Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Nov. 4 to Nov. 13.
Nov. 4
12:23 p.m. A rolled up brown and gray rug is causing a traffic hazard on the side of the road in the northbound lane of Highway 20 near exit 319.
8:43 p.m. A male is causing a scene at the Broulim’s on North State Street and needs to be removed from the property. A written warning was given.
9:19 p.m. Several juveniles are acting suspiciously behind the Carmel Tree on South State Street. The Reporting Party will be in a 2017 grey Chevrolet Cruze and are in the U.S. Bank parking lot.
Nov. 5
8:56 a.m. A gate is down on 3900 East and there are horses coming out onto the road. A second call reported that eight horses were walking down the road.
5:40 p.m. There is a truck with the flashes on and glass is all over on First South. The Reporting Party refused to give their information.
10:14 p.m. Their car was keyed by two teenage girls on Tuesday in the Broulim’s parking lot on North State Street. The Reporting Party was in the area when the car was hit.
Nov. 6
9:44 a.m. The Reporting Party would like an escort to her car on Farnsworth Way because she is scared of the upstairs neighbors who have been yelling.
9:52 a.m. A frightening 35 to 40-year-old male without shoes has been coming into Floral Classics on East Main Street several times a day. The Reporting Party requested an extra patrol.
1:13 p.m. A 104-year-old male possibly had a stroke and fell off the bed. He is breathing and alert. He was transported from a residence on the Annis Highway to EIRMC.
Nov. 7
11:01 a.m. An escort was requested from the funeral home on West Main Street to Ririe and will call on the closing song.
12:20 p.m. A male was hanging around shop on East Main Street and coming in four or five times a day. He was also standing outside the back door at 9:15 to 9:30 a.m. The Reporting Party is the owner, and she was not there at that time.
2:03 p.m. A funeral escort was requested for two traffic lights in Rigby from the funeral home on West Main Street to Idaho Falls. They will call on the closing song.
Nov. 8
7:38 a.m. A welfare check for the Reporting Party’s sister on Third North was requested. They have not heard from her for two days and she will not answer her phone or cell phone. She has a bag leg, and the Reporting Party requested a follow-up call.
1:28 p.m. A white single cab Chevrolet is doing cookies in the middle of the road on South State Street near the Maverick.
Nov. 9
10:30 a.m. Accident occurred on First South and South State Street. One vehicle is unable to move and is blocking part of the road. The other vehicle is leaking fluids. Transport to a medical care facility was not needed.
5:44 p.m. A Mazda 3 is swerving on 300 North and heading towards Rigby. The Reporting Party is following in a white GMC truck.
10:47 p.m. There has been a grey SUV with dark tinted windows at the gas pump for approximately twenty minutes at Bob’s Kwik Serv. No one has gotten out of the vehicle to pump the gas. The Reporting Party is in a tan and black Chevrolet Impala.
Nov. 10
5:04 a.m. There is a blue hatchback parked in the INL bus depot parking lot on First South. It looks like someone is sleeping in the vehicle and it needs to vacate. A verbal warning was given.
12:45 p.m. A male with a blue Honda Accord stole a container of canned air, huffed it and passed out while parked on the North Yellowstone Highway. Transport to a medical care facility was not needed and he was arrested.
4:41 p.m. Assistance is needed for a locked Chevrolet Impala with an eighteen-month-old child inside on First South.
Nov. 11
6:11 a.m. There is ice on the road from the overpass to the roundabout. A car slid off the road and a sign is down on Farnsworth Way and Stockham Boulevard.
7:10 p.m. An older male has been knocking on the windows of the Caramel Tree on East Main Street between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. He has been inside several times and has been seen walking to the store. A written warning was given.
7:34 p.m. A semi-truck slid on the northbound entrance of Highway 20 at exit 322 and has caused the traffic to back up behind it.
Nov. 12
5:17 p.m. An 80-year-old male on Rigby Lake Drive is having difficulty breathing and is low on oxygen. He is semi “out of it”. There are no other Covid symptoms, and he was transported by ambulance to EIRMC.
5:55 p.m. There is a lady from Boise saying that she has nowhere to go. She has dark hair and is wearing a black sweatshirt and designed leggings. She started at a business on South State Street and is now at the Subway across the street.
7:31 p.m. A RV has been parked for three day at the west end of Good 2 Go and Arby’s parking lot on Farnsworth Way.
Nov. 13
7:45 a.m. There is an eighteen-wheeler stalled in the intersection of East Main Street and North Clark Street.
9:58 a.m. A welder was stolen off the job site at the Jefferson County Fair Grounds.
