Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for April 7 to April 10.
April 7
10:48 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Lemmon Lane. Reporting party said six needles were on the side of the road.
2:25 p.m. Dog bite reported on Idaho Avenue. Reporting party said a 2-year-old male had received a dog bite on their face and that it was infected.
7:36 p.m. Drunken driving reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said their ex-husband’s girlfriend had been drinking and was driving toward Menan.
April 8
10:13 a.m. Trespass reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said a female returned car and other items.
2:31 p.m. Trespass reported at 3rd W. Reporting party said a male was there towing a vehicle.
3:43 p.m. Medical emergency reported at 4th N.Reporting party said a 50-year-old male was passed out on the floor and may have had an accidental overdose of prescription medication.
April 9
5:37 a.m. Lost dog reported on Main Street. Reporting party said the dog, a yellow lab wearing a red collar, had last been seen around Maverick.
9:51 a.m. Fraud reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said someone tried to make three transactions, each more than $1,000, on their bank card.
8:18 p.m. Barking dog reported on Dove Avenue. Reporting party said the dog above their neighbor’s residence was constantly barking.
April 10
7:58 a.m. Vicious dogs reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said large aggressive dogs were running loose at Harwood, had cornered a child and were running behind the school.
8:38 a.m. Lost dog reported on 2nd S. Reporting party said the dog was a red Labrador with a red collar and a black shock collar.
12:55 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said a four-day-old baby fell out of their hands and was awake and breathing and not crying.
1:37 p.m. Physical disturbance reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a female had been beat up in a parking lot and that a male was still in the parking lot.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for April 7 to April 10.
April 7
2:47 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting Party said an older male driver was swerving and unable to stay in the lane.
4:39 p.m. Medical emergency reported on the Menan Lorenzo Highway in Menan. Reporting party said a 73-year-old male may be having a stroke and was not speaking or moving.
6:28 p.m. Disturbance of the peace reported on 4100 E in Rigby. Reporting party said a neighbor about three houses away had had loud music playing most of the day.
April 8
3:57 p.m. Death reported on 4400 E in Rigby. Reporting party said their 62-year-old mother had collapsed on the bathroom floor and was cold to the touch.
4:45 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 4400 E in Rigby. Reporting party said the accident involved a school bus and a car, and said there didn’t appear to be any injuries.
6:20 p.m. Burglary reported on 500 N in Rigby. Reporting party said nine or more guns had been taken from the residence and that there had been no forced entry.
7:37 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 480 N in Lewisville. Reporting party said a maroon vehicle was in their neighborhood and had been repeatedly driving by.
April 9
5:24 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 665 N in Menan. Reporting party said an 86-year-old male was having difficulty breathing.
7:29 a.m. Vandalism reported on 4500 E in Rigby. Reporting party said a bulldozer was vandalized.
5:56 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 500 N in Rigby. Reporting party said kids were riding on a four-wheeler without helmets on and racing.
8:26 p.m. Information reported on 2880 E in Roberts. Reporting party said a male ran out to vehicle in front of Mint. They said drugs may have been involved.
April 10
6:59 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Swan Valley Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said a 72-year-old female had a high fever.
3:57 p.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on 2880 E in Roberts. Reporting party said the silver Dodge was in a parking lot across the street.
5:24 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Interstate 15 in Roberts. Reporting party said there had been a rollover south of the Hamer exit.
9:27 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 3600 E in Menan. Reporting party said they had had things stolen in the past and the vehicle had driven past their house at least six times. and possibly might only be going to the boat dock.