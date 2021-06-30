RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Dec.5 to Dec. 7.
Dec. 5
10:58 a.m. A vehicle hit a building on the Annis Highway. The Reporting Party will be inside.
3:45 p.m. A 19-year-old female has a zip tie stuck on her hand and needed medical attention on First West.
5:46 p.m. The tire came off a grey Toyota Tacoma while on the Annis Highway. The vehicle is off the road and will be moved.
Dec. 6
2:30 a.m. Loud music and screaming are coming from a residence on Stockham Boulevard. This has been an ongoing issue and a verbal warning was given.
12:17 p.m. The strong smell of Marijuana is coming from a neighbor’s back yard on Third West.
5:44 p.m. An extra patrol has been scheduled for the next two weeks on Third West.
Dec. 7
2:08 a.m. A white truck was left running for four hours in a parking lot on Farnsworth Way. The vehicle has now been turned off, but the headlights are still on.
1:10 p.m. A Dodge Journey and a Subaru Outback were involved in a traffic accident on North Clark Street.
3:27 p.m. A 46-year-old female had an adverse reaction to the flu shot at a pharmacy on North State Street. She had trouble breathing but does not need medical transport.
Dec. 8
6:30 p.m. A male individual is looking at construction items behind the bank on Courthouse Way. The suspicious circumstance was unfounded.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Dec.5 to Dec. 7.
Dec. 5
1:11 p.m. The perimeter main entry door alarm was triggered at the Roberts Elementary school on 2858 East in Roberts. Motion was detected in the northwest hall. The property contact will arrive in a grey Chevrolet in 15 minutes.
2:17 p.m. The Reporting Party’s six-month-old German Shepherd is going onto the neighbor’s property on 693 North in Lorenzo. A shock collar is being ordered. They are not sure what the neighbor is planning to do and does not know their name.
4:42 p.m. An individual agreed to work on the Reporting Party’s vehicle on 3530 East in Menan. They paid half of the money up front and can no longer find that individual’s advertisement on Facebook.
Dec. 6
11:09 a.m. The shop door alarm was triggered on a commercial building on 240 North near Rigby.
4:42 p.m. A red four-wheeler is racing past the house on West Smith Street in Ririe. The rider is unknown to the Reporting Party.
9:32 p.m. A pickup truck and car have been on the east side of a building on 3800 East near Rigby for a while. The Reporting Party has a Chevrolet Traverse and is in the church house.
Dec. 7
7:47 a.m. A white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck has been stolen from 2375 East near Hamer. The vehicle was located at 8:16 a.m. in Idaho Falls
11:30 a.m. A Pug dog with an orange collar was found. It is currently in a kennel on 3700 East near Rigby.
10:46 p.m. The west side garage door alarm was triggered at Rigby City Hall on West Fremont Ave in Rigby.
Dec. 8
9:31 a.m. Two televisions, a Sony PlayStation and a gun safe was stolen from a residence on 4000 East near Rigby. The burglary may have occurred last night.
11:03 a.m. Squatters may have stolen merchandise at the old Clements Bros warehouse on 480 North in Lewisville. Three individuals in a blue Chevrolet Malibu with a young female driving left when observed in the area. Video and images were captured during the incident.
10:36 p.m. An interior motion alarm was triggered a half mile north of the Loft on 3800 East near County Line Road. The contact for the property is out of town.
Dec. 9
8:54 a.m. The Reporting Party was fired and needs assistance picking up the last paycheck to ovoid a disturbing the peace.
7:55 p.m. The Reporting Party called 911 and requested public assistance to unlock a running vehicle on 178 North near Rigby.
8:27 p.m. There is an unknown truck in the Reporting Party’s driveway on 4000 East near Rigby. An individual unknown to them was banging on the door. The female in the truck appears to be high. The presence of weapons is unknown.
Dec. 10
3:37 p.m. There is a male at the Reporting Party’s residence claiming to be affiliated with Rocky Mountain Power’s night meter program. The individual walked away and is heading northbound on 3400 East. They have a picture from the doorbell camera. The Reporting Party was able to determine that the individual is not associated with the power company.
4:51 p.m. A verbal warning was given when a four-wheeler trespassed while parked on the side of the road at the back near the trees on 550 North in Labelle. The Reporting Party is waiting on the dike that can be reached by turning right.
6:10 p.m. An older Toyota Camry pulled in front of the Reporting Party, slowed way down and started spinning cookies on 3950 East near Rigby. The vehicle is possibly gold in color and was last seen heading southbound.
Dec. 11
12:06 a.m. There is a very intoxicated male, and a dog locked a vehicle at the Ririe Bar on Main Street.
4:22 p.m. Several calls have reported that there is gravel and rocks all over the roadway on the east bound lane on 300 North in between Lewisville and Rigby.
6:06 p.m. The Reporting Party who works for the Postal Service received an email stating that there is a tray full of mail in the southbound lane near exit 325 on Highway 20. They requested an officer to check the area and a follow-up call.