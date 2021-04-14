Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Nov. 14 to Nov. 20.
Nov. 14
5:39 a.m. A female is passed out behind the wheel of a silver Pontiac G6 at Maverik on South State Street. A verbal warning was given.
8:28 p.m. North of the road and parallel to the tracks, a vehicle has gone off the Rigby Frontage Road on 4000 East. Two males are at the scene. The vehicle looks like it had rolled over since there is snow on it. The Reporting Party did not stop.
9:54 p.m. A male wearing a grey beanie, a black leather jacket and jeans is dancing in a parking lot on Farnsworth Way. A verbal warning was given.
Nov. 15
12:52 a.m. Loud music is coming from a neighbor’s residence on Caribou Street. A verbal warning was given.
10:00 a.m. The Reporting Party saw a repeat trespasser and took cover with coworkers in a back room on Farnsworth Way. The individual was arrested.
3:44 p.m. While parked on the street at North Clark Street, the car was egged sometime during the night.
Nov. 16
10:58 a.m. Public assistance requested for a funeral escort starting in 45 minutes at West Main Street to Annis Little Butte Cemetery. They will call back at the close of the funeral.
1:27 p.m. A silver Pontiac and a silver/tan Ford are spinning donuts on North Second West and West Third North.
3:56 p.m. Houses and cars are being egged in the area. Extra patrols scheduled for Ramona Avenue.
Nov. 17
10:24 a.m. A parking complaint was reported for a vehicle in a parking lot on South State Street. A verbal warning was given.
10:46 a.m. A parent is trying to take a child from the South Fork Elementary on 4100 East. The Civil Protection Order (CPO) was dismissed this morning, but it has not been signed by the judge. The CPO is still in effect until it is signed.
3:30 p.m. There is a young male walking alone on the far west side of the fairgrounds and going toward the road. The Reporting Party is wearing a black vest with blue sweatshirt.
Nov. 18
9:41 a.m. The Reporting Party is with loss prevention and has video footage of a shoplifter from Saturday. The 20-year-old male was wearing a black coat with white stripes. The contact is in the camera room at Broulim’s on North State Street.
2:30 p.m. There is a tree on fire just off of Highway 20 near exit 322 and it is on the west side of the highway bridge.
7:41 p.m. A nine-year-old female was bitten by a dog on North State Street.
Nov. 19
1:52 a.m. The front entry perimeter alarm was triggered at the Beehive Federal Credit Union on South State Street. The incident was determined to be unfounded.
5:57 a.m. A 29-year-old female is experiencing severe upper right quad pain and is unable to stand. She was transported from South Third West by a privately owned vehicle to EIRMC.
11:40 a.m. A traffic violation occurred on West Main Street when a vehicle passed a bus with its crossing arm extended. A verbal warning was given.
Nov. 20
10:04 a.m. A funeral escort was requested for two traffic lights in Rigby from the funeral home on West Main Street. They will then head westbound onto First South.
12:41 p.m. Someone hit the Reporting Party’s car on Rigby Lake Drive while they were at work. They noticed the damage today and will be in their office till 5 p.m.
3:26 p.m. The Reporting Party’s tire flew off the car while they were driving on Highway 20 near exit 320. Public assistance was given.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Nov. 14. to Nov. 20.
Nov. 14
11:33 a.m. A house on 2300 North near Hamer was used for fire training purposes.
12:10 p.m. A gas line was broken while digging on 3406 East in Lewisville.
1:05 p.m. Several units at Big Jim’s RV & Storage were broken into on 3850 East near Rigby. Some of the items stolen included firearms.
Nov 15
5:44 a.m. A Dodge Ram rolled over on the northbound lane one mile from Sage Junction on Interstate I15. Medical transport wasn’t required, and Hendrickson Towing services were needed.
5:27 p.m. The Reporting Party’s truck was broken into on Friday, and they ruined the ignition. The incident occurred on 4200 East near Rigby.
6:07 p.m. A vehicle unknown to the Reporting Party is stuck in a farm field on 4410 East between Rigby and Ririe. There is a second vehicle trying to remove it. The suspicious circumstances were resolved.
Nov. 16
5:51 a.m. Officers assisted another agency on East County Line Road near Garfield. One vehicle is in the canal and the other is on its roof in a driveway. Medical transportation by an Idaho Falls ambulance was needed for one individual.
11:31 a.m. Semi-trucks are driving over the Reporting Party’s lawn on 3900 East near Rigby. They would like a deputy to come look at the tracks. A verbal warning was given.
6:13 p.m. A couple of pickups are racing back and forth on 400 North between Lewisville and Rigby. The Reporting Party said the vehicles sounded like diesels but was unable to give more details.
Nov. 17
10:49 a.m. A child is trying to leave the Rigby Middle School on 3800 East near Rigby. The situation was resolved.
1:50 p.m. The driver of a red Dodge dumped a lab on 3200 East near Lewisville and drove away.
3:40 p.m. The neighbor’s turkeys keep coming onto the Reporting Party’s property on 100 North in Grant. This is an ongoing dispute, and a verbal warning was given.
Nov. 18
2:49 a.m. Two teens ran off after triggering a motion light in the Reporting Party’s backyard on 3400 East in Lewisville. One was wearing a maroon hoodie and the other was in a grey hoodie.
2:58 p.m. A red Honda with 1A plates was swerving all over the road and is now in the median on Highway 20 near mile marker 324.
8:12 p.m. The neighbors to the south are playing loud music on 2743 East near Roberts.
Nov. 19
1:15 p.m. An aggressive dog is outside with the Reporting Party’s dog on 4400 East near Ririe. She thinks she knows who the owner is, but they won’t answer the door. The situation was resolved.
3:00 p.m. The Reporting Party found a burnt vehicle while hunting along the sand dune trails. The vehicle is 400 yards south of the large parking lot on the Egin Hamer Road.
6:04 p.m. There is a large bon fire south of the Reporting Party’s position on 3900 East near Annis. They are concerned that the brush nearby will catch on fire due to the wind.
Nov. 20
12:32 a.m. There are a lot of cars coming and going while playing loud music on North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby.
8:57 a.m. A farmer had a 2010 contract for the use of the property on 4300 East between Rigby and Ririe. He refuses to sign a new contract and was advised that he cannot use the property till a new one is in place. The other party has since moved their cattle onto the property and was belligerent when contacted.
11:17 a.m. An apple watch was stolen approximately two days ago, and the Reporting Party’s husband is unsure where it was taken from. The owner is on 4090 East near Rigby.