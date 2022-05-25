RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Feb. 17 to Feb. 22.
Feb. 17
12:14 a.m. A 2004 maroon grand Toyota Prius will be repossessed without the owner’s knowledge on North State Street.
12:40 p.m. The fire alarm was manually triggered at the early learning center in the southeast classroom on West Main Street. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
8:28 p.m. A kid wearing a gold chain, dark hoodie, jacket, blue jeans and cowboy boots has been stealing alcohol at Broulim’s on 150 North State Street.
Feb. 18
3:07 p.m. There is a shop lifter trespassing in the lumber yard on the North Yellowstone Highway and the reported incident was closed.
3:21 p.m. The lien holder will get a hold of Prime Towing and Recovery at the Idaho Falls location to repossess a silver Nissan Titan on Idaho Avenue.
5:17 p.m. The Reporting Party requested assistance to keep the peace while moving out on East Short Street and they are in a Dodge Ram. The landlord had put their belongings in storage.
Feb. 19
12:09 a.m. A friendly white dog is roaming around the parking lot of Maverik and following people on South State Street.
2:18 p.m. A 28-year-old female complained that her heart hurt. She fell down, hit her face and then had a seizure on Farnsworth Way. The patient needed medical transportation.
11:19 p.m. There is a Siberian Husky missing on First North since earlier today. The dog sitter will call Mountain River Vet Hospital on Monday. The reported incident was closed.
Feb. 20
6:20 a.m. An alarm was triggered when the wrong pin was entered at a business on Farnsworth Way and the reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
1:19 p.m. A fold in half leather wallet containing bank cards, social security card, driver’s license and no cash was lost on Clark Street. The reported incident was closed.
9:35 p.m. A business alarm was triggered on Farnsworth Way and they are unable to contact the party responsible. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
Feb. 21
8:16 p.m. A theft occurred on First South and more detail will be provided.
10:31 p.m. There is a vehicle in front of a residence on Third North and a stolen firearm may be involved with the suspicious circumstances.
10:58 p.m. Extra patrols during the night were scheduled on Third North for the next four weeks.
Feb. 22
9:50 a.m. Two dogs are chained up outside and it is minus 22 degrees which is too cold for them. One is black in color and the other is tan and white. The reported incident on Idaho Avenue was closed.
12:59 p.m. A VIN inspection was requested for a trailer, and they would like a call before someone goes to Boulder Street. The Reporting Party is not home until after 3:00 p.m.
7:24 p.m. A 66-year-old on the Annis Highway is sick from the medicine used for some dental work. The patient was transported by a privately owned vehicle to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Feb. 17 to Feb. 22.
Feb. 17
2:41 a.m. The security system is down and there is one light on in the house on 250 North near Ririe. The Reporting Party requested someone to check it out and the suspicious circumstances were closed.
8:34 a.m. There have been semi-trucks using Jake Breaks for weeks on 300 North between Ririe and Rigby and these include a red cab, a yellow cab and a dump with cow manure. None of the vehicles have company names. There is a moose living in the yard and the noise scares it. The reported incident was closed.
9:31 a.m. A traffic violation occurred while loading kids onto the bus on 4700 East near Ririe. The dark blue Subaru Forester did not stop when the bus had its stop sign extended and the lights on. The Utah license plate number that was given did not return any results.
Feb. 18
11:56 a.m. The entry and exit kitchen sensor alarm was triggered at a residence on 20 North near Garfield. The reported incident was closed.
3:47 p.m. A child is riding a silver or blue and white four-wheeler across the highway on 3700 East near Rigby. The juvenile is wearing a blue helmet and a sweatshirt.
10:11 p.m. Two male teenagers wearing black hoodies took a six-pack of Smirnoff Ice and ran toward the Post Office on the West Ririe Highway in Ririe.
Feb. 19
9:53 a.m. A controlled burn will be at Krupp Scout Hollow on 4200 East near Labelle. They will be retiring flags.
2:58 p.m. A male fell off a snowmobile and needs medical attention on 100 North near Garfield. He thinks he broke his back, and he was transported by an Idaho Falls ambulance to EIRMC.
6:07 p.m. A silver car is swerving all over the road and going into the oncoming traffic while heading westbound on Highway 33 near Terreton.
Feb. 20
9:01 a.m. An unattached trailer is parked on 4200 East near Rigby and blocking the flow of traffic. The reported incident was closed. There is a hose, ladder and garbage can on it.
