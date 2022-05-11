RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Feb 8 to Feb 14.
Feb. 8
10:00 a.m. There are two dogs chasing cars and pedestrians at the Post Office on South State Street. The reported incident was closed.
11:23 a.m. Assistance was requested for a funeral escort that will be getting onto Highway 20 from First South and then continue to Sugar City.
12:28 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a Ford Focus and a crossover utility vehicle on South State Street. The air bags did deploy, and a juvenile is experiencing arm pain.
Feb. 9
1:03 p.m. Their 66-year-old sister fell and could not get up on Dove Avenue. She did not need medical attention.
6:28 p.m. The Reporting Party is home alone with their sister and two guys have come to the door twice on Franklin Street. They were traveling on foot. One is wearing a blue hat and a blue shirt. The other is dressed all in black.
7:16 p.m. A vehicle with a dealer license plate holder is blocking the Reporting Party’s 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck on East Main Street. A verbal warning was given.
Feb. 10
10:28 a.m. They are stuck in the car wash on Second South and the reported incident was closed.
5:58 p.m. A tan Dodge Durango was abandoned on First West, and a tow notice has been given. The VIN number is covered, and the residents have been advised. The reported incident was closed.
7:33 p.m. A 36-year-old male passed out and is turning purple on Third West. His eyes are open but have rolled back. He may be intoxicated.
Feb. 11
7:11 p.m. A suspicious tall 20-year-old was at the door on Dove Avenue. The individual said they were from Rocky Mountain Power. The Reporting Party was told by Rocky Mountain Power that they didn’t send anyone, and they do not do that kind of work on Saturdays. The young individual has curly dark brown hair and drives a white and blue four-door sedan with a bent up front fender.
7:26 p.m. A tall skinny man rattled the doorknob on North State Street and then left.
11:46 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a Chevrolet Silverado and a Chevrolet Malibu. One vehicle was unoccupied, and the incident occurred in the south parking lot on South State Street.
Feb. 12
12:33 a.m. There is a fire in a trash can near a structure on First South. The reported incident was closed.
6:33 p.m. A vehicle with an unknown make and model has been parked across the street from an apartment on Caribou Street for 20 minutes with their lights off. The red vehicle does not
have license plates and has a license frame with a dealership logo. The cargo lights are on inside the vehicle and the reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
7:46 p.m. A person walked out with a bottle of wine and dropped it in a lobby located on North State Street. Another person is upstairs with unpaid merchandise. The Reporting Party believes the two individuals are working together. The reported theft resulted in a citation.
Feb. 13
4:18 p.m. An Associated Food Stores truck with a green and red back door is unable to maintain lanes on Highway 20 near mile marker 321.
8:49 p.m. The side motion commercial burglar alarm was triggered at a business on Farnsworth Way. The alarm company was unable to make contact and the reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
9:01 p.m. The fire alarm was triggered at The Wildflower of Rigby assisted living facility on Stockham Boulevard and the reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
Feb. 14
8:47 a.m. A citation was issued for a theft that occurred on Friday at Yellowstone Lumber on the North Yellowstone Highway.
3:54 p.m. The smoke detector has been going off all night and today on Caribou Street.
5:11 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a white van and a truck with a trailer on East Main Street.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Feb 8 to Feb 14.
Feb. 8
12:09 p.m. A stop sign has been missing since Sunday on 4544 East near Ririe. The reported incident was closed.
12:56 p.m. Tires were taken from a property on North Old Butte Highway in Hamer. The reported theft was closed.
5:48 p.m. A blue semitruck with a modified exhaust is using some very loud compression brakes inside the city limits on 2880 East in Roberts between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on weekdays.
Feb. 9
12:21 a.m. Someone is in the back storage area and there are rattling sounds coming from the back of the apartments on 2872 East in Roberts. The reported incident was closed.
2:47 p.m. The Reporting Party followed an Instagram Group that her friends were following. Then she was messaged prices for drugs. The reported incident was brought into the office.
10:13 p.m. Three neighbors are trying to break and enter the Reporting Party’s house through the window on 300 North between Ririe and Rigby. They called back again at 11:50 p.m and the reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
Feb. 10
7:14 a.m. His nephew has kept his horse harness and collars and will not return. The reported incident was closed, and more detail will be provided.
9:33 a.m. The Reporting Party sold tools to a male individual who then may have pawned them. They are still owed money for those items and that person has since passed away. The reported incident was closed.
5:34 p.m. A possible young black Siberian Husky with a white face and paws was found on 3846 East near Rigby. The dog has a red collar without tags. It is okay to give out the Reporting Party’s phone number.
Feb. 11
8:28 a.m. A small gray sedan slid off the road where the East Menan Lorenzo Highway and 620 North meet.
7:08 p.m. The Reporting Party’s brother stated that his mom said his sister was deceased. His mom contacted Eckersell Funeral Home. Contact was established with the female, and she is alive.
10:28 p.m. An electrical fire under the sink was put out with a fire extinguisher on East Terrace Hills Lane near the County Line Road exit. The Reporting Party requested the fire department to come out and check to make sure it will not reignite. The reported incident was closed.
Feb. 12
11:21 a.m. Their credit card number was stolen, and the suspect may be known. A daily drip charge was made to an online gift card company. The funds were refunded, and the attempted fraud was closed.
12:51 p.m. There is a dog hanging out of a window by the harness on 3966 East near Rigby. The reported incident was closed.
8:37 p.m. A male driver of a black Toyota Corolla may be intoxicated, and he is in the north side of the Broulim’s parking lot on North State Street. There is another male in the vehicle and the reported incident was closed.
Feb. 13
4:59 a.m. A black sedan slid completely off the road near the apartments on 2880 East in Roberts. The vehicle will need to be towed and the reported incident was closed.
1:39 p.m. The driver of a red Subaru is unable to stay within the lanes and has cut off another vehicle on Highway 20 near exit 325.
2:00 p.m. There is a car upside down in the canal on 600 North near the Menan Lorenzo Highway. The Reporting Party cannot see anyone inside and there is a set of footprints in the snow. The traffic accident resulted in an arrest.
Feb. 14
11:05 a.m. A grey Chevrolet Suburban with dark windows has been sitting at the corner for over an hour with its motor running on 600 North near the Menan Lorenzo Highway. The Reporting Party cannot tell if the vehicle is occupied.
4:46 p.m. A green Volkswagen without tags is parked on part of the roadway on 3200 East near Lewisville. The vehicle may have been abandoned. It was removed and the reported incident was closed.
6:08 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a white Honda Accord and a black Volvo SUV on 300 North near Rigby