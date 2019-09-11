Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of April 29 to May 5.
April 29
12:16 p.m. Vehicle vandalism reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said their daughter’s car had been egged the night of April 26.
5:55 p.m. Fraud reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a caller stated they had the reporting party’s granddaughter and wanted $1,000, but the reporting party said they could only send $800.
7:59 p.m. Injured hawk reported on 1st S. Reporting party said the hawk had an injured wing and was currently in a cow pen behind the residents. The reporting party asked for the police department to contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
April 30
12:42 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a car had parked between the handicapped spots.
1:05 p.m. Theft reported on State Street. Reporting party said cash had been taken from George and Jesse’s Les Schwab Tire Center.
7:13 p.m. Trespass reported on 1st S. Reporting party said ex-husband came into the residence and was taking daughter’s belongings.
May 1
7:59 a.m. Vicious dog reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said a dog was attempting to bite children as they crossed the street.
8:21 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 4000 E. Reporting party said there had been a three-vehicle traffic accident.
12:00 p.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on 1st N. Reporting party said a vehicle needed to be tagged for removal.
May 2
2:15 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Main Street. Reporting party said loud music was coming from a tattoo shop.
1:43 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said the two-car collision occurred at the roundabout and that there were no injuries.
6:45 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party said an individual had fallen, had a seizure and was bleeding from the back.
May 3
3:57 p.m. Disturbance reported on Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party said a female in a red shirt was hitting a little girl on a bike.
6:50 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a 92-year-old female had had a possible stroke and could not speak.
7:24 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on State Street. Reporting party said there had been a possible drug exchange, and that the vehicles had left, turning right on Main Street after leaving the Rigby Maverick.
May 4
11:28 a.m. No contact order violation reported on 1st Street. Reporting party said the respondent in a no contact order had sent them texts.
5:40 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Clark Street. Reporting party said three motorcycles almost hit him when he was walking on the sidewalk. He said one of the motorcycles left, and the other two were parked across from Lil’ Mike’s Bar-B-Que.
6:31 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Boulder Street. Reporting party said he was home alone and having difficulty breathing.
May 5
12:21 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a 91-year-old woman was showing signs of a stroke, slurring her words and with her right side weak and her face drooping.
1:14 p.m. Disturbance reported on Fremont Avenue. Reporting party said a female was screaming to leave her alone in what sounded like a fight. The reporting party said an infant was in the residence.
7:39 p.m. Information reported on State Street. Reporting party said two males in a lifted blue Chevy pickup truck had left the store after purchasing beer and may have been driving intoxicated toward Ririe on Highway 48.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of April 29 to May 5.
April 29
8:09 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Kelly Canyon Road in Ririe. Reporting party said a male was walking around the buildings and hid his face.
3:55 p.m. Brush and field fire reported on 2800 E in Roberts. Reporting party said a controlled burn had gotten out of control and was moving quickly while near houses. The reporting party said they only had buckets.
9:04 p.m. Nuisance reported on 3990 E in Rigby. Reporting party said a neighbor had an anti-barking device that would not stop going off even though the dogs were inside.
April 30
8:21 a.m. Horses reported on 3400 E in Lewisville. Reporting party said a brown and a light brown horse were running on the road.
12:34 p.m. Illegal dumping reported on 600 N in Rigby. Reporting party said someone had been dumping trash and tree limbs on their property when there was a no trespassing sign and a no dumping sign.
2:57 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3035 E in Roberts. Reporting party said footprints were on the roof tile and handprints on the attic door.
3:57 p.m Fire reported on 1800 N in Terreton. Reporting party said weeds were burning in the pasture near the residence and no one was in the pasture.
May 1
9:41 a.m. Goats reported on 600 N in Menan. Reporting party said goats were in the road and the gutter had been fenced in.
2:34 p.m. Fraud reported on 200 N in Rigby. Reporting party said she received a call stating the caller had her juvenile daughter and had a gun to her head. The reporting party followed instructions and sent $750. She said later she pulled her daughter, who had not been contacted, out of school.
7:16 p.m. Property damage reported on 4400 E in Rigby. Reporting party said they heard a crash and saw a silver vehicle ran off the road and took out a phone box in front of the residence.
May 2
1:54 a.m. Fire reported on 160 E in Ririe. Reporting party said they were hosing off a tree that was on fire and smoking without flames. The reporting party said the hose was not getting it out.
6:03 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3200 E in Menan. Reporting party said a 74-year-old male had fallen from a standing positions and needed assistance getting back into bed.
5:16 p.m. Fire reported on 1100 E in Terreton. Reporting party said a fire had started in an outbuilding and a wood cutting machine was inside.
May 3
1:09 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3950 E in Rigby. Reporting party said 76-year-old husband had stepped off the sidewalk in front of a pickup truck and that there were no injuries.
10:59 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 3700 E in Rigby. Reporting party said there were horses loose and it was possible the person in the silver Subaru had been cutting fences to let them loose.
11:56 p.m. Traffic complaint on County Line Road in Rigby. Reporting party said a silver truck was making random U-turns all over the road.
May 4
1:41 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said a male had woken up on the side of the road, did not know where he was, and his last memory was being in Oklahoma.
1:16 p.m. Disturbance reported on 600 N in Rigby. Reporting party said a male was threatening them with a sidearm and trying to get the reporting party to fight.
9:33 p.m. Suspicious person reported on Ririe Highway in Rire. Reporting party said a possibly intoxicated 20- to 30-year-old male with big gauges in his ears and tattoos, wearing shorts and a tank top came into the store, did not pay for a hot dog, and left the store on foot.
May 5
10:13 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Heise Road in Ririe. Reporting party said an unoccupied blue Chevy with a smashed windshield and open door was down in a borrow pit with parts laying everywhere.
1:06 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 670 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said a 91-year-old man fell on his face in gravel and was bleeding badly.
2:23 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 3500 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a female had crashed a motorcycle and was moaning and bleeding from her arm.
9:40 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Interstate 15 in Roberts. Reporting party said someone in a silver Volkswagen Bug was shooting paintballs on Highway 33. He said he followed the vehicle to Sage Junction and planned to turn around at Roberts. He called back to advise nothing had been damaged, though there was yellow paint all over his vehicle.