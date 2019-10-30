Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Sept. 1 to Sept. 7.
Sept. 1
8:38 a.m. Vandalism reported on Claremore Drive. Reporting party said a gas cap from a car was missing and there were scratches all the way down the car. She said there was vandalized property in a vehicle at a friend’s house across the street and said that vehicle had also been scratched down its length.
12:14 a.m. Vandalism reported on State Street. Reporting party said an oil filter was loosened causing oil loss.
11:15 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 4th W. Reporting party said they were having a seizure.
Sept. 2
12:17 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Boulder Street. Reporting party said there was a big truck.
10:37 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a kayak was in the road in both westbound lanes.
Sept. 3
12:23 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Autumnwood Drive. Reporting party said 67-year-old mother fell and was bleeding from her head.
1:21 p.m. Theft reported at Cordon Park. Reporting party said security cameras had been taken from the park in August.
10:37 p.m. Drug information reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said there was a smell of pot and outside a group of three people were smoking.
Sept. 4
8:18 a.m. Lost dog reported on 1st W. Reporting party said a chipped and licensed, mostly white boxer mix with a teal collar had gone missing.
4:33 p.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street. Reporting party said a Lexus and Honda were involved with one of the cars rear-ending the other in a parking lot.
5:55 p.m. Dog reported on State Street. Reporting party said a dog was in a Chevy two-door silver car.
Sept. 5
8:40 a.m. Vandalism reported on Main Street. Reporting party said a window screen had been damaged.
8:59 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said a 67-year-old was having a possible heart attack while in a van near the railroad track with flashers on.
11:03 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Main Street. Reporting party said a 32-year-old man fell down the stairs and possible had a broken ankle.
Sept. 6
12:04 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Madsen Avenue. Reporting party said one or two people had been sitting inside a vehicle for over an hour with no lights on.
12:17 p.m. Suspicious person reported on Farnsworth Way in Rigby. Reporting party said an older male had tried speaking with kids through the fence.
Sept. 7
10:21 a.m. Parking complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said multiple cars were parked on a blind corner in a no parking zone.
11:55 a.m. Parking complaint reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said several vehicles were parked in the intersection. The reporting party said in spite of construction, there were still parking spots.
12:20 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a 93-year-old woman was drooling with glazed eyes and not speaking.
2:24 p.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street. Reporting party said a 7-year-old girl on a bike had been hit by a vehicle and was breathing.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Sept. 1 to Sept. 7.
Sept. 1
6:49 a.m. Medical emergency reported at 4064 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 91-year-old woman had fallen and hit her head.
2:07 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on 500 N. in Lewisville. Reporting party said there was a large sink hole two feet deep around where a culvert crossed.
10:51 p.m. Suspicious person reported on 1st Street in Rigby. Reporting party said a possibly intoxicated male was trying to change a tire and stumbling and falling over in the Idaho National Laboratory bus lot.
Sept. 2
5:34 a.m. Dog reported on 3421 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said dogs at a house on the other side of the road had been barking all night.
1:53 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1425 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said a 90-year-old woman had fallen, though not sustained injury.
4:24 p.m. Information reported at Jim Moore Pond in Roberts. Reporting party said people were out on the water with jet skis when no motorized vehicles were allowed.
8:50 p.m. Shots reported on Kelley Canyon Road in Ririe. Reporting party said people were shooting in the dark near the ski resort.
Sept. 3
3:43 a.m. Dog reported on 3530 E. in Menan. Reporting party said there was an ongoing issue with a barking dog east of the house.
9:18 a.m. Disturbance reported on 1st East in Ririe. Reporting party said wife hit the reporting party while children were present.
4:56 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Interstate 15 in Roberts. Reporting party said they were flagged down by an individual in Roberts and advised of a dead cow in the lane of travel between Roberts and Sage Port.
Sept. 4
9:37 a.m. Suspicious person reported on 627 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said a male in a black Acura was driving back and forth and looking in windows. She said the male kicked in her garage door yesterday but she said she did not know who he is.
11:32 a.m. Animal abuse reported on 1st E. in Ririe. Reporting party said a puppy across the street had been parking in the morning and was now in a kennel with direct sun and no food or water.
9:02 p.m. Fire reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said a fire was starting to flare back up due to winds and said there was no water on scene.
Sept. 5
12:08 a.m. Disturbance reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said there was a verbal disturbance involving a brown Chevy pickup truck with unknown weapons and tinted windows.
7:56 a.m. Dog bite reported on 700 E. in Monteview. Reporting party said wife had been bitten by a dog.
7:04 p.m. Shots reported on 3400 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said people were shooting in an unsafe manner toward them near the cemetery.
10:40 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3565 E. in Menan. Reporting party said they heard a noise and found the camper door open when they went out. The reporting party said this had happened before and said things had been out of place.
Sept. 6
1:57 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 550 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 68-year-old woman was having difficulty breathing and felt like she was drowning.
4:36 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 2880 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a male parked in his car kept getting in and out of the vehicle and sitting on the steps taking photos with his phone.
10:17 p.m. Accident reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said an elk had been hit and was lying in the middle of the road, alive.
Sept. 7
11:25 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said a white van blew a tire and flipped. The reporting party said there was no road blockage and everyone was getting out.
6:53 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on 3955 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they were on a dating app and had received texts and calls asking for $1,400.
7:32 p.m. Vicious dog reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said upon returning home from the fair he was trapped in his vehicle. He said his neighbor has a black and white farm dog.