12:23 p.m. A funeral escort was requested for two traffic lights in Rigby from the funeral home on West Main Street to Ririe.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Nov. 4 to Nov. 13.
Nov. 4
12:19 a.m. The Reporting Party is stranded in the middle of the road with their hazards on 100 North near Grant. The dispatcher was unable to get their information due to a poor connection.
12:17 p.m. Their daughter’s vehicle was keyed sometime this morning in the Rigby High School parking lot. Other vehicles were also damaged this morning.
3:14 p.m. A juvenile was charged with possession of marijuana on East Rigby High Lane near Rigby.
Nov. 5
5:28 a.m. There is a lot of dense smoke between Twenty-fifth and Fiftieth North near Ririe at what the Reporting Party believes to be the west side of the road.
11:29 a.m. Someone has an excavator and is pulling something out of the river at the Menan Trailhead by the Buttes. The suspicious circumstances were resolved.
1:19 p.m. A male driver of a Chrysler SUV ran through the intersection by the Maverick on West Osbourne Street in Ririe.
Nov. 6
10:33 a.m. There vehicles swerving to miss parts of a large tire in both the northbound lanes on Highway 20 near exit 320.
11:37 a.m. Their neighbor is going fast and blowing smoke out of a red jacked up Dodge past their house on North Bassett Road near Roberts. The Reporting Party has asked them to slow down, and the neighbor lives across from the Roberts gravel pond.
1:51 p.m. A controlled burn has gone out of control and is heading towards a home and an outbuilding on 3500 East near East County Line Road
Nov. 7
3:43 p.m. There is fire in the center median on Highway 20 near exit 318.
6:51 p.m. A tailless dog with black and white around the neck has been wandering around the Reporting Party’s residence on East Ash Lane near County Line Road since this morning. The dog looks like an Australian Shepherd. It is okay to give out their phone number if the owner calls.
11:32 p.m. The neighbors are playing loud music on 3500 East between Menan and Lewisville. A verbal warning was given.
Nov. 8
9:40 a.m. The Reporting Party had a trailer stolen sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon on 650 North in Roberts.
12:02 p.m. Smoke is coming out of every vent in the house on 3811 East near Rigby. Fourteen residents live there. The Reporting Party is unable to find where the fire is coming from and had to disconnect to evacuate.
7:06 p.m. There are exposed wires coming out of an underground electrical distribution box at the end of row B at the Teton West RV Park near Rigby. The Reporting Party is in a silver Ford and Rocky Mountain Power has been advised.
Nov. 9
9:13 a.m. Fire is still smoldering in the hay from a burn on Friday on 3500 East near Grant.
2:46 p.m. A black dog that looks like a Sheltie is running loose on the northbound side of Highway 20 near mile marker 323.
9:06 p.m. Individuals are drag racing in a truck and a SUV on 600 North near Lorenzo. They could possibly be juveniles and were last seen heading west. The Reporting Party wants to remain anonymous.
Nov. 10
9:18 a.m. The intersection of East County Line Road and 3700 East is extremely slick. The Reporting Party nearly slid under a semi-truck.
12:48 p.m. The insulation and the top of business building is on fire and it is located at 100 North near Ririe.
8:28 p.m. A silver Jetta slid off the road onto a fence on the East Menan Lorenzo Hwy near Lorenzo. There were no injuries, and the airbags did not deploy.
Nov. 11
8:00 a.m. An individual slid off the road in the Ririe area and hit their head on the visor. The vehicle was still drivable even with a dent in the front. The individual drove themself to the hospital.
8:35 a.m. A unit at Big Jim’s RV & Storage was broken into last night on 3850 East near Rigby.
4:10 p.m. A 2008 red BMW slid off the road on 500 North between Rigby and Menan. There were no injuries, and their dad is on the way to get them.
Nov. 12
4:45 a.m. A Toyota Tundra slid and hit the barrier on Highway 20 near exit 325. The vehicle will not start, and its lights are on.
6:17 a.m. A sedan slid on westbound lane of East County Line Road near Garfield and is partly blocking the road. No one is in the vehicle.
8:46 a.m. A gate and two fences were run through on 312 North near Roberts. The Reporting Party does not have the video ready yet. The Reporting Party requested a follow-up call for the vandalism.
Nov. 13
8:44 a.m. A silver Pontiac has been parked in the middle of the road on 154 North near Rigby since yesterday. The Reporting Party has seen it parked in random spots in the subdivision over the last few months.
9:08 p.m. There is a structure that is not a house on fire at 2700 East near Rigby.
9:49 p.m. An individual driving a diesel with a light bar across the tailgate is egging houses on First West.