street.
Oct. 3
8:15 a.m. Fraud attempted reported on 4108 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said his wife received a phone call in which the caller stated he was from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stating he had a warrant for her arrest.
9:14 a.m. Vehicle fire reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting parties said there was a semi with hay on fire.
12:25 p.m. Animal abuse reported on 2100 E. in Hamer. Reporting party said the neighbor’s dog is unable to get water.
1:50 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Rigby High Lane. Reporting party said a 17 year-old male was having a seizure.
Oct. 4
2:18 a.m. Medical overdose reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said his wife had taken oxy and alcohol.
4:55 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3035 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said there were multiple people stealing from yard and are now trying to get through windows and doors.
5:27 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 4400 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a female driver was driving excessively fast.
10:16 p.m. Juvenile complaint reported north of the Snake River in the Menan area. Reporting party said there are kids that might be drinking and driving.
Oct. 5
10:43 a.m. Suspicious person reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said there is a male in a large coat and ski mask wandering around building.
7:12 p.m. Disturbance reported on 3300 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their mother is causing a problem and yelling at people.
9:53 p.m. Animals reported on 3950 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there were two cattle on the roadway.
11:18 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3800 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a car pulled in the back of the Rigby South State Center parking lot.