12:56 p.m. There are dogs still off their leashes and loose on 132 North near Rigby. The Reporting Party got a video, and a written warning was given.
11:42 p.m. A four-door sedan has been driving around the neighborhood for the last 20 minutes. The car is still there in the middle of the road with its lights off on 4300 East near Labelle.
Feb. 21
12:06 a.m. A 20-year-old female rolled her vehicle on Highway 26. She is still conscience, breathing and inside. The reported incident was closed.
5:06 p.m. The driver’s side window was broken out of vehicle on 3500 East in Menan. The Reporting Party does not believe anything was stolen.
9:37 p.m. A guest at the Kelly Canyon Ski Resort may be missing on the mountain. She had a confrontation with a friend and then she could not be located. The Reporting Party is with the ski patrol and the reported incident was closed.
Feb. 22
3:08 a.m. A residential alarm was triggered 1/2 mile north of the loft on 3800 East near Garfield. The call to the property contact went to voicemail and the reported incident was closed.
8:25 a.m. A follow up was needed for a stolen red four-door 2006 Dodge Caliber on 2858 East in Roberts. The Reporting Party went out, started the vehicle and then it was gone.
11:59 a.m. There have been traffic violations in the morning and afternoon. Vehicles did not stop between County Line Road and 4700 East near Ririe when the school buses had their arms extended. An extra patrol was requested.
Feb. 23
11:11 a.m. A vehicle was vandalized and the substance in a bag is still by the vehicle on 4100 East near Rigby. The reported incident was closed.
5:19 p.m. Public assistance was needed for a silver Ford Fusion that had a tire come off on First West in Ririe. The public service was closed.
5:47 p.m. There is moose on the side of the road on 4600 East near Ririe and the reported incident was closed.
Feb. 24
2:48 p.m. A male wants to take pictures of the house and property on 200 North near Rigby. The Reporting Party has images of the individual and the vehicle with Idaho Falls license plates.
4:49 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a white Jeep Liberty and a gray Tacoma on the East Heise Road in Heise.
9:17 p.m. A Nissan Rogue and a Toyota Corolla were in a traffic accident on 528 North in Labelle near the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church. The air bags did not deploy, and a part of the road is blocked.
Feb. 25
11:39 a.m. There is a full-sized stop sign on top of a blue sedan car on 3500 East near Lewisville. The reported incident was closed.
11:42 a.m. There is a female in a vehicle that slid off the road on 4100 East near Rigby. No injuries occurred in the slow speed accident and the incident was closed.
3:18 p.m. The male driver of a silver Chevrolet with an extended cab is traveling at speeds of 75 miles per hour on East County Line Road. The reported incident was closed.
Feb. 26
9:58 a.m. The driver of a newer four-door Dodge pickup truck slammed on their brakes and then got out of their vehicle to threaten another driver. The traffic complaint on the southbound lanes of Highway 20 near exit 322 was closed.
4:07 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a white Ford Expedition with a temporary tag and a black GMC Yukon. The Reporting Party followed the other driver to the Heise Pizza Parlor and told her that she needed to contact the owner. Then the Reporting Party followed the female back to the hot springs.
8:41 p.m. A loud explosion and noise were heard by the Reporting Party on 300 North near Rigby. They can see flames and are unsure what is on fire over there. The reported incident was closed.
Feb. 27
12:40 a.m. Someone showed up in an Uber with a gun on 480 North in Lewisville. The individual whose name is known took off on foot and is walking southwest. The dogs in the area are barking and the reported disturbance was closed.
2:34 p.m. ATV drivers are traveling in the shooting area at the Cinder Butte near Highway 33. The Reporting Party has talked to them, and they will not leave. An older black Toyota pickup truck is at the location and the reported incident was closed.
10:59 p.m. There is a skunk smell downstairs, and they are worried it may be caused by sewer gas. The reported hazard on 3717 East near Garfield was closed.
Feb. 28
11:15 a.m. A glass case in the school foyer at the Rigby Middle School on 3800 East near Rigby has been glued shut with a sign in it.
1:13 p.m. There was a traffic accident that involved a Nissan under the overpass on East County Line Road. The road was not obstructed and there were no injuries. Bonneville County took the call, and the reported incident was closed.
7:44 p.m. A water heater is smoking at a residence on 2872 East in Roberts. There are no visible flames, and the Reporting Party is in wheelchair. Everyone is in the process of leaving the building and the incident was closed