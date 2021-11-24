RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Apr. 26 to May 5.
Apr. 26
10:13 a.m. An individual with a history of heart issues is feeling week and can’t get off the couch. Their blood pressure is low and are worried about a possible heart attack. The patient can speak and is at an apartment on the Annis Highway.
9:40 p.m. The commercial burglar alarm in the kitchen was triggered on 500 North. They are unable to contact the responsible party for the property. Assistance given to another agency.
9:53 p.m. Two guys are causing a disturbance between the bars on East Main Street. They are intoxicated and punching the walls.
Apr. 27
12:45 p.m. The Reporting Party found a note in her mailbox yesterday and has had mail stolen on Second South.
2:04 p.m. Items were taken from outside the residence on First North on Monday. The Reporting Party requested contact at the location. On May 15th, they realized that the hood ornaments, headlights and grill bumper was missing off the old vehicle.
8:28 p.m. Kids are throwing a football at the Reporting Party’s window and the apartments on Third West. They have talked to the landlord of the juvenile’s building and were told to talk to the Rigby Police Department. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 28
10:34 a.m. The Reporting Party has video footage of people dumping trash in to the Harwood Elementary School dumpsters.
3:23 p.m. A red five-gallon gas tank tipped over and is leaking fuel on the left side of the off ramp on Highway 20 at exit 322. The reported incident was closed.
7:59 p.m. Someone has stolen mail on Second South and open credit cards under the Reporting Party’s name.
Apr. 29
6:27 a.m. Assistance was requested from another agency. Horses and mules are out on the northbound side of 3900 East.
11:45 a.m. Bonneville County would like assistance in checking the address for an issued warrant. If the individual is there, they will meet at the location on First South and pick him up.
8:18 p.m. A black Labrador Retriever is running around in the road two blocks west of Subway.
Apr. 30
11:31 a.m. Three males have crawled in the front window and there are two white and green pickup trucks parked outside on Washington Loop. The reported incident was closed.
2:02 p.m. A Pontiac G6 is in the driveway on Fourth West. There will be a couple of juveniles feeding the dogs through the weekend. Extra patrols were scheduled.
4:55 p.m. Kids at the shelter at Rigby City Park are messing with the cameras. A verbal warning was given.
May 1
12:31 p.m. The Reporting Party would like a person removed from her property on Second South. She believes that the individual is on felony probation.
1:50 p.m. There is an individual sending threatening texts and calls to the Reporting Party’s child and is now out in the front of their residence. The reported incident was closed.
5:14 p.m. A teenage female is experiencing an anxiety attack and wants to be transported to the hospital from the Community Care. The patient was transported to EIRMC by Idaho Falls ambulance.
May 2
8:34 a.m. A Mitsubishi Eclipse hit the bridge over the canal on 3700 East. Assistance was given to another agency.
2:02 p.m. The Reporting Party found a small Yorkshire Terrier with identifying tags on South State Street.
9:50 p.m. A vehicle is behind the shelter on the south side of the Rigby City Park with its lights on and illuminating people running around with flashlights. The reported incident was closed.
May 3
3:05 p.m. An 85-year-old at the Community Care is experiencing chest pain and was transported to EIRMC by an Idaho Falls ambulance from First South.
4:42 p.m. The Reporting Party’s trailer hitch was stolen when their truck was parked close by their business on East Main Street.
7:34 p.m. The landlord came over to yell at her and is threatening to tow her vehicle on 3900 East.
May 4
7:48 a.m. The driver of a grey Volkswagen Jetta is speeding on Highway 48 and has turned onto Fifth West.
10:40 a.m. A 2000 red Chrysler Sebring with a missing tire was left in the parking lot on South State Street and was towed.
10:05 p.m. Public assistance was requested with changing a tire on Highway 20 near exit 320.
May 5
8:33 a.m. A traffic accident occurred between a white Ford and a white compact car right before the tracks on First South. There may be possible injuries and the vehicles are blocking traffic.
5:30 p.m. The Reporting Party’s granddaughter took about seven to eight hundred dollars on Farnsworth Way.
7:51 p.m. There is a woman screaming in a yard with several other people there on the Annis Highway. The reported incident was closed.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Apr. 26 to May 5.
Apr. 26
9:31 a.m. The Reporting Party had fingerprint cards lost in the mail.
11:38 a.m. A conscious individual has experienced traumatic injury involving a tractor on 4200 East near Rigby. They have a broken arm and legs. Air Idaho life flight will be on site in sixteen minutes.
