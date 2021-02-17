Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Oct. 24 to Oct. 27.
Oct. 24
5:36 a.m. Rigby officers were requested by another agency to 73 North near Rigby. The Reporting Party’s neighbors have a big fire in the back yard. The fire is getting close to the garage and the wood pile.
4:24 p.m. Two Huskies with lime green collars are on North State Street. The Reporting Party is willing to keep them until the owner is found. At 4:35 p.m., the dogs have taken off and they were unable to catch them.
11:18 p.m. The neighbors are still partying, and the Reporting party can hear their bass on Third West. There are also several cars there.
Oct. 25
12:40 a.m. A fight occurred on East Main Street and included a male in a maroon shirt. One of the participants is bleeding and arrests were made.
4:39 a.m. Bob's Kwik Serv front motion alarm was triggered on Farnsworth Way. Contact was not established.
11:52 p.m. A fire alarm was triggered at the Wildflower of Rigby assisted living facility on Stockham Boulevard. The alarm was cancelled.
Oct. 26
8:12 a.m. The Reporting Party informed dispatch that their daughter is a drunk and will not stop driving under the influence of alcohol.
8:27 p.m. A business alarm was triggered on East Main Street. The contact is out of town. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
9:05 p.m. The driver of a white Honda Odyssey is unable to stay within the lanes northbound on Highway 20 and left the highway at exit 322.
Oct. 27
9:19 a.m. An alarm was triggered when the wrong password was entered at a residence on East Main Street.
1:16 p.m. There was a collision between a Ford Escape and a truck. Both vehicles have pulled off onto the side of the road on South State Street.
7:54 p.m. The Reporting Party and the land lady can smell marijuana coming up through the bathroom. The reported incident on Farnsworth Way was determined to be unfounded.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Oct. 24 to Oct. 27.
Oct. 24
1:49 p.m. A storage unit was burglarized on 3850 East near Rigby. The fence and lock were broken.
5:30 p.m. A garage on 800 East near Monteview is on fire again. The garage doesn’t have a vehicle in it.
10:54 p.m. The Family Dollar’s front alarm was triggered on East County Line Road near Ririe. The glass was broken, and contact was not established.
Oct. 25
12:18 a.m. A car slid off the road and is in the canal on 3900 East near Rigby. A friend pulled the driver out and is currently at home on Second West in Rigby. The incident resulted in an arrest.
4:09 p.m. Eleven cows are in the road on 4200 East near Rigby and the Reporting Party’s granddaughter is with them.
5:14 p.m. A hunter in a red Dodge pickup shot towards the house on 2850 East and hit the front door. Their vehicle is now heading south into Roberts.
Oct. 26
1:16 a.m. A fire alarm was trigged at Sage Grove Assisted Living on 4064 East near Rigby. The incident was resolved.
10:50 a.m. There is an eggshell white Chevrolet Malibu on the side of the road in the southbound lane of Highway 20 north of Exit 323. It looks like the transmission was lost in the fast lane and there is a big oil spot around the vehicle.
5:07 p.m. A generator and other items are missing from the Reporting Party’s garage on 300 North near Rigby.
Oct. 27
9:03 a.m. A call came in for a fire on 3600 East between Lewisville and Rigby. An individual was burning yard trash and twine. The officers instructed him on how to call in a controlled burn and not to burn the twine.
11:54 a.m. A dump truck flipped a rock at them and now glass is all over the vehicle. The Reporting Party is in a blue Chrysler on 3800 East near County Line Road.
2:29 p.m. A Ladysmith handgun made by Smith and Wesson was lost in the Ririe area.