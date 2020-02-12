Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Nov. 10 to Nov. 16.
Nov. 10
9:54 a.m. Dog reported on 2nd W. Reporting party said a dog, still alive, was laying in the gutter and looked as though it may have been hit.
7:42 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Main Street. Reporting party said she thought she heard a gunshot from the upstairs apartment or behind the building and said individuals had been arguing all day.
8:31 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Main Street. Reporting party said someone on a bike stole a flag.
Nov. 11
11:29 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Idaho Avenue. Reporting party said husband was having a heart attack.
2:57 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said they hit something on the road and said an item was in the roadway.
3:07 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Short Street. Reporting party said a boyfriend of one of an employee’s ex-wives came through an alleyway in a large truck and came close to hitting a latter an individual was on.
Nov. 12
1:37 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said 79-year-old mother fell, could not walk and was dizzy.
Nov. 13
8:08 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said two vehicles were involved in the accident and said the injuries were unknown.
1:57 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on 1st S. Reporting party said father’s computer was hacked and the social security number was on the computer.
8:04 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a white SUV with
Nov. 14
2:25 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 1st N. Reporting party said a laser light shone through the window of the residence and had been doing so for about an hour.
2:05 p.m. Trespass reported on State Street. Reporting party said a male needed to be trespassed from a facility as he annoyed employees.
11:50 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a vehicle hit a deer.
Nov. 15
11:29 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on State Street. Reporting party said dirt and gravel on the road caused a hazard.
2:43 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said a male in a Jefferson County vehicle was swerving side to side at a high rate of speed.
7:41 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Circle Drive. Reporting party said her father was staying with her and received three different picture messages of dead bodies with words.
Nov. 16
5:26 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on State Street. Reporting party said a male possibly was driving intoxicated. The reporting party said a vehicle stopped and a male got out, urinated on a building and threw a beer can at a vehicle.
5:32 p.m. Property damage reported on State Street. Reporting party said a customer’s vehicle was hit the previous day in the parking lot.
8:04 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st N. Reporting party said a 13-year-old had breathing problems.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Nov. 10 to Nov. 16.
Nov. 10
12:38 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 4700 E in Rigby. Reporting party said no airbags deployed upon hitting a cow and said there was a broken front leg.
11:37 a.m. Dog reported on 3530 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a neighbor dog pulled chickens through a fence.
3:55 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 500 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said an olive-colored vehicle pulled into the driveway and an individual got out of the vehicle and was walking around.
Nov. 11
9:08 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said a 67-year-old woman fell downstairs and possibly had a broken ankle.
1:35 p.m. Cattle reported on 331 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said no one has been out to fix the fence and said they had to put the neighbor’s cows in every day for the last four days.
6:42 p.m. Dog reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said a dog jumped out of the pickup truck in town.
Nov. 12
12:11 a.m. Fire reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said the trailer brakes were on fire and the fire was now out but they wanted someone to check.
4:05 p.m. Trespass reported on 3400 E. in Menan. Reporting party said daughter had come onto the residence without permission.
10:03 p.m. Disturbance reported on Bassett Road in Roberts. Reporting party said a Hispanic male with a face tattoo threatened him with a gun.
Nov. 13
6:54 a.m. Fire reported on Heise Road in Ririe. Reporting party said a trailer was possibly on fire since there was lots of smoke.
4:37 p.m. Disturbance reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a male had been chased from his residence and said he was concerned his brother would get physical with his mother and was currently shouting at her.
5:58 p.m. Disturbance reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said they were having trouble with the neighbors who were “up in” the reporting party’s business.
Nov. 14
3:54 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 143 N. in Ririe. Reporting party said a 61-year-old woman had no strength in her arm, was mumbling her speech and was possibly having a stroke.
11:22 a.m. Harassment reported on 665 N. in Menan. Reporting party said it was regarding harassing Facebook messages from boyfriend’s sister.
4:12 p.m. Vicious dog reported on 2743 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a neighbor dog came onto the property and killed chickens in the morning and was back on the property.
Nov. 15
8:19 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 450 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said every day while he is driving his semi-truck the same school bus pulls out in front of him and stops abruptly before the railroad tracks. He said sometimes he cannot get the truck to stop fast enough and worried he may hit the bus with the children on it.
2:48 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said school traffic was causing a hazard.
7:44 p.m. Threats reported on 671 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said a 14-year-old boy was making threats toward grandchildren.
Nov. 16
6:33 a.m. Dogs reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said two pit bulls almost ate her alive.
12:36 p.m. Disturbance reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said husband was being loud and obnoxious.
4:20 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st E. in Ririe. Reporting party said an 11-year-old boy fell and could not feel his back.