10:35 p.m. An arrest warrant was issued after a burglary alarm was triggered on 500 North near Rigby. The Rigby Police departed assisted Jefferson County at 9:40 p.m. today and the reported incident was closed
Apr. 27
8:15 a.m. License plates were taken off the Reporting Party’s vehicle on First West in Ririe.
12:44 p.m. An individual with a blue Honda is tampering with a red Dodge with for sale sign on 200 North near Rigby. The Reporting Party is at work.
2:50 p.m. A gray suburban lost a trailer on the curve of Highway 48 in Menan. The reported incident was closed
Apr. 28
10:00 a.m. The Reporting Party’s neighbor on 4138 East near Rigby has a tall tree that is a potential safety issue. Planning and Zoning sent the Reporting Party to Jefferson County Sherriff’s office.
12:48 p.m. A resident has been gone from 300 North near Rigby for at least a year and left three vehicles. The Reporting Party wants to know what his options are to have the vehicles removed.
3:22 p.m. The Reporting Party’s husband has been giving their personal information and social security number to unidentified individuals. They requested a follow-up call.
Apr. 29
2:13 p.m. Someone shot the cabin 600 North in Menan and left a bullet hole.
9:51 p.m. The Reporting Party’s wife locked him out of his house on 136 North near Rigby. They are going through a divorce. The reported incident was closed.
11:36 p.m. It sounds like someone is trying to break in and os pounding on the door on East Ririe Highway in Ririe. The Reporting Party is 17-years-old and is with their 14-year-old brother. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 30
8:19 p.m. The neighbors have started a ditch fire which has jumped the ditch and burned several of the Reporting Party’s trees and property on 485 North near Rigby. They took pictures of their property.
10:52 p.m. Teenagers have been doorbell ditching for the last two hours on Twelfth North near the County Line Rd.
11:32 p.m. There are drivers spinning their tires in Homestead Acres on 3990 East near the County Line Road. They would like someone to drive through.
May 1
11:23 a.m. A tree fell on a 55-year-old male and the patient did lose consciousness on 3950 East near Lorenzo. He is now out from under the tree and does have some minor injuries. He has regained consciousness and was transferred to the Community Care.
3:14 p.m. The Reporting Party and the neighbor is having a battle over the animals on 100 North in Grant. As they were building a fence, neighbor yelled “You will need that fence.” The reported incident was closed.
11:14 p.m. There is a bonfire with over 75 people and they were informed that they would need to pack out the unburned pallets along Highway 33.
May 2
8:39 a.m. One pink pig with black spots and one black pig with white spots have been lost from 106 North near Garfield.
1:29 p.m. A tire flew off A vehicle and hit three other vehicles on the Reporting Party’s property on 3600 East near Garfield. It caused property damage.
10:34 p.m. The trailer’s tire has nails in it. The gas BBQ grill was turned on. The Reporting Party believes people have been in his trailer while he is gone. People have come to the side of the trailer and said that he has to move out of Teton West RV Park. The reported incident was closed.
May 3
8:24 a.m. A concrete truck is losing concrete and is hitting a white Kia car while traveling on Countyline Road and Highway 20. The reported incident was closed.
10:39 a.m. Bonneville County needs assistance in making contact with an individual on 185 North near Rigby. If contact is not made, a warrant will be issued.
1:04 p.m. An Intermountain Gas representative was attacked and punched in the chest. This occurred on the side of the road on 200 North near Rigby.
May 4
4:02 p.m. A red International tractor had the right-side window shot out on 400 North between Rigby and Lewisville. The Reporting Party thinks his neighbors broke the window.
4:09 p.m. The Reporting Party thinks there is someone in her house on 4300 East between Rigby and Ririe. The front door is open and someone is in the shower. There are guns in the house and some of them are not locked up. The reported incident was closed.
8:30 p.m. A fire was left unattended by construction lot workers next to the Reporting Party’s house on 460 North near Rigby and the reported incident was closed.
May 5
4:24 a.m. The Reporting Party arrived home on East Smith Street and the people in the house are not letting them inside. They are currently at the neighbor’s house.
2:33 p.m. An older female German Shepherd with a pink collar is lost from 4154 East near Labelle. She answers to Sara.
9:47 p.m. The Reporting Party came back from being in the hospital for four days and thinks they are missing a phone charger and a $300 money order. The reported incident on 3565 East in Menan was closed.